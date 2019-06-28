JetBlue leaving Houston’s Hobby for Bush Intercontinental

byAssociated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — JetBlue Airways will discontinue service at Houston’s Hobby Airport this fall and begin offering flights at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

New York-based JetBlue on Thursday announced its last day at Hobby Airport, located southeast of downtown Houston, will be Oct. 26. JetBlue service begins the following day, Oct. 27, at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, located north of Houston.

An airline statement says the move is meant to strengthen JetBlue service between Houston and the New York and Boston markets, including new nonstop flights.

Customers booked on JetBlue flights to and from Hobby Airport as of Oct. 27 or later will be automatically rebooked on flights via George Bush Intercontinental Airport, or can request refunds.

