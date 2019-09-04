Things To Do: Sept. 4-11

9/4 WEDNESDAY

Event

LUNCHEON: Fashion show: The Broadway Ball Luncheon and Fashion Show starts 10:30 a.m. Theatre at Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria. Cost $50. Call 623-776-8400.

Open Mic

PARTICIPATE: Come try your hand: Acoustically Speaking hosts Open Mic Night 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

Comedy

OPEN MIC: Try your hand: Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale, offers a night of Open Mic 7 p.m. $5 admission. There are 8 “sign-up” spots. Sign ups for these will be posted online at noon the day of the show at stircrazycomedyclub.com/open-mic-sign-up. These spots are 5 minutes each.

Live Music

DINNER: Music to eat by: Kokomo performs 6 p.m. at Desert Rose Pizza & Gastro Pub, 6729 N. 57th Drive, Glendale. Call 623-937-3004.

ON STAGE: Tunes and brews: Seth Loveless plays Pint Night 6 p.m. at Saddle Mountain Brewing Company, 15651 W. Roosevelt St., Goodyear.

Library

MUSIC: Outlaw country, rock: The Magnificent Seven: 4 Guys, 3 Guitars perform 6:30 p.m. at Foothills Library, 19055 N. 57th Ave., Glendale. Call 623-930-3600.

BOOKS: Discussion group: The Mystery Book Club reads and discusses great mysteries 1:30 p.m. at the Sun City Library, 16828 N. 99th Ave. This month’s selection is “Double Wide” by Leo W. Banks. All are welcome even those who haven’t read the book and would just like to listen in on the discussion. Call 602-652-3000.

Karaoke

STAGE: Audience participation: Every Wednesday 8-11 p.m. at Rumors Sports Bar, 16846 W. Bell Road, Suite 100, Surprise. Call 623-584-8250.

Trivia

BAR: Get your team together: Team Trivia starts 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

GAME: Get a team together: Geeks Who Drink Trivia Night starts 7 p.m. every Wednesday at 8-Bit Aleworks, 1050 N. Fairway Drive, Building F Suite 101, Avondale. Visit 8-bitaleworks.com .

Movie

FLICKS: Movies every Wednesday: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Wednesday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Marinette Recreation Center, 9860 W. Union Hills Drive, Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn.

9/5 THURSDAY

Tribute

WALL: To honor sacrifice: The Moving Wall, a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., visits Peoria Sept. 5-9 at Rio Vista Community Park, 8866 W. Thunderbird Rd. The wall will be available for visitors 24 hours a day.

Live Music

STAGE: Thursday music series: Nicki Park performs 6 p.m. at Lucidi Distilling Co.-Fire Station No. 1, 8307 W. Washington St., Peoria. Call 623-299-8779.

TUNES: Country: Western Fusion performs 6 p.m. at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise. Call 623-556-1000.

Live Comedy

LAUGHS: Vance makes Glendale stop: Maronzio Vance opens his weekend with 7 p.m. set at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale. He also has 7 & 9:30 p.m. shows Friday, Sept. 6 and Saturday, Sept. 7. Admission $19. Visit stircrazycomedyclub.com .

Karaoke

STAGE: Audience participation: Join the fun 9:30 p.m. every Thursday at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

Open Mic

STAGE: Audience participation: Try your hand 9 p.m.-midnight every Thursday hosted by Chris Yak at Fuzzy’s Southwest Sports Grill, 18795 N. Reems Road, Suite 109, Surprise. Call 623-556-0664.

Library

BOOKS: Discussion group: The Murder and Mayhem Book Club meets 1:30 p.m. at the Sun City Library, 16828 N. 99th Ave. This month’s selection is “Murder on St. Nicholas Lane” by Victoria Thompson. All are welcome even those who haven’t read the book and would just like to listen in on the discussion.

Movie

SCREEN: Thursday night movies: “Tolkien” shows 7 p.m. at the Stardust Theatre, 14401 R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Recommended donation of $2 per person Hearing-assisted devices available for use. No food or drink in the theater. Call 623-544-6130.

9/6 FRIDAY

Theatre

CURTAIN: Live on stage: The classic “Spamalot” opens 7:30 p.m. at Theater Works, 10580 N. 83rd Dr., Peoria. Tickets range $18-38. The production runs through Sept. 22. Call 623-815-7930.

CURTAIN: Live on stage: “Xanadu” opens 5:30 p.m. at Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria, and plays through Sept. 29. Call 623-776-8400.

ON STAGE: For the family: “Write By Me” opens 7 p.m. at Acting Zone at Montessori in the Park’s youth theater, at 1832 N. Litchfield Road, Goodyear. The theater is open to actors ages 8 to 19. The show also plays 7 p.m. Sept. 7, 13 and 14. Email ActingZone@mipschool.org .

Live Music

CHEERS: Sipping while singing: Wine tastings presents live music from DirtyKeyz Duo 5 p.m. at Winery 101, 9299 W. Olive Ave., Suite 101, Peoria. Call 623-242-0340.

WESTGATE: Tribute to Stone Temple Pilots: Plush performs 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

Friday night at Starlite: Slightly Suspicious performs 9 p.m. at Starlite Lounge, 4346 W. Olive Ave., Glendale. Call 623-934-1913.

DINNER: Music to eat by: Youz Guys Band and open mic goes 4-8 p.m. every Friday at Desert Rose Pizza & Gastro Pub, 6729 N. 57th Drive, Glendale. Call 623-937-3004.

STAGE: Locals live: Tripwire performs 9 p.m. at Kimmyz On Greenway Rock & Roll Bar & Grill, 5930 W. Greenway Road, Suite 27, Glendale. Email kimmyzbarandgrill@gmail.com or call 602-938-9330.

TUNES: Country: Western Fusion performs 9 p.m. at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise. Call 623-556-1000.

TUNES: On stage: Guilty Party performs 7 p.m. at TJ Speaks Tavern, 10765 W. Peoria Ave., Sun City. Visit tjspeakstavern.com .

Game Night

EVENT: Get a team together: A “Family Feud”-style game is available for fun 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

Coffee

MEET: Relax and converse: Coffee and Cosmic Conversation takes place 10-11:30 a.m. at The Place of Spiritual Wisdom, 12630 N. 103rd Ave., Suite 244, Sun City. Call 623-583-1330.

Bingo

SOCIAL: Fill out those cards: Friday night PORA Bingo is open to the public and provides funds for many local charities at 6 p.m. at the R.H. Johnson Social Hall, 19803 N. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Doors open at 3. Cost for 15 games is $10.

9/7 SATURDAY

Live Music

CHEERS: Sipping while singing: Wine tastings presents live music from Nicki Park 5 p.m. at Winery 101, 9299 W. Olive Ave., Suite 101, Peoria. Call 623-242-0340.

WESTGATE: Tribute to Black Crowes: The Smokin’ Crowes perform 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

STAGE: Locals live: Friendly Jesture performs 9 p.m. at Kimmyz On Greenway Rock & Roll Bar & Grill, 5930 W. Greenway Road, Suite 27, Glendale. Email kimmyzbarandgrill@gmail.com or call 602-938-9330.

DINNER: Tunes with your food: Lenny Lizzard performs 6 p.m. at Desert Rose Pizza & Gastro Pub, 6729 N. 57th Drive, Glendale. Call 623-937-3004.

TUNES: Saturday night on stage: Arizona Avenue performs 7 p.m. at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City. Call 623-977-0662.

TUNES: On stage: Still Cruising performs 7 p.m. at TJ Speaks Tavern, 10765 W. Peoria Ave., Sun City. Visit tjspeakstavern.com .

Family

MOVIE: Under the stars: A free movie night, food truck picnic and more features “Shrek” 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Paseo Verde Park, 7561 W. Greenway Rd.,Peoria. Free. Call 480-406-1200.

Market

FARMERS MARKET: Fresh goodies available: The Peoria Farmers Market, hosted by Momma’s Organic Market, is open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 9744 W. Northern Ave. Email mommasorganicmarket@gmail.com .

Event

MOTORCYCLES: Lake Pleasant: The Diving Devil Dog Ruck & Ride goes 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. at Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant, 8708 W. Harbor Blvd., Peoria. Open to the public. Call 623-521-5914 .

DOWNTOWN: Fuzzy friends: Teddy Bear Day takes place 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Historic Downtown Glendale & Catlin Court.

GARDENING: Learn the ins & outs: Maricopa County Master Gardeners will answer questions regarding plant selection, fertilization, irrigation guidelines and best pruning practices 9:30 a.m.-noon at Northwest Regional Library, 16089 N. Bullard Ave., Surprise. Free admission. Call 602-652-3000.

Movie

DOUBLE FEATURE: Beat the heat indoors: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Mountain View Recreation Center, 9749 N. 107th Ave., Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn. Call 623-876-3042.

Dancing

SOCIAL: Saturday night dance: The Hillcrest Dance & Social Club presents dancing 6:15-9:30 p.m. every Saturday at the R.H. Johnson Social Hall, 19803 R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Cost is $4 for members, $6 for non-members. Call 623-302-0249.

Meditation

HEALTH: Meet to meditate weekly: A Weekly Insight Meditation Group meets every Saturday 2 p.m. at Unity Church of Surprise, 14495 W. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Call 623-521-2242.

Ballet

AUDITIONS: Come try out: Southwest Ballet Theatre will host “Nutcracker” auditions 11 a.m.-noon at 540 N. Bullard Ave., Suite 15, in Goodyear. Email admin@swballet.org or call 623-385-6681.

9/8 SUNDAY

NFL: 2019 season opener: The Detroit Lions visit the Arizona Cardinals for a 1:25 p.m. kickoff at State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale.

Live Comedy

LAUGHS: Clean Comedy Night: Family-friendly comedy features local and national clean comedians starting at 7 p.m. set at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale. Visit stircrazycomedyclub.com .

Open Mic

STAGE: Take a shot: Open Mic takes place 2-5 p.m. at Chef Peter’s Bistro, 17300 Sun Village Parkway. Call 623-322-1011.

Karaoke

YOUR TURN: Take the mic: Cowboy Ken hosts at 6 p.m. Sundays and Tuesdays at TJ Speaks Tavern, 10765 W. Peoria Ave., Sun City. Visit tjspeakstavern.com .

9/9 MONDAY

Library

MOVIE: Movie night showing: Literary Movie Night presents a showing of “The Last Station,” a biographical drama film about the final months of Leo Tolstoy’s life, 5 p.m. at Heroes Regional Park Library, 6075 N. 83rd Ave.,Glendale. Email dwarren@glendaleaz.edu .

LEARN: Join the group: The Italian Conversation Group is open to anyone interested in practicing their knowledge of the Italian language, at 9:30 a.m. at the Sun City Library, 16828 N. 99th Ave. This program is not intended as a language instruction class. Knowledge of Italian is required. Call 602-652-3000.

ADULT: Get healthy: Yoga takes place 10:1511:15 a.m. every Monday at the Goodyear Library, 14455 W. Van Buren St. This will be an all-levels yoga class for adults and teens 18 and up that focuses on breath, postures and mindfulness. Registration is for the month-long series at 602-652-3000. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat and bottle of water to class. No children please. Classes free of charge.

Event

VETERANS: Art lessons: WHAM Community Art Center, 16560 N. Dysart Road, Surprise, hosts “A Path to Healing” classes for Veterans 10 a.m. A free art program for veterans of all ages. Participants learn from professional artists. Classes will range from drawing to painting, and other mediums. No experience necessary. Supplies are provided. A light lunch will also be provided. Call 623-584-8311 to reserve a spot.

Trivia

BAR: Get your team together: Team Trivia starts 6:30 p.m. every Monday at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise. Call 623-556-1000.

9/10 TUESDAY

Trivia

GAME: Get a team together to compete: DJ Trivia goes 7-8:30 p.m. at Lakeside Bar & Grill, 9980 W. Happy Valley Road, Peoria. Call 623-566-1470.

Library

JAM: Music session open to all: An acoustic jam session goes 6-8 p.m. at the Glendale Main Library, 5959 W. Brown St. Bring an acoustic instrument and play round-robin style. Audience welcome. Call 623-930-3573.

Live Music

TUNES: On stage: Blaine Long performs 5 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

Karaoke

STAGE: Try your hand: Join the fun with Sandie starts 6 p.m. every Monday and Tuesday at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

YOUR TURN: Take control of the mic: Lester is the host at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Sundays at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City. Call 623-977-0662.

Meeting

TENNIS: Starting a new season: The first general meeting of the Sun City West Tennis Club’s fall season takes place 4:30 p.m. in the R.H. Johnson Social Hall, 19803 N. R.H. Johnson Blvd., starting with social time at 4:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 5. Open to club members and accompanied guests.

9/11 WEDNESDAY

Theatre

CURTAIN: Live on stage: “Xanadu” plays 5:30 p.m. at Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria, and plays through Sept. 29. Call 623-776-8400.

CURTAIN: Live on stage: The classic “Spamalot” plays 2:30 p.m. at Theater Works, 10580 N. 83rd Dr., Peoria. Tickets range $18-38. The production runs through Sept. 22. Call 623-815-7930.

Open Mic

PARTICIPATE: Come try your hand: Acoustically Speaking hosts Open Mic Night 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

Event

TRIBUTE: A special moment: The Tower Challenge In honor of those who lost their lives on 9/11/2001, and in continued honor of first responders and military, starts 8 a.m. at Gila River Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Ave., Glendale. Visit 911towerchallenge.org .

Live Comedy

LAUGHS: K-von makes Glendale stop: K-von performs 7 p.m. set at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale. Visit stircrazycomedyclub.com .

ACOUSTIC: Live country music: Calvin Rainwater performs 7 p.m. at Desert Rose Pizza & Gastro Pub, 6729 N. 57th Drive, Glendale. Call 623-937-3004.

College

STUDENTS: Welcome event: Natives Connecting at ASU is an annual student welcome event organized by ASU American Indian Student Support Services, and takes place 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Fletcher Library at ASU West, 4701 W. Thunderbird Rd., Glendale. Email Laura Gonzales-Macias at lauragm@asu.edu or call 480-965-1711.

Karaoke

STAGE: Audience participation: Every Wednesday 8-11 p.m. at Rumors Sports Bar, 16846 W. Bell Road, Suite 100, Surprise. Call 623-584-8250.

Trivia

BAR: Get your team together: Team Trivia starts 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

Movie

FLICKS: Movies every Wednesday: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Wednesday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Marinette Recreation Center, 9860 W. Union Hills Drive, Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn.

Live Music

ON STAGE: Tunes and brews: Chad Wilson plays Pint Night 6 p.m. at Saddle Mountain Brewing Company, 15651 W. Roosevelt St., Goodyear.