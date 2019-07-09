France will implement an ‘ecotax’ on plane tickets from 2020

Travel

France will implement an ‘ecotax’ on plane tickets from 2020

byAssociated Press9 July 2019 08:08-04:00

PARIS (AP) — The French government will implement an “ecotax” on plane tickets for flights departing from France from next year.

Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne said Tuesday that the tax will be between 1.50 euros ($1.7) and 18 euros ($20).

The tax is expected to raise over 180 million euros ($200 million) from 2020 to invest in eco-friendly transport infrastructure, including rail.

She said the only exceptions from the tax will be for domestic flights to Corsica and France’s overseas territories, and connecting flights that pass through France. It will not apply to flights arriving in France.

For domestic and European flights, the tax will be 1.50 euros for economy tickets and 9 euros ($10) for business class, up to 18 euros for business flights outside the EU.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.