Massive choir a place for Estonians to find identity, solace

byAssociated Press

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Estonia has reveled in the 150th anniversary staging of a choral music festival that has been recognized by the U.N.’s cultural agency.

The four-day Estonian Song and Dance Celebration attracted 35,000 singers, more than 1,000 choirs and 700 dance groups. The event is held every five years and started as a song-only celebration in 1869.

An estimated 90,000 people attended the main concert Sunday at the Song Festival Grounds near the center of Estonia’s capital of Tallinn.

UNESCO has recognized Estonia’s folk song festival and similar events in Baltic neighbors Latvia and Lithuania for showcasing the “intangible cultural heritage of humanity.”

