Things To Do: July 31-Aug. 7

7/31 WEDNESDAY

Open Mic

PARTICIPATE: Come try your hand: Acoustically Speaking hosts Open Mic Night 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

Library

JAM: Music session open to all: An acoustic jam session goes 6-8 p.m. at the Glendale Main Library, 5959 W. Brown St. Bring an acoustic instrument and play round-robin style. Audience welcome. Call 623-930-3573.

Karaoke

STAGE: Audience participation: Every Wednesday 8-11 p.m. at Rumors Sports Bar, 16846 W. Bell Road, Suite 100, Surprise. Call 623-584-8250.TriviaBAR: Get your team together: Team Trivia starts 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

Movie

FLICKS: Movies every Wednesday: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Wednesday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Marinette Recreation Center, 9860 W. Union Hills Drive, Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn.

Live Music

TUNES: Come for music and brews: Ricky Harris performs 6 p.m. at Saddle Mountain Brewing Company, 15651 W. Roosevelt St., Goodyear.

8/1 THURSDAY

Theatre

STAGE: Classic work in Peoria: “Sister Act” plays 5:30 p.m. at Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria, and runs through Aug. 24. Call 623-776-8400 or visit azbroadway.org .

Live Music

WESTGATE: New Talent Thursdays: Hassan Ismail performs 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

STAGE: West Valley tunes: Saydi Driggers performs 7 p.m. at The Wigwam Bar inside The Wigwam Resort, 300 Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park. Call 623-935-9040.

Live Comedy

LAUGHS: Malone makes Glendale stop: Michael Malone opens his weekend with 7 p.m. set at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale. He also has 7 & 9:30 p.m. shows Friday, Aug. 2 and Saturday, Aug. 3. Admission $19. Visit stircrazycomedyclub.com .

Gallery

EXHIBIT: Up for viewing: An exhibit called “One Step Beyond Group,” which showcases examples of artwork from special needs adult students, is on display Aug. 1-31 at WHAM Community Art Center, 16560 N. Dysart Road, Surprise. Visit wham-art.org or call 623-584-8311.

Open Mic

STAGE: Audience participation: Try your hand 9 p.m.-midnight every Thursday hosted by Chris Yak at Fuzzy’s Southwest Sports Grill, 18795 N. Reems Road, Suite 109, Surprise. Call 623-556-0664.

Library

BOOKS: Discussion group: The Murder and Mayhem Book Club meets 1:30 p.m. at the Sun City Library, 16828 N. 99th Ave. This month’s selection is “Simple Plan” by Scott Smith. All are welcome even those who haven’t read the book and would just like to listen in on the discussion.

Movie

SCREEN: Thursday night movies: “The Bridges of Madison County” shows 7 p.m. at the Stardust Theatre, 14401 R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Recommended donation of $2 per person Hearing-assisted devices available for use. No food or drink in the theater. Call 623-544-6130.

Trivia

GAME: Get a team together: Team Trivia every Monday 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Ground Control, 4860 N. Litchfield Road, Litchfield Park. Email info@groundxcontrol.com or call 623-535-9066.

8/2 FRIDAY

Game Night

EVENT: Get a team together: A “Family Feud”-style game is available for fun 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

Live Music

DINNER: Music to eat by: Youz Guys Band and open mic goes 4-8 p.m. every Friday at Desert Rose Pizza & Gastro Pub, 6729 N. 57th Drive, Glendale. Call 623-937-3004.

WESTGATE: Rock band: Stereo Rex performs 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

STAGE: Locals live: Euphoria performs 9 p.m. at Kimmyz On Greenway Rock & Roll Bar & Grill, 5930 W. Greenway Road, Suite 27, Glendale. Email kimmyzbarandgrill@gmail.com or call 602-938-9330.

STAGE: At the Wigwam: Rick Harris performs 7 p.m. at The Wigwam, 300 E. Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park.

Kids

EVENT: Fun night out: Rec Night presents “70’s Disco” 7-10 p.m. at Sierra Montana Recreation Center, 14861 N. Spring Lane, Surprise. Dance mixes are played with laser light shows, and games. 6th-8th graders. Concessions available for purchase. $5 per entry. Call 623-222-2000.

Coffee

MEET: Relax and converse: Coffee and Cosmic Conversation takes place 10-11:30 a.m. at The Place of Spiritual Wisdom, 12630 N. 103rd Ave., Suite 244, Sun City. Call 623-583-1330.

Bingo

SOCIAL: Fill out those cards: Friday night PORA Bingo is open to the public and provides funds for many local charities at 6:15 p.m. at the R.H. Johnson Social Hall, 19803 N. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Doors open at 3. Cost for 15 games is $10.

Wine

CHEERS: Stop in for a pour: Wine tastings every Tuesday 6-9 p.m. at Ground Control, 4860 N. Litchfield Road, Litchfield Park. $8 for a flight of four wines. Email info@groundxcontrol.com or call 623-535-9066.

8/3 SATURDAY

Market

FARMERS MARKET: Fresh goodies available: The Peoria Farmers Market, hosted by Momma’s Organic Market, is open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 9744 W. Northern Ave. Email mommasorganicmarket@gmail.com .

Live Music

CHEERS: Sipping while singing: Wine tastings presents live music from Nicki Park 5 p.m. at Winery 101, 9299 W. Olive Ave., Suite 101, Peoria. Call 623-242-0340.

BLUES: Combo coming: The John Leo Group performs 6:30 p.m. at Sunset Bistro at The Lakes, 19260 N. Westbrook Parkway, Peoria.

WESTGATE: Rockabilly tunes: Pat Roberts and the Heymakers performs 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

Event

GARDENING: Learn the ins & outs: Maricopa County Master Gardeners will answer questions regarding plant selection, fertilization, irrigation guidelines and best pruning practices 9:30 a.m.-noon at Northwest Regional Library, 16089 N. Bullard Ave., Surprise. Free admission. Call 602-652-3000.

Library

EVENT: Discussion group: Socrates Cafe, a philosophical discussion group where people from different backgrounds and beliefs gather to exchange thoughtful ideas and experiences, meets 2 p.m. at the Sun City Library, 16828 N. 99th Ave. Guests don’t need to know anything about philosophy to join (or observe) the discussion. Call 602-652-3000.

Movie

DOUBLE FEATURE: Beat the heat indoors: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Mountain View Recreation Center, 9749 N. 107th Ave., Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn. Call 623-876-3042.

Meditation

HEALTH: Meet to meditate weekly: A Weekly Insight Meditation Group meets every Saturday 2 p.m. at Unity Church of Surprise, 14495 W. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Call 623-521-2242.

Swim

FREE: Beat the heat: A Free Swim Day sponsored by Kiwanis of Litchfield Park goes 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at Litchfield Park Recreation Center, 100 S. Old Litchfield Road.

8/4 SUNDAY

Live Comedy

LAUGHS: Family fun: Clean Comedy Night offers jokes for the whole family 7 p.m. at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale. Visit stircrazycomedyclub.com .

Pets

ADOPTIONS: Go get a furry friend: Dog and cat adoptions hosted by All About Animals Rescue and Kneading Kitty’s Rescue every Sunday 1-5 p.m. at Petco, 9480 W. Northern Ave., Glendale.

Live Music

TUNES: Singing: Jaty Edwards performs 3:30 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

Karaoke

STAGE: Audience participation: Take the mic 8:30 p.m. every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise. Call 623-556-1000.

8/5 MONDAY

Library

STARGAZING: Astronomy fun: Backyard stargazing for everyone goes 7-9 p.m. at Glendale Main Library, 5959 W. Brown St. Free for the entire family. Join Tony La Conte inside for a short lecture and discussion. Then, after dark, weather permitting, telescopes will be placed in front of the library for viewing the night sky. Call 623-930-3573.

LEARN: Join the group: The Italian Conversation Group is open to anyone interested in practicing their knowledge of the Italian language, at 9:30 a.m. at the Sun City Library, 16828 N. 99th Ave. This program is not intended as a language instruction class. Knowledge of Italian is required. Call 602-652-3000.

City

MEETING: Arts voices: An Arts and Cultural Advisory Commission meeting starts 6 p.m. in the Surprise City Hall Community Room, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza, Surprise. The commission encourages the development of cultural opportunities and resources, as well as the creative, social and community benefits they provide. Email paul.bernardo@surpriseaz.gov or call 623-222-1029.

Trivia

BAR: Get your team together: Team Trivia starts 6:30 p.m. every Monday at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise. Call 623-556-1000.

Sports

BASEBALL: Rookie league summer play: Arizona League play pits the Indians Blue against the Royals 6 p.m. at Goodyear Ballpark, 1933 S. Ballpark Way, Goodyear.

8/6 TUESDAY

Trivia

GAME: Get a team together to compete: DJ Trivia goes 7-8:30 p.m. at Lakeside Bar & Grill, 9980 W. Happy Valley Road, Peoria. Call 623-566-1470.

Karaoke

STAGE: Try your hand: Join the fun with Sandie starts 6 p.m. every Monday and Tuesday at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road. Call 623-583-1222.

YOUR TURN: Take control of the mic: Cowboy Ken is the host at 6:30 p.m. at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City. Call 623-977-0662.

Live Music

STAGE: Summer tunes: The Dryheat Band performs its folk, bluegrass and country at two shows, 3 & 7 p.m., at the Palm Ridge Rec Center, 13800 W. Deer Valley Drive, Sun City West. Tickets $10.

8/7 WEDNESDAY

Theatre

STAGE: Classic work in Peoria: “Sister Act” plays 5:30 p.m. at Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria, and runs through Aug. 24. Call 623-776-8400 or visit azbroadway.org .

LUNCH: Eat and watch: Lunchtime Theater present excerpts from Arizona Broadway Theatre’s production of “Sister Act” from noon to 1 p.m. at Arts HQ, 16126 N. Civic Center Drive, Surprise. Cost $11.95. For reservations call 623-584-2626. Visit westvalleyarts.org.

Westgate

FAMILY: Weekly fun: Westgate Wednesday goes 6-7:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd, Glendale. Wednesdays feature family-friendly fun and activities with music, games, prizes, photo ops with admired characters, etc. Visit westgateaz.com/summer .

Comedy

OPEN MIC: Try your hand: Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale, offers a night of Open Mic 7 p.m. $5 admission. There are 8 “sign-up” spots. Sign ups for these will be posted online at noon the day of the show at stircrazycomedyclub.com/open-mic-sign-up. These spots are 5 minutes each.

Karaoke

STAGE: Audience participation: Every Wednesday 8-11 p.m. at Rumors Sports Bar, 16846 W. Bell Road, Suite 100, Surprise. Call 623-584-8250.

Trivia

BAR: Get your team together: Team Trivia starts 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

GAME: Get a team together: Geeks Who Drink Trivia Night starts 7 p.m. every Wednesday at 8-Bit Aleworks, 1050 N. Fairway Drive, Building F Suite 101, Avondale. Visit 8-bitaleworks.com .

Library

BOOKS: Discussion group: The Mystery Book Club reads and discusses great mysteries 1:30 p.m. at the Sun City Library, 16828 N. 99th Ave. This month’s selection is “Dead Woman Walking” by Sharon Bolton. All are welcome even those who haven’t read the book and would just like to listen in on the discussion. Call 602-652-3000.

Movie

FLICKS: Movies every Wednesday: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Wednesday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Marinette Recreation Center, 9860 W. Union Hills Drive, Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn

Open House

BALLET: All are welcome: Southwest Ballet Theatre will host an open house 5:30-7 p.m. at 540 N. Bullard Ave., Suite 15, in Goodyear. Email admin@swballet.org or call 623-385-6681.