Number of Chinese visitors to Alaska growing in recent years

Travel

Number of Chinese visitors to Alaska growing in recent years

byAssociated Press14 July 2019 11:32-04:00

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska is a tourism destination for a growing number of visitors from China.

The Anchorage Daily News reports Alaska received relatively little notice from Chinese travelers until recent years.

The number of Chinese visitors has jumped because of social media and increasing interest in winter tourism tied to the Aurora borealis.

State figure show an estimated 5,000 Chinese travelers visited Alaska in 2016, compared with 2,000 in 2011.

A similar count has not been attempted since then, but travel industry representatives estimate at least 10,000 Chinese travelers visited the state in 2018.

Sarah Leonard, executive director of the Alaska Travel Industry Association, says “China is definitely the emerging market right now.”

Minghui Dong, a Beijing nurse and tour guide, says through an interpreter that Alaska left a “beautiful impression” on her.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.