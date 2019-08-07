West Valley artists works on display in Peoria

Arizona Broadway Theatre and City of Peoria are presenting an exhibit called “Celebrating West Valley Artists,” which is currently on display through Monday, Sept. 30 inside the ABT lobby at 7701 W. Paradise Lane.

The exhibit is available for viewing 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.

“Visual and performing arts play a vital role in building a strong and vibrant community. Whether we’re making art, telling stories on the stage, or simply sharing in the experience, we all connect and are inspired by the arts,” ABT states in a news release. “Arizona Broadway Theatre is delighted to partner with the City of Peoria, Peoria Fine Arts Association, West Valley Art Museum, and Celebration of the Artists 2019 to create a public art space to spotlight the work of local artists and art organizations.”

This is the final installment in a year of exhibiting art through this special partnership.

IF YOU GO

What: “Celebrating West Valley Artists” exhibit

When: Now through Sept. 30; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane

More Information: azbroadway.org