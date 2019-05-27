Frederik Meijer Gardens opens new rooftop attraction

Travel

Frederik Meijer Gardens opens new rooftop attraction

byAssociated Press27 May 2019 10:22-04:00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in western Michigan has opened a new attraction — on the roof.

The Stuart and Barbara Padnos Rooftop Sculpture Garden is located atop the recently completed 22,000-square-foot (2,045-square-meter) Covenant Learning Center.

The rooftop garden is part of the $115 million “Welcoming the World: Honoring a Legacy of Love” expansion project . It’s designed to enhance the mission of the Grand Rapids-area attraction of promoting an appreciation for gardens, sculpture, the natural environment and the arts.

The rooftop garden offers a habitat for birds, butterflies and insects. It has four long-term loans from the Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.