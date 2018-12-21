Construction on Northern Parkway project continues Jan. 7

Crews will begin construction of Northern Parkway between Dysart Road and 111th Avenue in January, part of a project to extend the roadway towards Phoenix.

Construction will begin Monday, Jan. 7, 2019.

This phase of the project will construct the frontage roads for the future Northern Parkway Project between Dysart Road and El Mirage Road. This will widen Northern Avenue to become two lanes in each direction.

Crews will also install traffic signals at the frontage road intersections of Dysart and El Mirage roads as well as a drainage basin south east of the intersection at El Mirage Road.

A new traffic signal will be installed at the 115th Avenue alignment. Additionally, crews will construct a four-lane bridge over the Agua Fria River.

Business access will be maintained throughout the construction process.

The Maricopa County Department of Transportation reminds drivers to obey traffic control signs and watch for lane restrictions. In addition, make extra time to get to destinations as there may be traffic delays.

The Northern Parkway project is a partnership between Maricopa County, the cities of El Mirage, Glendale and Peoria, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) and the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG).

Editor’s Note: Information from MCDOT.