3-D printing recreates ancient sculpture destroyed by ISIS

byAssociated Press

LONDON (AP) — A figure of a roaring lion, about the size of a loaf of bread, is the latest step in the fight to preserve culture from conflict.

The sculpture is a replica of a colossal 3,000-year-old statue from Nimrud, in what is now Iraq. The stone statue was one of many artifacts from the Mosul Museum destroyed by the Islamic State group after it overran the city in 2014.

The replica, which can be viewed online , was modelled from crowd-sourced photos taken by Mosul Museum visitors in happier times and 3-D printed as part of a Google-backed project.

It’s going on display at London’s Imperial War Museum in an exhibition that looks at how war devastates societies’ cultural fabric – and at the often heroic steps taken to preserve it.

