2 rescued after plane ditches in ocean near San Francisco

byAssociated Press21 August 2019 10:32-04:00

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — An aerial photo shoot off the Northern California coast turned into a rescue drama when one of two small aircraft flying together malfunctioned and the pilot

The single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza propeller plane went down Tuesday evening in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco.

The pilot of the second plane quickly reported the crash to the Coast Guard and circled overhead.

A rescue helicopter hoisted the downed plane’s uninjured pilot and passenger out of the water.

Pilot David Lesh tells KGO-TV the flight was aimed at making images of his newly purchased plane over the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco Bay.

Instead, the plane lost power and Lesh had to set it down and he and his friend ended up in the water .

