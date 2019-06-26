Camping will require a reservation at popular Pictured Rocks

by –

(AP) — Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is switching to a reservation system for camping, a change that reflects the park’s growing popularity in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

People who want to camp, starting July 11, will need a reservation by going to www.reservation.gov or calling (877) 444-6777. The reservation system opens Thursday.

The campgrounds had been first come, first served. But Susan Reece of Pictured Rocks says they’ve been filling up by 10 a.m. in July and August, leaving visitors “scrambling and anxious” when there’s no room. She says a reservation system will help visitors plan their trip.

The cost is $20 per night. The park has set up self-serve reservation stations in the Munising Falls and Grand Sable visitor centers. Backcountry sites already required reservations.