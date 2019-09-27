Air gondolas join Disney World’s transit system

Nation, Travel

Air gondolas join Disney World’s transit system

by By MIKE SCHNEIDER , Associated Press27 September 2019 09:24-04:00

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World is introducing its newest way to get around the Florida resort — an aerial tram system that whisks visitors from hotels to theme parks while going 11 mph (17.7 kph).

The Disney Skyliner gondolas opening to visitors on Sunday are the latest addition to one of the largest private transportation systems in the U.S.

The 300 enclosed gondola cabins are joining 423 buses, 61 mini-vans (appropriately named Minnie Vans), 30 parking lot trams, 29 watercraft and 12 monorail trains.

Thomas Mazloum, a Disney senior vice president, says unlike municipal transportation systems that typically are a means to an end — your destination — the experience is the most important part of Disney’s transit system.

Mazloum says transportation should be as memorable as any part of a visit.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.