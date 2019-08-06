This is your life Del Webb, Sun Cities

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

Anyone who does not know Del Webb or the Sun Cities story can get all that knowledge in the weeks to come through a series of online stories from the Sun Cities Historical Society and the Del Webb Sun Cities Museum, 10801 W. Oakmont Drive, Sun City.

A page on the museum website will feature a series of weekly stories, first focusing on Del Webb and his life, then on the Sun Cities’ development and members of Devco, Mr. Webb’s development company. Stories began appearing on the page about one month ago and are planned to continue into next year, and possibly longer, according to Bill Pearson, museum spokesman.

“I have told the committee there is enough material at the museum to do a story a week for the next several years,” Mr. Pearson said.

Don Tuffs, long time Webb employee and now museum board president, earlier this year formed a small committee of five to look at creating a five-year strategic plan, according to Mr. Pearson. During these discussions one of the goals was to expand the museum’s social media presence.

“As we worked to tie our Facebook page to our website via these stories, it was clear there were limits with the Facebook formatting,” Mr. Pearson explained. “We are linking the site on Facebook, but the posts on there are very short with a picture, link and brief opening. As we realized our limitations, we decided to use our direct mail feature to members (mailchimp) to drive traffic as well.”

The online series starts with a prologue that explains the endeavor, likening it to what some called Sun City at the time Mr. Webb was developing it — “a great social experiment.” That portion was posted July 2 followed July 4 by a segment on Mr. Webb’s death.

“We thought it was interesting to work backwards with timing the release to his death and then carry the story forward from his birth,” Mr. Pearson said. “Our goal is to do one post per week until the opening of the museum addition around the first of November.”

Museum officials are in the progress of adding about 7,000 square feet to the museum in the backyard. The additional space is designed to house more exhibits and provide office and meeting space.

There are now four more segments on the web page. Mr. Pearson acknowledged a story per week may seem ambitious. But he and committee members are confident they have the material to make it happen.

“We have in hand John Meeker’s personal journals,” Mr. Pearson said. “They will be the backdrop for all of August, September and October.”

He added some years will be combined and some weeks will focus on the people in DEVCO and how they impacted the decisions made. Those stories will take the project through to the museum addition official opening.

The full stories are only available on the website, but links to them are posted on the museum Facebook page and the “Talk of Sun City” blog. Some topics in the online stories are discussed by the museum’s speaker’s bureau when community presentations are made.

“But so far nothing in print,” Mr. Pearson said. “Initially we wanted to test the waters to see if people were interested.”

He added the amount of information that exists nowhere else in the world on file at the museum is staggering. Museum officials also believe there are more opportunities to secure material from several foundations that have boxes buried away in their archives. Museum officials are exploring the possibilities of tapping into those resources.

“Collectively we think we have the potential to take the museum to another whole level of participation,” Mr. Pearson said. “The numbers of people walking into the museum increase every year, but the reach via the Internet is 10-fold what we do yearly. As always, money and time are invariably the challenge, but if we do this series well, we may be able to turn the corner on both those issues.”