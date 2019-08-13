France: Deaths of 3 children on overturned boat investigated

by –

(AP) — The deaths of three children on a speedboat that overturned just off the Normandy coast are under investigation, French authorities said Tuesday.

The children were on an outing with their parents when they were killed Monday, and all three adults aboard the boat survived the accident near the town of Agon-Coutainville, authorities said. The identities of the dead and survivors were not released.

The regional maritime authority said that a rescue operation was launched after a witness reported seeing the speedboat in trouble about 800 meters (875 yards) off the coast in the English Channel.

The mother of two of the dead children said her daughters and a 7-year-old boy all were wearing life jackets but got trapped in the boat’s cabin.

The girls’ father tried to break the window “with his arms, with his legs, with the anchor of the boat,” the woman mother was quoted by daily newspaper Ouest-France as saying.

The paper did not name the mother, saying only she and her family lived in the Normandy town of Argentan.

The prosecutor’s office in the Normandy commune of Coutances said the adults had been outside the cabin and were thrown into the water when the boat turned over, according to the magazine Le Point.

Volunteer rescuer Pascal Dutot described finding the 5.5-meter-long boat partially under water, saying “the most difficult thing was to extract (the passengers) from the cabin, to break the windscreen.”

The conditions on the wire at the time were manageable for a larger boat but would have been choppy for such a small vessel.