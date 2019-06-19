Things To Do: June 19-26

6/19 WEDNESDAY

OPEN MIC

Acoustically Speaking hosts Open Mic Night 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

KARAOKE

Every Wednesday 8-11 p.m. at Rumors Sports Bar, 16846 W. Bell Road, Suite 100, Surprise. Call 623-584-8250.

MEETING

A member meeting starts 6 p.m. at WHAM Community Art Center, 16560 N. Dysart Road, Surprise. Call 623-584-8311.

TRIVIA

Team Trivia starts 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

MOVIE

Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Wednesday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Marinette Recreation Center, 9860 W. Union Hills Drive, Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn.

FARMERS MARKET

Sun City West Farmers Market runs 8 a.m.-noon every Wednesday at 14465 W. R.H. Johnson Blvd. Call 623-363-0082.

KIDS

An interactive exploration into science and art with activities for kids goes 1-2 p.m. at the Goodyear Library, 14455 W. Van Buren St., Suite C-101, Goodyear. Call 602-652-3000.

6/20 THURSDAY

LIVE MUSIC

• Bella Renee performs 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

• Khalid performs 7:30 p.m. at Gila River Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Ave., Glendale. Visit gilariverarena.com .

• LuMar Music performs 6 p.m. at Lucidi Distilling Co. – Fire Station No. 1, 8307 W. Washington St., Peoria. Call 623-299-8779.

• John Hudgson performs 5:30 p.m. at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

• Western Fusion starts 7 p.m. at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise. Call 623-556-1000.

• Jacob Morris performs 7 p.m. at The Wigwam Bar inside The Wigwam Resort, 300 Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park. Call 623-935-9040.

ART PROGRAM

“A Path to Healing,” classes for Veterans, goes 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Peoria Community Center, 8335 W. Jefferson St., Peoria. The free program for Veterans of all ages is sponsored by the WHAM Art Association, which is located at 16560 N. Dysart Road, Surprise. The program will include 12 four-hour sessions in which participants learn from professional artists. Classes will range from drawing to painting, and other mediums. No experience necessary. Supplies are provided. Lunch also provided. Call 623-584-8311.

MOVIE

“The Devil Wears Prada” shows 7 p.m. at the Stardust Theatre, 14401 R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Recommended donation of $2 per person Hearing-assisted devices available for use. No food or drink in the theater. Call 623-544-6130.

TEENS

Kids ages 10-16 will learn to create their own Night/Day canvas painting 2 p.m. at the Litchfield Park Library, 101 W. Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park. Call 602-652-3000.

6/21 FRIDAY

THEATRE

“Jasper in Deadland” opens 7:30 p.m. at Brelby Theatre Company, 7154 N. 58th Drive, Glendale. Evening shows at 7:30 p.m. also take place June 22, 28 and 29, and July 5-6; and 2 p.m. matinees take place June 22-23, 29-30, and July 6-7. Call 623-282-2781 or email boxoffice@brelby.com .

LIVE MUSIC

• Come Back Buddy performs 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

• Wine tastings presents live music from Connor Danks 5 p.m. at Winery 101, 9299 W. Olive Ave., Suite 101, Peoria. Call 623-242-0340.

• Denny & Dan perform 5:30 p.m. at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

• Copper Sunrise performs 7 p.m. at Old Pueblo Cafe, 102 N. Old Litchfield Road, Litchfield Park. Call 623-935-5059.

• Bayou Bandits perform 9 p.m. at Roman’s Oasis., 16825 W. Yuma Road, Goodyear. They also play 9 p.m. Saturday, June 22. Call 623-932-0922.

THEATER

“The Addams Family” shows 5:30 p.m. at Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria, and plays through July 6. Call 623-776-8400.

GAME SHOW NIGHT

A “Family Feud”-style game is available for fun 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

COFFEE

Coffee and Cosmic Conversation takes place 10-11:30 a.m. at The Place of Spiritual Wisdom, 12630 N. 103rd Ave., Suite 244, Sun City. Call 623-583-1330.

BINGO

Friday night PORA Bingo is open to the public and provides funds for many local charities at 6:15 p.m. at the R.H. Johnson Social Hall, 19803 N. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Doors open at 3. Cost for 15 games is $10.

DEDICATION

The City of Litchfield Park will host the grand opening of Jackie Robinson Field 8 a.m. at the ballpark site, which is located off Village Parkway just south of Camelback Road. This new youth baseball field was made possible through the sponsorship of the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation and APS. The public is invited to attend to the dedication ceremony. Public parking will be available in the east lot at Litchfield Park City Hall, 214 W. Wigwam Blvd. Attendees will be shuttled to/from the Jackie Robinson Field. No public parking will be allowed at the field lot during the dedication ceremony. Call 623-935-5033.

KIDS

Magician Eric Giliam performs at both 10:15 a.m. and again at 11:45 at the Litchfield Park Library, 101 W. Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park. Call 602-652-3000.

6/22 SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC

• Nine Ball performs 6-8 p.m. as part of the Arrowhead Towne Center concert summer concert series every Saturday night in the Amphitheater, 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale. There are also food trucks to enjoy music under the stars. Call 623-979-7777.

• Wine tastings presents live music from Rob Defriese 5 p.m. at Winery 101, 9299 W. Olive Ave., Suite 101, Peoria. Call 623-242-0340.

• The Sun City Stomperz Dixieland Jazz Band perform 6:30 p.m. at The Sunset Bistro at the Lakes, 19260 N. Westbrook Parkway, Peoria. Visit suncitystomperz.com or call 623-566-1132.

• The Thaddeus Rose Band performs 9 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

• Jared Howe performs 5:30 p.m. at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

• Uncle Clark performs 7 p.m. at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City. Call 623-977-0662.

• The Fabulous Keen Brothers perform 7-10 p.m. Saturdays at The Wigwam Bar inside The Wigwam Resort, 300 Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park. Call 623-935-9040.

THEATER

• “Madagascar the Musical” shows 10 a.m. at Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria. Call 623-776-8400.

• “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” shows at 2:30 & 7 p.m. inside Gyder Theater at Theater Works, 10580 N. 83rd Drive, Peoria. The show also plays 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 23. Tickets $12. Call 623-815-7930.

FARMERS MARKET

The Peoria Farmers Market, hosted by Momma’s Organic Market, is open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 9744 W. Northern Ave. Email mommasorganicmarket@gmail.com .

MOVIE

Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Mountain View Recreation Center, 9749 N. 107th Ave., Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn. Call 623-876-3042.

DANCING

The Hillcrest Dance & Social Club presents dancing 6:15-9:30 p.m. every Saturday at the R.H. Johnson Social Hall, 19803 R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Cost is $4 for members, $6 for non-members. Call 623-302-0249.

MEDITATION

A Weekly Insight Meditation Group meets every Saturday 2 p.m. at Unity Church of Surprise, 14495 W. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Call 623-521-2242.

PRESENTATION

“The Search for Ancient Agave Cultivars Across the Desert Southwest” starts 4 p.m. at the Goodyear Library, 14455 W. Van Buren St., Suite C-101, Goodyear. This travel-history presentation takes the audience along on an adventure at the crossroads of archaeology and botany. Travel with author Ron Parker as he explores the depth and duration of human/agave co-evolution across the desert southwest, and discovers unusual agaves apparently associated with archaeological sites long since abandoned by residents of extinct ancient cultures. Call 602-652-3000.

6/23 SUNDAY

CAMPS

SummerUp Camps brings students from all over the world to ASU West, 4701 W. Thunderbird Road, Glendale, for a week-long summer enrichment experience. 8th through 12th grade students will have the opportunity to stay for a week in the dorms or be a day student and take classes on the ASU West campus. Email Carolyn Starr at Carolyn.Starr@asu.edu .

KARAOKE

Take the mic 8:30 p.m. every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise. Call 623-556-1000.

LIVE MUSIC

Copper Sunrise performs 3 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

6/24 MONDAY

MUSIC

Arizona’s Singing Cowboy Gary Sprague performs 2 p.m. at Foothills Library, 19055 N. 57th Ave., Glendale. He shares favorite western songs, cowboy poetry, tall tales, and Arizona history, along with his horse, Dusty. Tickets (required) will be distributed from the Youth Department on a first come, first served basis to those in line at 1:45 p.m. Call 623-930-3600.

WORKSHOP

SummerWorks Camp presents “Broadway Bound 2 Musical Theatre Workshop” 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through June 28 at TheaterWorks at Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, 8355 W. Peoria Ave. Call 623-815-7930.

KARAOKE

Karaoke with Sandie starts 6 p.m. every Monday and Tuesday at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

BOOK DISCUSSION

A book discussion group for adults starts 1 p.m. at the Goodyear Library, 14455 W. Van Buren St., Suite C-101, Goodyear. Stop by the library to pick up a copy of “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover. The group meets in the program room. Feel free to bring a lunch. Call 602-652-3000.

6/25 TUESDAY

TRIVIA

DJ Trivia goes 7-8:30 p.m. at Lakeside Bar & Grill, 9980 W. Happy Valley Road, Peoria. Call 623-566-1470.

LIVE MUSIC

• Blaine Long performs 5 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

• Country Crossing perform two shows, at 1 and 3 p.m., at the R.H. Johnson Lecture Hall, 19803 N. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Tickets $5.

KARAOKE

Cowboy Ken is the host at 6:30 p.m. at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City. Call 623-977-0662.

LECTURE

The “Hot Coffee” Art Lecture Series provides an opportunity to learn and discuss topics on a variety of aspects of arts and culture. Lectures include artists, arts professionals, historians, and educators that help shape arts in the Valley. The EMCCPA, Gallery 37 program starts 7 p.m. at Goodyear Total Wine & More, 1416 N. Litchfield Road, Goodyear. The West Valley Art’s award-winning youth arts employment program pairs students 15-18 years-old with professional artists in order to design, develop and install a permanent piece of public art for display in the West Valley.

6/26 WEDNESDAY

THEATRE

Actors from Arizona Broadway Theatre ‘s “Madagascar The Musical” bring their show to Glendale Main Library, 5959 W. Brown St.,Glendale, from 4 to 5 p.m. This program is geared for school-aged children. Younger kids are welcome if accompanied by an adult. Call 623-930-3757 and email pstroup@glendaleaz.com .

OPEN MIC

KARAOKE

TRIVIA

MOVIE

FARMERS MARKET

COMEDY

Comedy night starts 8:30 p.m. at Lighthouse Sports Bar, 12351 W. Indian School Road, Avondale. Call 623-935-2471.