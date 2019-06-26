Things To Do: June 26-July 3

6/26 WEDNESDAY

Stage

OPEN MIC: Try your hand: Acoustically Speaking hosts Open Mic Night 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

Library

STAGE: Theatre comes to the library: Actors from Arizona Broadway Theatre ‘s “Madagascar The Musical” bring their show to Glendale Main Library, 5959 W. Brown St.,Glendale, from 4 to 5 p.m. This program is geared for school-aged children. Younger kids are welcome if accompanied by an adult. Call 623-930-3757 and email pstroup@glendaleaz.com .

Karaoke

INVOLVED: Try our hand: Every Wednesday 8-11 p.m. at Rumors Sports Bar, 16846 W. Bell Road, Suite 100, Surprise. Call 623-584-8250.

Trivia

GAME: Form a team and play: Team Trivia starts 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

Movie

FLICKS: Movies every Wednesday: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Wednesday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Marinette Recreation Center, 9860 W. Union Hills Drive, Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn.

Live Comedy

LAUGHS: On stage on the West side: Comedy night starts 8:30 p.m. at Lighthouse Sports Bar, 12351 W. Indian School Road, Avondale. Call 623-935-2471.

6/27 THURSDAY

Live Music

TUNES: Thursday music series: Sarah Chapman performs 6 p.m. at Lucidi Distilling Co. – Fire Station No. 1, 8307 W. Washington St., Peoria. Call 623-299-8779.

WESTGATE: On stage outdoors: Jim “Jimfab” Helms performs 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

TUNES: A night of blues: Hallelujah Blues Band performs 5:30 p.m. at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

BAR: Country with some rock: Western Fusion starts 7 p.m. at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise. Call 623-556-1000.

Theatre

STAGE: Opening night of a scary classic: “The Addams Family” shows 5:30 p.m. at Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria, and plays through July 6. Call 623-776-8400.

Open Mic

STAGE: Give it a try: Try your hand 9 p.m.-midnight every Thursday hosted by Chris Yak at Fuzzy’s Southwest Sports Grill, 18795 N. Reems Road, Suite 109, Surprise. Call 623-556-0664.

Movie

SCREEN: Thursday night movies: “Little Big Man” shows 7 p.m. at the Stardust Theatre, 14401 R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Recommended donation of $2 per person Hearing-assisted devices available for use. No food or drink in the theater. Call 623-544-6130.

Library

TEENS: Classic body art: A henna program for teens starts 2 p.m. at the Litchfield Park Library, 101 W. Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park. Teens will learn how to mix henna, make applicators, and how to apply it as body art. Henna is a very popular form of body art in India and the Middle East. It is very safe and temporary, lasting about a week or two. For ages 13-17. Call 602-652-3000.

6/28 FRIDAY

Live Music

TUNES: A little wine with music: Wine tastings presents live music from Ray Cody 5 p.m. at Winery 101, 9299 W. Olive Ave., Suite 101, Peoria. Call 623-242-0340.

CLASSICAL: Music paired with artwork: SoSco Flute & Guitar Duo perform 5:30 p.m. at WHAM Community Art Center, 16560 N. Dysart Road, Surprise. Tickets $20 advance, $15 in-person. Visit wham-art.org or call 623-584-8311.

RESTAURANT: Some country music: Branded Country performs 5:30 p.m. at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

TUNES: On stage on the West side: Boot Hill performs 9 p.m. at Roman’s Oasis., 16825 W. Yuma Road, Goodyear. They also play 9 p.m. Saturday, June 29. Call 623-932-0922.

Event

SHOW: Game Show Night in Peoria: A “Family Feud”-style game is available for fun 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

Coffee

MEET: Relax and converse: Coffee and Cosmic Conversation takes place 10-11:30 a.m. at The Place of Spiritual Wisdom, 12630 N. 103rd Ave., Suite 244, Sun City. Call 623-583-1330.

Bingo

SOCIAL: Fill out those cards: Friday night PORA Bingo is open to the public and provides funds for many local charities at 6:15 p.m. at the R.H. Johnson Social Hall, 19803 N. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Doors open at 3. Cost for 15 games is $10.

Theatre

STAGE: The curtain rises: “The King & I” shows 6:30 p.m. at the Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts, 1090 S. Vulture Mine Road, Wickenburg (on the campus of Wickenburg High School). Email info@dewpac.org or call 928-684-6624.

STAGE: Youth acting on display: “Grimm vs. Hans Christian Andersen” is presented 7 p.m. as well as 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29 as part of the Acting Zone Summer Reparatory Theatre (ages 8-19) at Montessori in the Park’s youth theater, at 1832 N. Litchfield Road, Goodyear. Email ActingZone@mipschool.org .

6/29 SATURDAY

Contest

EVENT: Bikinis and bikes: Miss Arrowhead 3rd Annual Bikini Contest takes place 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Arrowhead Harley-Davidson, 16130 N. Arrowhead Fountains Center Drive, Peoria. Pie eating contest starts 11:30 a.m. To enter email marketing@arrowheadharley.com . Call 623-247-5542

Theatre

STAGE: Familiar musical coming: “Madagascar the Musical” shows 10 a.m. at Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria. Call 623-776-8400.

Market

FARMERS MARKET: Fresh produce and goodies: The Peoria Farmers Market, hosted by Momma’s Organic Market, is open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 9744 W. Northern Ave. Email mommasorganicmarket@gmail.com for more information.

Live Music

TUNES: Regulars return to Desert Rose: Sentimental Journey performs 6 p.m. at Desert Rose Pizza & Gastro Pub, 6729 N. 57th Drive, Glendale. Call 623-937-3004.

SERIES: Summertime music under the stars: Desert Dixie performs 6-8 p.m. as part of the Arrowhead Towne Center concert summer concert series every Saturday night in the Amphitheater, 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale. There are also food trucks to enjoy music under the stars. Call 623-979-7777.

WESTGATE: Flamenco guitars & Latin percussion: Guitarras Latinas perform 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

TUNES: Classic rock all night: Radio X performs 9 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

TRIBUTE: A night with the King: Bret Kaiser performs an Elvis tribute 6 p.m. at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

Movie

DOUBLE FEATURE: Beat the heat indoors: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Mountain View Recreation Center, 9749 N. 107th Ave., Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn. Call 623-876-3042.

Live Music

TUNES: Classic rock: Still Cruising performs 7 p.m. at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City. Call 623-977-0662.

Dancing

SOCIAL: Saturday night dance: The Hillcrest Dance & Social Club presents dancing 6:15-9:30 p.m. every Saturday at the R.H. Johnson Social Hall, 19803 R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Cost is $4 for members, $6 for non-members. Call 623-302-0249.

Meditation

HEALTH: Meet to meditate weekly: A Weekly Insight Meditation Group meets every Saturday 2 p.m. at Unity Church of Surprise, 14495 W. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Call 623-521-2242.

6/30 SUNDAY

Karaoke

STAGE: Try your hand: Take the mic 8:30 p.m. every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise. Call 623-556-1000.

Live Music

TUNES: Irish pubs songs and ballads: Spirited Lads perform 3 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

7/1 MONDAY

Clinic

SONGWRITING: Learn the ins and outs: Songwriting class for teens starts 6 p.m. at Velma Teague Branch Library, 7010 N. 58th Ave., Glendale. The Phoenix Conservatory of Music invites teens ages 12-18 to take a songwriting journey using music technology at the library. Also takes place Monday, July 8. Registration is required by emailing hverdin@glendaleaz.com .

Karaoke

STAGE: Try your hand: Join the fun with Sandie starts 6 p.m. every Monday and Tuesday at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

Trivia

GAME: Bring a team for the challenge: Team Trivia starts 6:30 p.m. every Monday at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise. Call 623-556-1000.

Trivia

GAME: Guess the answers for prizes: Team Trivia every Monday 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Ground Control, 4860 N. Litchfield Road, Litchfield Park. Email info@groundxcontrol.com or call 623-535-9066.

Gardening

LEARN: Find out what to do: A free Master Gardener Diagnostic Clinic goes 10 a.m.-noon at the City of Surprise Gateway Training Center, 13659 W. Cactus Road, Surprise. Call 360-621-2818.

7/2 TUESDAY

Trivia

GAME: Form a team and join: DJ Trivia goes 7-8:30 p.m. at Lakeside Bar & Grill, 9980 W. Happy Valley Road, Peoria. Call 623-566-1470.

Live Music

STAGE: Singer-songwriter to play: Ricky Harris performs 5 p.m. at Renaissance Hotel & Spa, 9495 W. Coyote Blvd., Glendale.

TUNES: Irish pubs songs and ballads: Spirited Lads perform 5 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

Sports

SOCCER: Down to the final four: Concacaf Gold Cup semifinal, teams TBA, 7 p.m. at State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale.

Karaoke

YOUR TURN: Take control of the mic: Cowboy Ken is the host at 6:30 p.m. at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City. Call 623-977-0662.

Live Music

SERIES: Coming on stage: Summer Series continues with two shows from Kate and the Dream Band, 3 & 7 p.m., at Palm Ridge Rec Center, 13800 W. Deer Valley Drive, Sun City West. Tickets $10. Visit suncitywest.com.

Wine

THIRSTY: One sip at a time: Wine tastings every Tuesday 6-9 p.m. at Ground Control, 4860 N. Litchfield Road, Litchfield Park. $8 for a flight of four wines. Email info@groundxcontrol.com or call 623-535-9066.

7/3 WEDNESDAY

Fireworks

JULY 4TH: Party at the harbor: Celebrate Independence Day with an event that includes fireworks 5-11 p.m. at Pleasant Harbor, 8708 W. Harbor Blvd., Peoria. Visit pleasantharbor.com or call 623-203-5173 or 928-501-LAKE (5253).

Live Music

TUNES: Duo takes stage at Marina: Fuzzy Logic Duo performs 5 p.m. at Scorpion Bay Marina, 10970 Peninsula Blvd. Visit scorpionbayaz.com .

SERIES: Summer music continues: The 53rd Annual Glendale Summer Band Concert Series continues with a patriotic performance 8 p.m. at E. Lowell Rogers Amphitheatre, 5850 W. Glendale Ave., in Historic Downtown Glendale. Free admission. Call 623-930-2299.

STAGE: The Party plays with dinner: Marty & The Party performs 4 p.m. at Desert Rose Pizza & Gastro Pub, 6729 N. 57th Drive, Glendale. $10 cover charge. Call 623-937-3004.

Party

FESTIVE: Independence Day observation: A patriotic celebration goes 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the Palo Verde Room at the Glendale Adult Center, 5970 W. Brown St. The show features Dale Matthies and his accordion, grilled burgers by the YWCA, and door prizes provided by Sandra Gomez. Tickets are $6 members/$8 nonmembers, and must be purchased in advance at the Glendale Adult Center. Call 623)-930-4321.

Family

FUN: Weekly gathering at Westgate: Westgate Wednesday goes 6-7:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd, Glendale. Wednesdays feature family-friendly fun and activities with music, games, prizes, photo ops with admired characters, etc. Visit westgateaz.com/summer .

Live Comedy

LAUGHS: Try your hand: Open mic night starts 7 p.m. at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale. Admission $5. There are eight “Sign-Up” spots. Sign ups for these will be posted online at noon the day of the show at stircrazycomedyclub.com/open-mic-sign-up. These spots are 5 minutes each.

Karaoke

STAGE: Try your hand: Every Wednesday 8-11 p.m. at Rumors Sports Bar, 16846 W. Bell Road, Suite 100, Surprise. Call 623-584-8250.

STAGE: Try your hand: Take the mic 8:30 p.m. every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise. Call 623-556-1000.

Trivia

GAME: Bring a team for the challenge: Team Trivia starts 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

GAME: Do you have the answers: Geeks Who Drink Trivia Night starts 7 p.m. every Wednesday at 8-Bit Aleworks, 1050 N. Fairway Drive, Building F Suite 101, Avondale. Visit 8-bitaleworks.com .

Movie

FLICKS: Movies every Wednesday: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Wednesday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Marinette Recreation Center, 9860 W. Union Hills Drive, Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn.

Trivia

GAME: Bring a team to play: Trivia with Chris starts 6:30 p.m. at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City. Call 623-977-0662.

Library

STORYTIME: Grandparents and kids welcome: Summer Story Time goes 10-11 a.m. at the R.H. Johnson Library, 13801 W. Meeker Blvd., Sun City West, every Wednesday through July 31. Residents are invited to bring young grandchildren and families to Summer Story Time with a Rec Card. Different stories read each week. A kid-friendly craft project follows with all materials supplied. Call 623-544-6130.