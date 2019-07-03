2.1M travelers expected at Chicago airports over 4th of July

Travel

2.1M travelers expected at Chicago airports over 4th of July

byAssociated Press3 July 2019 06:07-04:00

CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago says it expects more than 2.1 million passengers to travel through its airports for the Fourth of July holiday.

The Chicago Department of Aviation said Tuesday that 1.6 million passengers are expected at O’Hare International Airport and nearly 490,000 are expected at Midway International Airport. The holiday travel period runs from Tuesday through Monday, July 8. It’s a 1.2%increase over last Fourth of July.

The department reminds passengers that ride-hailing at O’Hare is now only available at Terminal 2. At Midway, travelers are advised of extensive land closures on Cicero Avenue. And the Transportation Security Administration prohibits fireworks and firecrackers in carry-on and checked bags.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.