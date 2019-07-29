Frenchman dies in Rome after falling onto banks of Tiber

Travel, World

Frenchman dies in Rome after falling onto banks of Tiber

byAssociated Press29 July 2019 12:14-04:00

ROME (AP) — Italian police say a 19-year-old French tourist died early Monday after falling onto the cement banks along the Tiber river in Rome.

The Carabinieri paramilitary police say the teenager had left a pub with two friends when he attempted to get on a parapet bordering the Tiber in central Rome.

The two friends told police that the man tried to walk along the wall as a stunt when he lost his balance and fell onto the cement bank around 1:30 a.m. local time.

Carabinieri say the man, whose name has not been released, died on impact. They are awaiting autopsy reports to see if the incident was alcohol-related.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.