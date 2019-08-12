Aug. 25 last date to visit Battleship Texas before repairs

by –

(AP) — Officials say Aug. 25 is the last date for public visits to the Battleship Texas near Houston before the 107-year-old vessel undergoes repairs.

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department says staff and contractors, starting Aug. 26, need full access to the ship at La Porte (luh-PORT’) to prepare for $35 million in renovations.

The agency in June announced a pared-back summer schedule for visitors at the Battleship Texas State Historic Site so personnel could begin cataloging thousands of artifacts. The historic items will be put into storage before the Battleship Texas goes into dry dock to fix the leaking hull.

The Battleship Texas Foundation in May announced the ship would get a new home following repairs. No site was announced.