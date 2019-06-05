Westbrook Musicians prep for Peoria show

The Westbrook Musicians will be performing 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15 at the Lakes Sunset Bistro, located in Westbrook Village, 19260 N. Westbrook Parkway.

They will entertain guests with popular songs from the 50s, 60s and 70s. The Westbrook Musicians have performed at large stage events, car shows, block parties, dinner dances, pool parties, special events, and holiday gatherings at Westbrook Village and similar events and class reunions throughout the greater Phoenix area. One of four clubs comprising the Westbrook Village Performing Arts Council, the band and the singers are an outgrowth of the Westbrook Village Musicians Club.

Their extensive playlist includes classics like “Brown Eyed Girl” by Van Morrison, “Midnight Hour” by Wilson Pickett, “You’re Sixteen” by Johnny Burnette/Ringo Starr, “Bye, Bye Love” by Everly Brothers, “All My Loving” by the Beatles, “Bad Moon Rising” by Creedence Clearwater Revival, and “Love Potion #9” by the Clovers/Searchers.

Call 623-566-1132 for reservations, or visit WBVmusicians.com .

