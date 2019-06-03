Thirsty Thursday Club seeing steady increase in Sun City

By Mary Riemer

Special to Independent Newsmedia

The Sun City Home Owners Association Thirsty Thursday Club is growing at a steady pace.

The first gathering of Sun City residents for the Thirsty Thursday Club was March 21. There were two more in April and in May. The club now has 73 Sun City Residents who have become members in the Thirsty Thursday Club.

All attendees have enjoyed a coke or root beer float. Drawings are held and so far there were four lucky winners of the $25 gift cards that were provided by Western State Bank.

There were also four winners of two free nights stay in hotels in Nevada. There has been three lucky winners of a two free nights stay in the AVI Resort and Casino in Laughlin, Nevada. There was one lucky winner for two free nights stay in the Edgewater/Colorado Belle Hotel and Casino on the bank of the Colorado River.

The Thirsty Thursday Club is designed to provide a party atmosphere while allowing attendees to learn a little more about Sun City and SCHOA. One does not have to be a member of SCHOA to enjoy a root beer float, however the drawings for prizes are reserved for members of Sun City Home Owners Association. SCHOA membership is $20 per year.

The next Thirsty Thursday gathering is 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6 in the meeting room at the SCHOA office, 10401 W. Coggins Drive. Call 623-974-4718 to make a reservation. Space for these gatherings is limited.

Editor’s Note: Ms. Riemer is SCHOA Membership Committee chairwoman.