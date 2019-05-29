Things To Do: May 29-June 5

5/29 WEDNESDAY

WORKSHOP: A Writers Group Workshop starts 6 p.m. at Foothills Branch Library, 19055 N. 57th Ave., Glendale. The final Wednesday of each month allows fellow writers to hear feedback on each other’s work. All genres and writing styles welcome. New attendees must call to register. Email sherlache@glendaleaz.com or call 623-930-3844.

KARAOKE: Every Wednesday 8-11 p.m. at Rumors Sports Bar, 16846 W. Bell Road, Suite 100, Surprise. Call 623-584-8250.

TRIVIA: Team Trivia takes place 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

MOVIE: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Wednesday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Marinette Recreation Center, 9860 W. Union Hills Drive, Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn.

TRIVIA: Chris hosts the game every Wednesday 6:30 p.m. at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City. Call 623-977-0662.

READING CLUB: The Summer Reading Club begins 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the R.H. Johnson Library, 13801 W. Meeker Blvd., Sun City West. The club runs through Saturday, Sept. 7. Call 623-544-6160.

LUNCHEON: The Elite Networking and Educational Luncheon goes 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn, 11460 W. Hilton Way, Avondale. Cost is $5 members, $10 pre-registered guests; $15 at the door for unregistered guests. Call 623-882-3351.

LIVE MUSIC: Chad Wilson performs 6 p.m. at Saddle Mountain Brewing Company, 15651 W. Roosevelt St., Goodyear. Call 623-249-5520.

5/30 THURSDAY

COMEDY: Monique Marvez opens her weekend set 7 p.m. at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale. She also performs 7 & 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 31 and 7 & 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1. Email info@stircrazycomedyclub.com or call 623-565-8667.

OPEN MIC: Try your hand 9 p.m.-midnight every Thursday hosted by Chris Yak at Fuzzy’s Southwest Sports Grill, 18795 N. Reems Road, Suite 109, Surprise. Call 623-556-0664.

KARAOKE: Take the mic 9:30 p.m. every Thursday at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

LIVE MUSIC: Ron Rose Country performs 5:30 p.m. at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

THEATRE: “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown: The Musical” shows 7 p.m. at Ghostlight Theatre, 13541 W. Camino Del Sol, Sun City West. The production runs through June 2. Call 623-252-5127 or email admin@ghostlightaz.com .

MOVIE: “The Upside” shows 7 p.m. at the Stardust Theatre, 14401 R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Recommended donation of $2 per person Hearing-assisted devices available for use. No food or drink in the theater. Call 623-544-6130.

5/31 FRIDAY

MUSIC: The Roadhouse Wranglers Band plays 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

LIVE MUSIC: Wine tastings presents live music from Connar Danks 5 p.m. at Winery 101, 9299 W. Olive Ave., Suite 101, Peoria. Call 623-242-0340.

LIVE MUSIC: Western Fusion starts 9 p.m. at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise. Call 623-556-1000.

LIVE MUSIC: Branded Country performs 5:30 p.m. at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

COFFEE: Coffee and Cosmic Conversation takes place 10-11:30 a.m. at The Place of Spiritual Wisdom, 12630 N. 103rd Ave., Suite 244, Sun City.

BINGO: Friday night PORA Bingo is open to the public and provides funds for many local charities at 6:15 p.m. at the R.H. Johnson Social Hall, 19803 N. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Doors open at 3. Cost for 15 games is $10.

MOVIE: Movie Night features “Ralph Breaks the Internet” 7 p.m. at Goodyear Ballpark, 1933 S. Ballpark Way, Goodyear. Bring a blanket and enjoy the movie from the outfield lawn. Free admission. Light snacks and beverages available for purchase. Gates open at 6:30.

6/1 SATURDAY

CONCERT SERIES: The Real Thing performs 6-8 p.m. as part of the Arrowhead Towne Center concert summer concert series every Saturday night in the Amphitheater, 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale. There are also food trucks to enjoy music under the stars. Call 623-979-7777.

LIVE MUSIC: Soul Groove plays 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

COMEDY: Monique Marvez has sets at 7 & 9:30 p.m. at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale. Email info@stircrazycomedyclub.com or call 623-565-8667.

ART EXHIBIT: Arizona Broadway Theatre, in cooperation with West Valley Art Museum, will host in its lobby at 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria, a collection of fine print from artists across the country. The works are available for display 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays through June 28.

LIVE MUSIC: Wine tastings presents live music from Nicki Park 5 p.m. at Winery 101, 9299 W. Olive Ave., Suite 101, Peoria. Call 623-242-0340.

FARMERS MARKET: The Peoria Farmers Market, hosted by Momma’s Organic Market, is open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 9744 W. Northern Ave. Email mommasorganicmarket@gmail.com for more information.

LIVE MUSIC: The Hallelujah Blues Band performs 7 p.m. at Mule Creek Saloon, 16846 W. Bell Road, Suite 100, Surprise. Call 623-584-8250.

LIVE MUSIC: Throwing Fitz performs 9 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

DODGEBALL: A Teen Neon Dodgeball Tournament goes 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Countryside Recreation Center, 15038 N. Parkview Place, Surprise. Ages 12-17. Cost $5 per person, includes pizza. Call 623-222-2000.

GARDEN CLINIC: Ask a Master Gardener Clinic goes 9:30 a.m.-noon at Northwest Regional Library, 16089 N. Bullard Ave., Surprise. All ages welcome. Free admission. Call 360-621-2818.

MOVIE: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Mountain View Recreation Center, 9749 N. 107th Ave., Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn. Call 623-876-3042.

LIVE MUSIC: American Tradition performs 7 p.m. at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City. Call 623-977-0662.

DANCING: The Hillcrest Dance & Social Club presents dancing 6:15-9:30 p.m. every Saturday at the R.H. Johnson Social Hall, 19803 R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Cost is $4 for members, $6 for non-members. Call 623-302-0249.

MEDITATION: A Weekly Insight Meditation Group meets every Saturday 2 p.m. at Unity Church of Surprise, 14495 W. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Call 623-521-2242.

BREAKFAST: Character Breakfast takes place 8-10 a.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31 inside Red’s Bar & Grill at The Wigwam Resort, 300 Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park. Cost is $17/adult & $8.50/child. Call 866-976-6894 for reservations and character appearances.

6/2 SUNDAY

COMEDY: Clean Comedy Night offers family-friendly laughs for audiences of all ages 7 p.m. at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale. Email info@stircrazycomedyclub.com or call 623-565-8667.

PAINT NITE: Paint and enjoy wine 3-5 p.m. at Winery 101, 9299 W. Olive Ave., Suite 101, Peoria. Call 623-242-0340.

KARAOKE: Take the mic 8:30 p.m. every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise. Call 623-556-1000.

LIVE MUSIC: Jaty Edwards performs 3:30 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

JAM SESSION: The Sunday Sun City Jam Session takes place the first Sunday of each month 4-7 p.m. at The Sun City Country Club, 9433 N 107th Ave., Sun City. Call 623-933-1353.

6/3 MONDAY

CLASSES: Songwriting Classes for Teens starts 6 p.m. at Velma Teague Library, 7010 N. 58th Ave., Glendale. The Phoenix Conservatory of Music invites teens, ages 12-18, to take a songwriting journey using music technology. Registration required. Email Hannah at hverdin@glendaleaz.com .

KARAOKE: Sandie leads the fun 6-9 p.m. at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

GARDEN CLINIC: Master Gardener Diagnostic Clinic goes 10 a.m.-noon at City of Surprise Gateway Training Center, 13659 W. Cactus Road, Surprise. All ages welcome. Free admission. Call 360-621-2818.

TRIVIA: Team Trivia every Monday 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Ground Control, 4860 N. Litchfield Road, Litchfield Park. Email info@groundxcontrol.com or call 623-535-9066.

6/4 TUESDAY

TRIVIA: DJ Trivia goes 7-8:30 p.m. at Lakeside Bar & Grill, 9980 W. Happy Valley Road, Peoria. Call 623-566-1470.

LIVE MUSIC: Jay Allan performs 5 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

KARAOKE: Cowboy Ken is the host at 6:30 p.m. at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City. Call 623-977-0662.

SHOW: Robbie Howard performs two shows, 3 and 7 p.m., at Palm Ridge Rec Center, 13800 W. Deer Valley Drive, Sun City West. Tickets $10. Call 623-544-6000.

WINE: Wine tastings every Tuesday 6-9 p.m. at Ground Control, 4860 N. Litchfield Road, Litchfield Park. $8 for a flight of four wines. Email info@groundxcontrol.com or call 623-535-9066.

6/5 WEDNESDAY

LIVE MUSIC: Michael Powers performs 6 p.m. at Opa Life Greek Cafe inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

CARS: Hot Rod Night goes 5-9 p.m. at WaterDance Plaza inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd, Glendale. Classic cars and hot rods on display the first Wednesday of the month through June. Live music and more. All cars welcome. 80’s & older park in WaterDance Plaza. 90’s & newer park on Westgate Boulevard near Fountain Park. Parking opens 4 p.m. Visit westgateaz.com/hotrod or call 623-385-7502.

OPEN MIC: “Sign-Up” spots are first-come-first served at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale, and will be posted online at noon the day of the show. These spots are 5 minutes each. Email info@stircrazycomedyclub.com or call 623-565-8667.

OPEN MIC: Acoustically Speaking hosts Open Mic Night 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

KARAOKE: Every Wednesday 8-11 p.m. at Rumors Sports Bar, 16846 W. Bell Road, Suite 100, Surprise. Call 623-584-8250.

TRIVIA: Team Trivia starts 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

MOVIE: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Wednesday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Marinette Recreation Center, 9860 W. Union Hills Drive, Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn.

FARMERS MARKET: Sun City West Farmers Market runs 8 a.m.-noon every Wednesday at 14465 W. R.H. Johnson Blvd. Call 623-363-0082.