Downed ticketing system causes waits at Disney World

byAssociated Press29 July 2019 14:42-04:00

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A ticketing system at Walt Disney World is down, forcing hundreds of people to wait outside at least one park.

Disney World said in a statement Monday there was an interruption in its ticketing system, and it was working to bring it back online. Disney apologized for any inconvenience to visitors.

Video from a waiting visitor posted by Orlando television station WESH shows hundreds of people waiting outside the Magic Kingdom.

A Disney spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to inquiries for further details.

Planning documents show that on any given day the Magic Kingdom can host up to 50,000 visitors.

