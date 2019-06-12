Things To Do: June 12-19

6/12 WEDNESDAY

MUSIC: “Didgeridoo: Music and More from the Land Down Under” goes 6:30-8 p.m. at Foothills Library, 19055 N. 57th Ave., Glendale. The performance features an assortment of didgeridoos and percussion instruments played in modern style, mixing fast-paced rhythms with relaxing soundscapes and organic sound effects. Call 623-930-3844 or email sherlache@glendaleaz.com .

OPEN MIC: Acoustically Speaking hosts Open Mic Night 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

TRIVIA: Team Trivia starts 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

KARAOKE: Every Wednesday 8-11 p.m. at Rumors Sports Bar, 16846 W. Bell Road, Suite 100, Surprise. Call 623-584-8250.

TRIBUTE: “The Ultimate King Experience” is a tribute to Elvis Presley 7 p.m. at Sundial, 14801 N. 103rd Ave., Sun City. Call 623-876-3048.

MOVIE: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Wednesday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Marinette Recreation Center, 9860 W. Union Hills Drive, Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn.

FARMERS MARKET: Sun City West Farmers Market runs 8 a.m.-noon every Wednesday at 14465 W. R.H. Johnson Blvd. Call 623-363-0082.

ESCAPE ROOM: A Game of Thrones Escape Room for ages 13+ takes place 2 p.m. at the Litchfield Park Library, 101 W. Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park. Each session will accommodate 3-7 people, who will have 60 minutes to escape. Knowledge of Game of Thrones is recommended. Call 602-652-3000.

6/13 THURSDAY

LIVE MUSIC: Acoustic Voodoo performs 7 p.m. at Kimmyz On Greenway Rock & Roll Bar & Grill, 5930 W. Greenway Road, Suite 27, Glendale. Email kimmyzbarandgrill@gmail.com or call 602-938-9330.

LIVE MUSIC: Rick Smith performs 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

COMEDY: Johnny Sanchez opens his weekend set 7 p.m. at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale. He also performs 7 & 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 14 and 7 & 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Email info@stircrazycomedyclub.com or call 623-565-8667.

THEATER: “The Addams Family” shows 5:30 p.m. at Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria, and plays through July 6. Call 623-776-8400.

LIVE MUSIC: The Frequency Principle performs 6 p.m. at Lucidi Distilling Co. – Fire Station No. 1, 8307 W. Washington St., Peoria. Call 623-299-8779.

LIVE MUSIC: Flashback performs 5:30 p.m. at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

KARAOKE: Try your hand 9:30 p.m. every Thursday at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

MOVIE: “My Sister’s Keeper” shows 7 p.m. at the Stardust Theatre, 14401 R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Recommended donation of $2 per person Hearing-assisted devices available for use. No food or drink in the theater. Call 623-544-6130.

6/14 FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC: Wine tastings presents live music from The Dirty Keyz 5 p.m. at Winery 101, 9299 W. Olive Ave., Suite 101, Peoria. Call 623-242-0340.

GAME SHOW NIGHT: A “Family Feud”-style game is available for fun 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

THEATRE: Stage Left Productions presents “Other Desert Cities” 7 p.m. at 11340 W. Bell Road, Suite 105A, Surprise. Shows continue 7 p.m. Saturday, June 15; and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 16. Tickets $25. Email admin@stageleftaz.com or call 623-463-7147.

LIVE MUSIC: Branded Country performs 5:30 p.m. at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

ART CLASS: Sculpting Class-Terracotta Portrait goes 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at WHAM Art Association, 16560 N. Dysart Road, Surprise. Call 623-584-8311.

LIVE MUSIC: Western Fusion starts 9 p.m. at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise. Call 623-556-1000.

SHOW: Cimarron Nightclub presents “Dan Reed & His Dixieland Hotshots” 7 p.m. at Cimarron Center, 17100 W, Clearview Blvd., Surprise. Cost is $20. Doors open with a cash bar 6 p.m. Tickets available at scgrandmusicclub.com or suncitygrand.com. Also available at the Activities Desk at Sonoran (8 a.m .-4 p.m. Monday-Friday). Show also 7 p.m. Saturday, June 15.

COFFEE: Coffee and Cosmic Conversation takes place 10-11:30 a.m. at The Place of Spiritual Wisdom, 12630 N. 103rd Ave., Suite 244, Sun City. Call 623-583-1330.

PARTY: A Pool Party goes 7-9 p.m. at the R.H. Johnson Pool, 19803 N. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Come Back Buddy, a group performing classic hits from the 50s and 60s, will perform. Gates open 6 p.m.

BINGO: Friday night PORA Bingo is open to the public and provides funds for many local charities at 6:15 p.m. at the R.H. Johnson Social Hall, 19803 N. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Doors open at 3. Cost for 15 games is $10.

THEATRE: “The King & I” shows 6:30 p.m. at the Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts, 1090 S. Vulture Mine Road, Wickenburg (on the campus of Wickenburg High School). There is also a show 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 28. Email info@dewpac.org or call 928-684-6624.

MUSIC/MEAD: The band Phosphenes Duo performs 7 p.m. during an evening featuring a free sample tasting of Superstition Meads (5-7 p.m.) at Ground Control, 4860 N. Litchfield Road, Suite 103, Litchfield Park. Call 623-535-9066.

6/15 SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC: Frosty & The Silver Tones perform 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

RACE: Spartan Stadion Race starts 7:30 a.m. at State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale. Visit statefarmstadium.com/events/detail/spartan-race .

CONCERT SERIES: Chuck E Baby performs 6-8 p.m. as part of the Arrowhead Towne Center concert summer concert series every Saturday night in the Amphitheater, 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale. There are also food trucks to enjoy music under the stars. Call 623-979-7777.

LIVE MUSIC: Wine tastings presents live music from Connor Danks 5 p.m. at Winery 101, 9299 W. Olive Ave., Suite 101, Peoria. Call 623-242-0340.

FARMERS MARKET: The Peoria Farmers Market, hosted by Momma’s Organic Market, is open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 9744 W. Northern Ave. Email mommasorganicmarket@gmail.com for more information.

GARDEN CLINIC: Ask a Master Gardener Clinic goes 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Sunrise Mountain Library, 21109 N. 98th Ave. All ages welcome. Free admission. Call 623-773-8650.

LIVE MUSIC: The Jaty Edwards Band performs 9 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

MOVIE: The Dive-In Movie is “Aquaman” 7:30 p.m. at Surprise Aquatic Center, 15831 N. Bullard Ave. This movie is rated PG-13, and kids 12 and under are not permitted without an adult. Cost $5 residents, $8 non-residents. Call 623-222-2000.

LIVE MUSIC: Neil Diamond tribute starts 6 p.m. at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

LIVE MUSIC: Reboot performs 7 p.m. at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City. Call 623-977-0662.

MOVIE: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Mountain View Recreation Center, 9749 N. 107th Ave., Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn. Call 623-876-3042.

DANCING: The Hillcrest Dance & Social Club presents dancing 6:15-9:30 p.m. every Saturday at the R.H. Johnson Social Hall, 19803 R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Cost is $4 for members, $6 for non-members. Call 623-302-0249.

MEDITATION: A Weekly Insight Meditation Group meets every Saturday 2 p.m. at Unity Church of Surprise, 14495 W. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Call 623-521-2242.

VETERANS: An “Entrepreneurship for Veterans” two-hour workshop for military veterans with an interest in starting their own business goes 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Goodyear Library, 14455 W. Van Buren St., Suite C-101, Goodyear. Classes are designed to assist entrepreneurs in developing a successful venture and provide training to help entrepreneurs get their ideas into the marketplace. Small Business Owners just starting out also benefit from Startup School. Call 602-652-3000.

6/16 SUNDAY

COMEDY: Family Friendly Father’s Day Comedy Show starts 7 p.m. at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale. Lineup features comedians Brian Kohatsu and Grace Klein. Email info@stircrazycomedyclub.com or call 623-565-8667.

KARAOKE: Take the mic 8:30 p.m. every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise. Call 623-556-1000.

6/17 MONDAY

LIVE MUSIC: Karaoke with Sandie starts 6 p.m. every Monday and Tuesday at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

MOVIE: Family Movie Monday features “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” at noon at the Goodyear Library, 14455 W. Van Buren St., Suite C-101. Call 602-652-3000.

6/18 TUESDAY

BOOKS: The 58th Avenue Book Group discusses “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr at 10:15 a.m. at Velma Teague Branch Library, 7010 N. 58th Ave., Glendale. Call 623-930-3446 or email jcoon@glendaleaz.com .

TRIVIA: DJ Trivia goes 7-8:30 p.m. at Lakeside Bar & Grill, 9980 W. Happy Valley Road, Peoria. Call 623-566-1470.

KARAOKE: Cowboy Ken is the host at 6:30 p.m. at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City. Call 623-977-0662.

PRESENTATION: Speakers Series’ “John Wesley Powell: Into the Great Unknown” presentation 10 a.m. at The Church at Litchfield Park, Souers Hall, 300 N. Old Litchfield Road. Email office@LPHSmuseum.org or call 623-535-4414.

6/19 WEDNESDAY

OPEN MIC: Acoustically Speaking hosts Open Mic Night 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110. Call 623-566-6770.

KARAOKE: Every Wednesday 8-11 p.m. at Rumors Sports Bar, 16846 W. Bell Road, Suite 100, Surprise. Call 623-584-8250.

MEETING: A member meeting starts 6 p.m. at WHAM Community Art Center, 16560 N. Dysart Road, Surprise. Call 623-584-8311.

TRIVIA: Team Trivia starts 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

KIDS: An interactive exploration into science and art with activities for kids goes 1-2 p.m. at the Goodyear Library, 14455 W. Van Buren St., Suite C-101, Goodyear. Call 602-652-3000.