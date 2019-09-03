Tickets for Glendale TOOL show on sale Sept. 6

Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones and Maynard James Keenan as TOOL perform in Glendale Oct. 23. [Travis Shinn/Special to Independent Newsmedia]
Things To Do, Your Life

TOOL, having released their fifth studio album “Fear Inoculum,” announced a 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 performance at Gila River Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Ave., in Glendale.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, with a limited number of tickets will be available to Tool Army members Sept. 4. Tool Army information, as well as VIP package details, is available at Toolband.com . Killing Joke will open the show.

TOOL’s debut release, 1992’s “Opiate” EP, made its Billboard chart premiere, arriving at No. 59. The band also broke records that week: taking four of the top five spots on Billboard’s Hard Rock Albums chart (the first act to achieve that feat upon digital release) and claiming 15 (of 25) spots on Billboard’s Rock Digital Song Sales chart.TOOL formed in 1990, releasing four multi-platinum studio albums: Undertow (1993), Ænima (1996), Lateralus (2001) and 10,000 Days (2006); two EPs: 72826 (1991) and Opiate (1992) and the limited-edition box set Salival (2000).

TOOL is Danny Carey (drums), Justin Chancellor (bass), Adam Jones (guitar) and Maynard James Keenan (vocals).

 

IF YOU GO

Who: TOOL

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23

Where: Gila River Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Ave., Glendale

Tickets: Available 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at Toolband.com



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.