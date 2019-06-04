Tyler, The Creator plans Glendale stop on upcoming tour

Tyler, The Creator will perform in Glendale during his upcoming North American tour with a 7 p.m. show Sunday, Oct. 20 at Gila River Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Ave.

He became the first solo rapper to land a No. 1 album without any co-production or outside producer credits, and now, Tyler will take the album across the U.S. He’s set to play 34 shows, and the Glendale stop with feature special guests GoldLink and Blood Orange.

Tickets go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Friday, June 7 online at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the Gila River Arena box office during normal business hours.

Tyler, The creator’s new album, “IGOR,” is out now.

