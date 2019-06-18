Officers arrest man who rushed Phoenix airport checkpoint

byAssociated Press18 June 2019 16:39-04:00

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say two Transportation Security Administration officers were injured while subduing a man who tried to rush through a checkpoint Tuesday at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

TSA officials say the incident occurred around 9:45 a.m. at Terminal 4.

They say the two officers along with Phoenix police officers assigned to the airport arrested the man, whose identity wasn’t immediately released.

It’s unclear why the man tried to rush through the security checkpoint.

In a statement, TSA officials say it was an “unprovoked and brazen physical attack” against their officers.

The two officers were taken to a Phoenix hospital for undisclosed injuries.

