London’s Heathrow Airport cancels flights before strike

Travel, World

London’s Heathrow Airport cancels flights before strike

byAssociated Press3 August 2019 06:18-04:00

LONDON (AP) — Heathrow Airport has cancelled 172 flights Monday and Tuesday amid strike plans by thousands of workers.

Members of the Unite union overwhelmingly rejected the airports 7.3% pay increase offer.

The airport says it has asked airlines to consolidate flights and re-book passengers on alternative services in advance. Passengers are also being advised to contact their airlines to seek the most up-to-date information.

Security is also expected to take longer than usual and passengers are being advised to prepare.

Union leaders are set to meet with Heathrow’s management Saturday after talks dragged late into the night on Friday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.