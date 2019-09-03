Tickets for Glendale TOOL show on sale Sept. 6

TOOL, having released their fifth studio album “Fear Inoculum,” announced a 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 performance at Gila River Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Ave., in Glendale.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, with a limited number of tickets will be available to Tool Army members Sept. 4. Tool Army information, as well as VIP package details, is available at Toolband.com . Killing Joke will open the show.

TOOL’s debut release, 1992’s “Opiate” EP, made its Billboard chart premiere, arriving at No. 59. The band also broke records that week: taking four of the top five spots on Billboard’s Hard Rock Albums chart (the first act to achieve that feat upon digital release) and claiming 15 (of 25) spots on Billboard’s Rock Digital Song Sales chart.TOOL formed in 1990, releasing four multi-platinum studio albums: Undertow (1993), Ænima (1996), Lateralus (2001) and 10,000 Days (2006); two EPs: 72826 (1991) and Opiate (1992) and the limited-edition box set Salival (2000).

TOOL is Danny Carey (drums), Justin Chancellor (bass), Adam Jones (guitar) and Maynard James Keenan (vocals).

IF YOU GO

Who: TOOL

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23

Where: Gila River Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Ave., Glendale

Tickets: Available 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at Toolband.com