Louvre reopens after one-day closure due to overcrowding

byAssociated Press

PARIS (AP) — The Louvre museum in Paris has reopened to the public after it was closed for one day Monday, when workers complaining about overcrowding walked out.

Union representatives met Wednesday morning and decided to reopen the museum at 11am, some two hours after its regular opening time.

Hundreds of frustrated tourists, who had been waiting several hours in line Wednesday, expressed relief they’d be allowed entry.

The museum is closed on Tuesdays.

Union representatives have said that renovation work around the Mona Lisa, the museum’s most famous painting, has led to organizational problems, huge queues and harassment of staff by tourists.

They note that staff numbers have diminished over the past decade even though the number of visitors has risen 20%.

