Air traffic computer glitch delays all flights in France

Travel, World

Air traffic computer glitch delays all flights in France

byAssociated Press1 September 2019 06:40-04:00

PARIS (AP) — A computer breakdown briefly disrupted all air traffic in France, but flights are now gradually resuming.

A spokesman for the civil aviation authority DGAC said the automatic flight plan system broke down Sunday morning and the reason is being investigated.

He said the problem had “no impact on flight security” and was fixed before midday. The spokesman wasn’t authorized to be publicly named according to the authority’s rules.

However it temporarily halted all air traffic throughout French territory, and airports are still seeing residual delays.

That includes Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport, among Europe’s busiest, where dozens of flights are running late.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.