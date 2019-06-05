Things To Do: June 5-12

6/5 WEDNESDAY

LIVE MUSIC: Michael Powers performs 6 p.m. at Opa Life Greek Cafe inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

CARS: Hot Rod Night goes 5-9 p.m. at WaterDance Plaza inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd, Glendale. Classic cars and hot rods on display the first Wednesday of the month through June. Live music and more. All cars welcome. 80’s & older park in WaterDance Plaza. 90’s & newer park on Westgate Boulevard near Fountain Park. Parking opens 4 p.m. Visit westgateaz.com/hotrod or call 623-385-7502.

OPEN MIC: “Sign-Up” spots are first-come-first served at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale, and will be posted online at noon the day of the show. These spots are 5 minutes each. Email info@stircrazycomedyclub.com or call 623-565-8667.

OPEN MIC: Acoustically Speaking hosts Open Mic Night 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

KARAOKE: Every Wednesday 8-11 p.m. at Rumors Sports Bar, 16846 W. Bell Road, Suite 100, Surprise. Call 623-584-8250.

TRIVIA: Team Trivia starts 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

MOVIE: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Wednesday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Marinette Recreation Center, 9860 W. Union Hills Drive, Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn.

FARMERS MARKET: Sun City West Farmers Market runs 8 a.m.-noon every Wednesday at 14465 W. R.H. Johnson Blvd. Call 623-363-0082.

6/6 THURSDAY

CONCERT SERIES: The 53rd Annual Glendale Summer Band Concert Series features spirited renditions of marches, movie medleys, patriotic tunes, folk songs and polkas under the stars 8 p.m. every Thursday through July 25 at E. Lowell Rogers Amphitheatre, 5850 W. Glendale Ave., in Historic Downtown Glendale. Free admission. Call 623-930-2299.

LIVE MUSIC: Kate Schuman and The Dream Band perform 6 p.m. every Thursday at Desert Rose Pizza & Gastro Pub, 6729 N. 57th Drive, Glendale. Call 623-937-3004.

LIVE MUSIC: Ricky Harris performs 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

COMEDY: Brandt Tobler opens his weekend set 7 p.m. at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale. He also performs 7 & 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 7 and 7 & 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8. Email info@stircrazycomedyclub.com or call 623-565-8667.

BIKE NIGHT: Westgate Bike Night goes 5-9 p.m. at WaterDance Plaza inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. The biggest Bike Night in the Valley features hundreds of bikes. Plus, live music.

LIVE MUSIC: Western Fusion starts 7 p.m. at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise. Call 623-556-1000.

MOVIE: “The Post” shows 7 p.m. at the Stardust Theatre, 14401 R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Recommended donation of $2 per person Hearing-assisted devices available for use. No food or drink in the theater. Call 623-544-6130.

PAINT NITE: Grab a brush and a drink in a step by step painting event 6-10 p.m. in the Palo Verde Room at The Wigwam Resort Front Lawn, 300 Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park. Visit paintnite.com for reservations.

6/7 FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC: Ratio performs 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

OPEN MIC: Open Mic Night is 4-8 p.m. every Friday at Desert Rose Pizza & Gastro Pub, 6729 N. 57th Drive, Glendale. Call 623-937-3004.

THEATRE: “The Addams Family” shows 5:30 p.m. at Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria, and plays through July 6. Call 623-776-8400.

THEATRE: “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” shows 7 p.m. inside Gyder Theater at Theater Works, 10580 N. 83rd Drive, Peoria. The show also plays 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 9. Tickets $12. Call 623-815-7930.

LIVE MUSIC: Wine tastings presents live music from Ed Mendoza 5 p.m. at Winery 101, 9299 W. Olive Ave., Suite 101, Peoria. Call 623-242-0340.

GAME SHOW NIGHT: A “Family Feud”-style game is available for fun 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

THEATRE: Stage Left Productions presents “Other Desert Cities” 7 p.m. at 11340 W. Bell Road, Suite 105A, Surprise. Shows continue 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8; 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9; 7 p.m. Friday, June 14; 7 p.m. Saturday, June 15; and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 16. Tickets $25. Email admin@stageleftaz.com or call 623-463-7147.

ART: “WHAM Rocks” takes place 6 p.m. at the WHAM Gallery at the WHAM Community Art Center, 16560 N. Dysart Road, Surprise. Register online at wham-art.org under the classes tab. Or email sheree.ochoa@wham-art.org or call 602-989-3825.

LIVE MUSIC: The Plan B Band performs 9 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

POOL PARTY: A Rec Night Pool Party goes 7-10 p.m. at Sierra Montana Rec Center, 14861 N. Spring Lane, Surprise. Cost $5 for 6th-8th graders. Call 623-222-2000.

COFFEE: Coffee and Cosmic Conversation takes place 10-11:30 a.m. at The Place of Spiritual Wisdom, 12630 N. 103rd Ave., Suite 244, Sun City. Call 623-583-1330.

BINGO: Friday night PORA Bingo is open to the public and provides funds for many local charities at 6:15 p.m. at the R.H. Johnson Social Hall, 19803 N. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Doors open at 3. Cost for 15 games is $10.

CRAFTS: Cosplay Crafting Chainmail for teens and adults starts 3 p.m. at the Litchfield Park Library, 101 W. Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park. The library provides everything residents need to make chainmail armor for cosplay. Call 602-652-3000.

6/8 SATURDAY

EVENT: A Cancer Fundraiser for Jeff Grande brings a dozen bands from noon to 2 a.m. to Starlite Lounge, 4346 W. Olive Ave., Glendale. Free admission. 21+ show. Call 623-934-1913.

CONCERT SERIES: The Rave performs 6-8 p.m. as part of the Arrowhead Towne Center concert summer concert series every Saturday night in the Amphitheater, 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale. There are also food trucks to enjoy music under the stars. Call 623-979-7777.

AMAZING CHALLENGES: A four-person team-based competition consists of numerous challenging activities noon-8 p.m. in Historic Downtown Glendale and Catlin Court, 7102 N. 59th Ave., Glendale. Examples of activities include: best Lego creation, blind-folded taste test, highest pinball score and more. Start at Spinning Wheel Antiques & Gifts (7015 N. 58th Ave.) to receive a list of participating businesses and instructions. The evening ends at Desert Rose Steakhouse & Gastro Pub for the awards ceremony. Get a team together and pre-register at tinyurl.com/AmazingChallenges .

JAZZ: The Sun City Stomperz Dixieland Jazz Band perform 6:30 p.m. at The Sunset Bistro at the Lakes, 19260 N. Westbrook Parkway, Peoria. Visit suncitystomperz.com or call 623-566-1132.

FARMERS MARKET: The Peoria Farmers Market, hosted by Momma’s Organic Market, is open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 9744 W. Northern Ave. Email mommasorganicmarket@gmail.com for more information.

LIVE MUSIC: Wine tastings presents live music from The Dirty Keyz 5 p.m. at Winery 101, 9299 W. Olive Ave., Suite 101, Peoria. Call 623-242-0340.

LIVE MUSIC: The Undercovers perform 7 p.m. at Mule Creek Saloon, 16846 W. Bell Road, Suite 100, Surprise. Call 623-584-8250.

LIVE MUSIC: Faded Jeans performs 9 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

LIVE MUSIC: Street Player performs 7 p.m. at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City. Call 623-977-0662.

MOVIE: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Mountain View Recreation Center, 9749 N. 107th Ave., Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn. Call 623-876-3042.

JAZZ: The Sun City Stomperz Dixieland Jazz Band perform 6:30 p.m. at The Sunset Bistro at the Lakes, 19260 N. Westbrook Parkway, Peoria. Visit suncitystomperz.com or call 623-566-1132.

DANCING: The Hillcrest Dance & Social Club presents dancing 6:15-9:30 p.m. every Saturday at the R.H. Johnson Social Hall, 19803 R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Cost is $4 for members, $6 for non-members. Call 623-302-0249.

MEDITATION: A Weekly Insight Meditation Group meets every Saturday 2 p.m. at Unity Church of Surprise, 14495 W. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Call 623-521-2242.

LIVE MUSIC: Bob Dudley performs piano music 6-9 p.m. Saturdays at Litchfield’s inside The Wigwam Resort, 300 Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park. Call 623-935-9040.

LIVE MUSIC: The Fabulous Keen Brothers perform 7-10 p.m. Saturdays at The Wigwam Bar inside The Wigwam Resort, 300 Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park. Call 623-935-9040.

6/9 SUNDAY

COMEDY: Mommies & Daddies of Comedy starts 7 p.m. for a night filled with laughter and the Valley’s funniest parents. Lineup features Ashley Rose and friends, at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale. Email info@stircrazycomedyclub.com or call 623-565-8667.

KARAOKE: Take the mic 8:30 p.m. every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise. Call 623-556-1000.

LIVE MUSIC: Copper Sunrise performs 3 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

6/10 MONDAY

STARGAZING: Backyard Stargazing for Everyone goes 7-9 p.m. at the Glendale Main Library, 5959 W. Brown St. Free for the whole family. Join Tony La Conte inside for a short lecture and discussion. Then, after dark, weather permitting, telescopes will be placed in front of the library for viewing the night sky. Call 623- 979-1393.

ART PROGRAM: “A Path to Healing,” classes for Veterans, goes 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at WHAM Art Association, 16560 N. Dysart Road, Surprise. The free program for Veterans of all ages will include 12 four-hour sessions in which participants learn from professional artists. Classes will range from drawing to painting, and other mediums. No experience necessary. Supplies are provided. Lunch also provided. Call 623-584-8311.

MOVIE: Teen Movie Night features a PG-13 movie with popcorn and soda 5:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Park Library, 101 W. Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park. Ages 13-17. Teens in attendance will be able to vote on which movie is watched from a provided selection. Call 602-652-3000.

6/11 TUESDAY

JAM: Acoustic Jam goes 6-8 p.m. at Foothills Library, 19055 N. 57th Ave., Glendale. Bring an acoustic instrument and play round-robin style. Audience welcome. Call 623-930-3844.

TRIVIA: DJ Trivia goes 7-8:30 p.m. at Lakeside Bar & Grill, 9980 W. Happy Valley Road, Peoria. Call 623-566-1470.

LIVE MUSIC: Blaine Long performs 5 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

KARAOKE: Cowboy Ken is the host at 6:30 p.m. at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City. Call 623-977-0662.

SHOW: The Cactus Clarinets are a part of the larger, well-known West Valley Winds Ensemble play 1 p.m. at the R.H. Johnson Lecture Hall, 19803 N. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Tickets $5.

6/12 WEDNESDAY

MUSIC: “Didgeridoo: Music and More from the Land Down Under” goes 6:30-8 p.m. at Foothills Library, 19055 N. 57th Ave., Glendale. The performance features an assortment of didgeridoos and percussion instruments played in modern style, mixing fast-paced rhythms with relaxing soundscapes and organic sound effects. Call 623-930-3844 or email sherlache@glendaleaz.com .

OPEN MIC: Acoustically Speaking hosts Open Mic Night 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

TRIVIA: Team Trivia starts 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

KARAOKE: Every Wednesday 8-11 p.m. at Rumors Sports Bar, 16846 W. Bell Road, Suite 100, Surprise. Call 623-584-8250.

TRIBUTE: “The Ultimate King Experience” is a tribute to Elvis Presley 7 p.m. at Sundial, 14801 N. 103rd Ave., Sun City. Call 623-876-3048.

MOVIE: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Wednesday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Marinette Recreation Center, 9860 W. Union Hills Drive, Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn.

FARMERS MARKET: Sun City West Farmers Market runs 8 a.m.-noon every Wednesday at 14465 W. R.H. Johnson Blvd. Call 623-363-0082.

ESCAPE ROOM: A Game of Thrones Escape Room for ages 13+ takes place 2 p.m. at the Litchfield Park Library, 101 W. Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park. Each session will accommodate 3-7 people, who will have 60 minutes to escape. Knowledge of Game of Thrones is recommended. Call 602-652-3000.