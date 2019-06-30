Westgate to host July 4th fireworks in Glendale
[Special to the Independent]
Firework Fest goes 5-9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4th at Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd, Glendale.
Celebrate Independence Day with two music stages, family fun, a cool water zone, eats from more than 20 restaurants, a bar scene and a pyrotechnic spectacular.
Westgate Firework Fest is free and open to the public.
Visit westgateaz.com/america .
