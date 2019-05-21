2nd Alaska floatplane crash in a week kills pilot, passenger

byAssociated Press21 May 2019 11:24-04:00

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say the second Alaska floatplane crash in a week has killed two people in the same region where two floatplanes collided last week in an accident that left six people dead.

Ketchikan Gateway Borough spokeswoman Deanna Thomas said in a statement that the passenger and the pilot of a Beaver floatplane operated by Taquan Air crashed in Metlakatla Harbor Monday afternoon.

The accident followed the May 13 midair collision of a Taquan Air Beaver floatplane with another floatplane.

Thomas says the circumstances of the latest crash are not yet being made public.

The victims in the latest crash were not identified because their families were being notified.

Thomas says the floatplane was being towed to land.

