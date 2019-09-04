West Valley Art Museum to host upcoming reception

A reception in connection with the current exhibit “Art Treasures of the West Valley” takes place 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at West Valley Art Museum, 8401 W. Monroe St., in Peoria.

The featured guest at this event will be art and antiques appraiser Sean Morton, of Morton Appraisals in Scottsdale. Mr. Morton will discuss some of the more unusual fine art pieces on view in this exhibit as well as comment on the art market in the current era. There will be no items accepted for evaluation at this program.

This reception and the WVAM Art Gallery are open free to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. The gallery is on the first floor of Peoria City Hall.

The exhibit continues through Thursday, Sept. 19.

Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and noon-6 p.m. Thursdays.Many West Valley civic leaders and private collectors have loaned interesting art treasures from around the world as well as Arizona regional artists.

Visit wvam.org or call 623-972-0635.

