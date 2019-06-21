Diversion of customs agents slows Global Entry interviews

byAssociated Press21 June 2019 19:12-04:00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration’s decision to shift some Customs and Border Protection agents to the southern border is leading the agency to cancel some interviews for the Global Entry traveler-screening program.

Travel-industry groups have expressed concern that the move will hurt Global Entry, which allows low-risk travelers who undergo an interview and background check to skip through customs more quickly when they arrive in the U.S.

Some Customs and Border Protection agents have been sent to help handle an influx of migrants at the border with Mexico.

The agency said in a statement Friday that as a result, it is temporarily reducing staff at Global Entry enrollment centers nationwide.

The agency said some scheduled appointments have been canceled, and it may be difficult to schedule interviews.

