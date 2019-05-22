Things To Do: May 22-29

5/22 WEDNESDAY

THEATER: “Guys and Dolls” shows 5:30 p.m. at Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria, and plays through March 26. Call 623-776-8400.

OPEN MIC: Acoustically Speaking hosts Open Mic Night 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

MOVIE: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Wednesday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Marinette Recreation Center, 9860 W. Union Hills Drive, Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn.

GRADUATION: Youngker High School graduation starts 8 p.m. at Goodyear Ballpark, 1933 S. Ballpark Way, Goodyear. Gates open 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC: Chad Wilson performs 6 p.m. at Saddle Mountain Brewing Company, 15651 W. Roosevelt St., Goodyear. Call 623-249-5520.

5/23 THURSDAY

COMEDY: Geoff Keith opens his weekend set 7 p.m. at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale. He also performs 7 & 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 24 and 7 & 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25. Email info@stircrazycomedyclub.com or call 623-565-8667.

LIVE MUSIC: Calvin Rainwater performs 7 p.m. at Desert Rose Pizza & Gastro Pub, 6729 N. 57th Drive, Glendale. Call 623-937-3004.

GRADUATION: Pinnacle High School’s graduation starts 6:30 p.m. at Peoria Sports Complex, 16101 N. 83rd Ave. Call 623-773-8700.

KARAOKE: Take the mic 9:30 p.m. every Thursday at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

LIVE MUSIC: Halleluya Blues Band performs 5:30 p.m. at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

OPEN MIC: Try your hand 9 p.m.-midnight every Thursday hosted by Chris Yak at Fuzzy’s Southwest Sports Grill, 18795 N. Reems Road, Suite 109, Surprise. Call 623-556-0664.

LIVE MUSIC: Western Fusion starts 6 p.m. at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise. Call 623-556-1000.

THEATER: “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown: The Musical” shows 7 p.m. at Ghostlight Theatre, 13541 W. Camino Del Sol, Sun City West. The production runs through June 2. Call 623-252-5127 or email admin@ghostlightaz.com .

MOVIE: “Apollo 11” shows 7 p.m. at the Stardust Theatre, 14401 R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Recommended donation of $2 per person Hearing-assisted devices available for use. No food or drink in the theater. Call 623-544-6130.

GRADUATION: Estrella Foothills High School graduation starts 8 p.m. at Goodyear Ballpark, 1933 S. Ballpark Way, Goodyear. Gates open 7 p.m.

5/24 FRIDAY

MUSIC: The Sierra Outlaws play 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

LIVE MUSIC: The John Leo Group performs 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 62, 9847 W. Desert Cove Ave., Peoria.

LIVE MUSIC: The Thaddeus Rose Band performs 9 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

LIVE MUSIC: Yester Year performs 5:30 p.m. at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

BLOOD DRIVE: The American Red Cross hosts a blood drive 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Sun City Home Owners Association office, 10401 W. Coggins Drive, Sun City. Make a donation reservation online at redcrossblood.org; enter 85351.

COFFEE: Coffee and Cosmic Conversation takes place 10-11:30 a.m. at The Place of Spiritual Wisdom, 12630 N. 103rd Ave., Suite 244, Sun City.

BINGO: Friday night PORA Bingo is open to the public and provides funds for many local charities at 6:15 p.m. at the R.H. Johnson Social Hall, 19803 N. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Doors open at 3. Cost for 15 games is $10.

BUSINESS: Friday Business Connections start 7:30 a.m. at Main Event Entertainment, 10315 W. McDowell Road, Avondale.

GRADUATION: Buckeye Union High School graduation starts 8 p.m. at Goodyear Ballpark, 1933 S. Ballpark Way, Goodyear. Gates open 7 p.m.

5/25 SATURDAY

MUSIC: The Geetars play 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

JAZZ: The Sun City Stomperz Dixieland Jazz Band perform 6:30 p.m. at The Sunset Bistro at the Lakes, 19260 N. Westbrook Parkway, Peoria. Visit suncitystomperz.com or call 623-566-1132.

LIVE MUSIC: Wine tastings presents live music from Micah Bentley 5 p.m. at Winery 101, 9299 W. Olive Ave., Suite 101, Peoria. Call 623-242-0340.

FARMERS MARKET: The Peoria Farmers Market, hosted by Momma’s Organic Market, is open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 9744 W. Northern Ave. Email mommasorganicmarket@gmail.com for more information.

LIVE MUSIC: Branded Country performs 5:30 p.m. at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

LIVE MUSIC: Rockin Blue Geckos perform 7 p.m. at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City. Call 623-977-0662.

MOVIE: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Mountain View Recreation Center, 9749 N. 107th Ave., Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn. Call 623-876-3042.

DANCING: The Hillcrest Dance & Social Club presents dancing 6:15-9:30 p.m. every Saturday at the R.H. Johnson Social Hall, 19803 R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Cost is $4 for members, $6 for non-members. Call 623-302-0249.

MEDITATION: A Weekly Insight Meditation Group meets every Saturday 2 p.m. at Unity Church of Surprise, 14495 W. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Call 623-521-2242.

5/26 SUNDAY

COMEDY: Manic Hispanic Sunday Funnies starts 7 p.m. at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale. Email info@stircrazycomedyclub.com or call 623-565-8667.

LIVE MUSIC: Copper Sunrise performs 3 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

5/27 MONDAY

CEREMONY: A Memorial Day sunset ceremony starts 6:30 p.m. at the Avondale Civic Center Amphitheater, 11465 W. Civic Center Drive, Avondale. Hosted by Avondale Parks & Recreation Department, Veteran support organizations and Goosebump Events. Call 623-333-2400.

KARAOKE: Sandie leads the fun 6-9 p.m. at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

SHOW: Uptown Angels perform a free show 1 p.m. at Palm Ridge Center, 13800 W. Deer Valley Drive, Sun City West. Email UptownAngels@live.com or visit theuptownangels.com.

CEREMONY: A Memorial Day ceremony goes 7-7:30 a.m. at Litchfield Elementary School, 255 E. Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park. Call 623-935-9040.

5/28 TUESDAY

TRIVIA: DJ Trivia goes 7-8:30 p.m. at Lakeside Bar & Grill, 9980 W. Happy Valley Road, Peoria. Call 623-566-1470.

LIVE MUSIC: The Spirited Lads perform 5 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

TRIVIA: Team Trivia starts 6:30 p.m. at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise. Call 623-556-1000.

KARAOKE: Cowboy Ken is the host at 6:30 p.m. at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City. Call 623-977-0662.

LECTURE: The “Hot Coffee” Art Lecture Series features Tomas Stanton, Power of the Spoken Word, 7-9:30 p.m. at Goodyear Total Wine & More, 1416 N. Litchfield Road, Goodyear. A poet, writer, teaching artist, and community activist, Mr. Stanton is a teaching-artist dedicated to advancing the arts of spoken word and hip hop as a platform for youth development and civic engagement. Co-Founder of Phoenix’s premiere youth spoken word ensemble, Phonetic Spit, inspires youth to boldly express themselves through poetry, dance and theatre.

5/29 WEDNESDAY

WORKSHOP: A Writers Group Workshop starts 6 p.m. at Foothills Branch Library, 19055 N. 57th Ave., Glendale. The final Wednesday of each month allows fellow writers to hear feedback on each other’s work. All genres and writing styles welcome. New attendees must call to register. Email sherlache@glendaleaz.com or call 623-930-3844.

TRIVIA: Chris hosts the game every Wednesday 6:30 p.m. at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City. Call 623-977-0662.

READING CLUB: The Summer Reading Club begins 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the R.H. Johnson Library, 13801 W. Meeker Blvd., Sun City West. The club runs through Saturday, Sept. 7. Call 623-544-6160.

LUNCHEON: The Elite Networking and Educational Luncheon goes 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn, 11460 W. Hilton Way, Avondale. Cost is $5 members, $10 pre-registered guests; $15 at the door for unregistered guests. Call 623-882-3351.

LIVE MUSIC: Chad Wilson performs 6 p.m. at Saddle Mountain Brewing Company, 15651 W. Roosevelt St., Goodyear. Call 623-249-5520.