Westgate to host July 4th fireworks in Glendale

Firework Fest goes 5-9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4th at Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd, Glendale.

Celebrate Independence Day with two music stages, family fun, a cool water zone, eats from more than 20 restaurants, a bar scene and a pyrotechnic spectacular.

Westgate Firework Fest is free and open to the public.

Visit westgateaz.com/america .