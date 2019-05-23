Vegas entertainer kicks off Sun City West Summer Series

Robbie Howard comes to town June 4

Las Vegas entertainer Robbie Howard kicks off the Recreation Centers of Sun City West’s Summer Series with two shows, at 3 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 at Palm Ridge Rec Center, 13800 W. Deer Valley Drive.

Mr. Howard’s show features “a shower of Las Vegas stars” with a repertoire aimed squarely at Baby Boomers. While dishing up clean comedy, he will deliver impressions of such legends as The Beatles, Neil Diamond, Barry Manilow and others.

Tickets are $10. Doors open 30 minutes in advance of each show. Non-alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase.

The Summer Series is a three-show lineup over three months. After Mr. Howard’s show comes a performance by Kate and the Dream Band Tuesday, July 2, which is an ensemble featuring pop, jazz, country and blues music. Wrapping up the series is The Dryheat Band on Tuesday, Aug. 6, and their western, country, folk, bluegrass, old standards and gospel music.

Series subscriptions are $25 per person and are on sale at suncitywest.com or at the R.H. Johnson Box Office, 19803 R.H. Johnson Blvd. Individual event tickets are $10 per show/person.

