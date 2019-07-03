Things To Do: July 3-10

7/3 WEDNESDAY

Live Music

SERIES: Under the stars: The 53rd Annual Glendale Summer Band Concert Series continues with a patriotic performance 8 p.m. at E. Lowell Rogers Amphitheatre, 5850 W. Glendale Ave., in Historic Downtown Glendale. Free admission. Call 623-930-2299.

TUNES: The Party to perform: Marty & The Party performs 4 p.m. at Desert Rose Pizza & Gastro Pub, 6729 N. 57th Drive, Glendale. $10 cover charge. Call 623-937-3004.

STAGE: Rock and roll and alternative: Fuzzy Logic Duo performs 5 p.m. at Scorpion Bay Marina, 10970 Peninsula Blvd., Morristown. Visit scorpionbayaz.com .

Holiday

JULY 4TH: Celebrate Independence: A patriotic celebration goes 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the Palo Verde Room at the Glendale Adult Center, 5970 W. Brown St. The show features Dale Matthies and his accordion, grilled burgers by the YWCA, and door prizes provided by Sandra Gomez. Tickets are $6 members/$8 nonmembers, and must be purchased in advance at the Glendale Adult Center. Call 623)-930-4321.

Westgate

FAMILY: Weekly fun: Westgate Wednesday goes 6-7:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd, Glendale. Wednesdays feature family-friendly fun and activities with music, games, prizes, photo ops with admired characters, etc. Visit westgateaz.com/summer .

Live Comedy

LAUGHS: Try your hand: Open mic night starts 7 p.m. at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale. Admission $5. There are eight “Sign-Up” spots. Sign ups for these will be posted online at noon the day of the show at stircrazycomedyclub.com/open-mic-sign-up. These spots are 5 minutes each.

Fireworks

JULY 4TH: Red, white and blue party: Celebrate Independence Day with an event that includes fireworks 5-11 p.m. at Pleasant Harbor, 8708 W. Harbor Blvd., Peoria. Visit pleasantharbor.com or call 623-203-5173 or 928-501-LAKE (5253).

Open Mic

PARTICIPATE: Come try your hand: Acoustically Speaking hosts Open Mic Night 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

Karaoke

STAGE: Try your hand: Every Wednesday 8-11 p.m. at Rumors Sports Bar, 16846 W. Bell Road, Suite 100, Surprise. Call 623-584-8250.

STAGE: Audience participation: Take the mic 8:30 p.m. every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise. Call 623-556-1000.

Movie

FLICKS: Movies every Wednesday: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Wednesday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Marinette Recreation Center, 9860 W. Union Hills Drive, Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn.

Trivia

GAME: Bring a team for the challenge: Team Trivia starts 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

GAME: Bring a team to play: Trivia with Chris starts 6:30 p.m. at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City. Call 623-977-0662.

GAME: Bring a team to play: Geeks Who Drink Trivia Night starts 7 p.m. every Wednesday at 8-Bit Aleworks, 1050 N. Fairway Drive, Building F Suite 101, Avondale. Visit 8-bitaleworks.com .

Library

STORYTIME: Grandparents and kids welcome: Summer Story Time goes 10-11 a.m. at the R.H. Johnson Library, 13801 W. Meeker Blvd., Sun City West, every Wednesday through July 31. Residents are invited to bring young grandchildren and families to Summer Story Time with a Rec Card. Different stories read each week. A kid-friendly craft project follows with all materials supplied. Call 623-544-6130.

7/4 THURSDAY

Holiday

JULY 4TH: Celebrate Independence: Firework Fest goes 5-9:30 p.m. at Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd, Glendale. Celebrate Independence Day with two music stages, family fun, a cool water zone, eats from more than 20 restaurants, a bar scene and a pyrotechnic spectacular! Westgate Firework Fest is free and open to the public. Visit westgateaz.com/america .

JULY 4TH: Peoria’s All-American Festival goes 5-10 p.m. at Peoria Sports Complex, 16101 N. 83rd Ave. Visit peoriaaz.gov/specialevents .

JULY 4TH: Celebrate Independence: The 36th Annual 4th of July Celebration goes 6-9 p.m. at Mark Coronado Park, 15850 N. Bullard Ave., Surprise. Gates open 5:30 p.m. Free admission. Call 623-222-2000.

POOL: Beat the heat: 4th of July Pool Party goes 6-8:30 p.m. at the Surprise Aquatic Center, 15831 N. Bullard Ave. $6 for residents. Call 623-222-2000.

JULY 4TH: Come and have fun: “Splash Bash”goes 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Litchfield Park Recreation Center, 100 S. Litchfield Park. $2 per person; kids 3 and under free. Call 623-935-9040.

Live Music

STAGE: Thursday music series: Jimfab Music performs 6 p.m. at Lucidi Distilling Co. – Fire Station No. 1, 8307 W. Washington St., Peoria. Call 623-299-8779.

TUNES: Blues, rock: The John Leo Group performs 6 p.m. at Arizona Traditions, 17221 N. Citrus Road, Surprise. Call 623-584-2520.

TUNES: Music and dinner: Change of Heart performs 5:30 p.m. at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

STAGE: Playing in the band: Copper Sunrise performs 6 p.m. at Old Pueblo Cafe, 102 N. Old Litchfield Road, Litchfield Park. Call 623-935-5059.

STAGE: West Valley tunes: Deal James performs 7 p.m. at The Wigwam Bar inside The Wigwam Resort, 300 Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park. Call 623-935-9040.

Live Comedy

LAUGHS: Moulton makes Glendale stop: Collin Moulton headlines an Independence Day comedy show at 7 p.m. at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale. Kerri Gallagher and Sidney Smith also performing. Admission $19. Visit stircrazycomedyclub.com . Moulton also has 7 & 9:30 p.m. shows Friday, July 5 & Saturday, July 6.

Karaoke

YOUR TURN: Take control of the mic: Join the fun 9:30 p.m. every Thursday at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

Open Mic

STAGE: Give it a try: Try your hand 9 p.m.-midnight every Thursday hosted by Chris Yak at Fuzzy’s Southwest Sports Grill, 18795 N. Reems Road, Suite 109, Surprise. Call 623-556-0664.

Picnic

SOCIAL: Meet your neighbors: Ring That Bell & Indoor Picnic starts with a 9 a.m. video and presentation in Bell Social Hall, 16820 N. 99th Ave., Sun City, followed by an indoor picnic at 11 a.m. at Bell Lanes, 16810 N. 99th Ave., Sun City. Free for RCSC cardholders and escorted guests only. Lunch $6. Free bowling, darts, billiards and shuffleboard until 2 p.m. Donations from this event benefit The Sun City Foundation.

Movie

SCREEN: Thursday night movies: “Yankee Doodle Dandy” shows 7 p.m. at the Stardust Theatre, 14401 R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Recommended donation of $2 per person Hearing-assisted devices available for use. No food or drink in the theater. Call 623-544-6130.

7/5 FRIDAY

Live Music

WESTGATE: Brothers plug in: West Hills Brothers performs 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

DINNER: Music to eat by: Youz Guys Band and open mic goes 4-8 p.m. every Friday at Desert Rose Pizza & Gastro Pub, 6729 N. 57th Drive, Glendale. Call 623-937-3004.

TUNES: Music and dinner: Desert Sky performs 5:30 p.m. at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

Theatre

STAGE: Spooky show: “The Addams Family” shows 5:30 p.m. at Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria, and closes with two shows at noon and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6. Call 623-776-8400.

STAGE: The curtain rises: “The King & I” shows 6:30 p.m. at the Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts, 1090 S. Vulture Mine Road, Wickenburg (on the campus of Wickenburg High School). Email info@dewpac.org or call 928-684-6624.

Baseball

ROOKIE BALL: Summer league play: Arizona League play pits the Reds against the Angels and on another field the Indians Red against Cubs 2. First pitch for both is 6 p.m. at Goodyear Ballpark, 1933 S. Ballpark Way, Goodyear.

Game Night

EVENT: Get a team together: A “Family Feud”-style game is available for fun 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

Coffee

MEET: Relax and converse: Coffee and Cosmic Conversation takes place 10-11:30 a.m. at The Place of Spiritual Wisdom, 12630 N. 103rd Ave., Suite 244, Sun City. Call 623-583-1330.

Bingo

SOCIAL: Fill out those cards: Friday night PORA Bingo is open to the public and provides funds for many local charities at 6:15 p.m. at the R.H. Johnson Social Hall, 19803 N. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Doors open at 3. Cost for 15 games is $10.

7/6 SATURDAY

Live Music

WESTGATE: Latin, salsa, merengue and more: G Sueño performs 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

TUNES: Music and craft beer: Chad Freeman performs 8 p.m. at State 48 Funk House Brewery, 6770 N. Sunrise Blvd., Suite G-100, Glendale.

TUNES: Blues and rock in Peoria: The John Leo Group performs 6:30 p.m. at Sunset Bistro at The Lakes, 19260 N. Westbrook Parkway, Peoria.

CHEERS: Sipping while singing: Wine tastings presents live music from Nicki Park 5 p.m. at Winery 101, 9299 W. Olive Ave., Suite 101, Peoria. Call 623-242-0340.

TUNES: Music and dinner: Denny and Dan performs 5:30 p.m. at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

TUNES: Saturday night on stage: Kokomo performs 7 p.m. at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City. Call 623-977-0662.

Market

FARMERS MARKET: Fresh goodies available: The Peoria Farmers Market, hosted by Momma’s Organic Market, is open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 9744 W. Northern Ave. Email mommasorganicmarket@gmail.com .

Karaoke

PARTICIPATE: Take control of the mic: Try your hand with the mic 5 p.m. at Scorpion Bay Marina, 10970 Peninsula Blvd., Morristown. Visit scorpionbayaz.com .

Movie

DOUBLE FEATURE: Beat the heat indoors: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Mountain View Recreation Center, 9749 N. 107th Ave., Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn. Call 623-876-3042.

Dancing

SOCIAL: Saturday night dance: The Hillcrest Dance & Social Club presents dancing 6:15-9:30 p.m. every Saturday at the R.H. Johnson Social Hall, 19803 R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Cost is $4 for members, $6 for non-members. Call 623-302-0249.

Meditation

HEALTH: Meet to meditate weekly: A Weekly Insight Meditation Group meets every Saturday 2 p.m. at Unity Church of Surprise, 14495 W. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Call 623-521-2242.

7/7 SUNDAY

Pets

ADOPTIONS: Go get a furry friend: Dog and cat adoptions hosted by All About Animals Rescue and Kneading Kitty’s Rescue every Sunday 1-5 p.m. at Petco, 9480 W. Northern Ave., Glendale.

Library

CRAFTS: Needlecrafters unite: Knitting and Crocheting Hangout goes 2-4 p.m. at the Sunrise Mountain Library, 21109 N. 98th Ave., Peoria. Beginning to advanced needlecrafters are welcome. Must be 16 years or older. Call 623-773-8650.

Live Music

STAGE: Litchfield Park duo: Copper Sunrise performs 3 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

Lecture

PRESENTATION: World’s greatest rock and roll band: “The Sixties: The Rolling Stones” is presented 2 p.m. at Goodyear Library, 14455 W. Van Buren St., Goodyear. This lecture is the story of rock’s original “bad boys,” journeying through their early recordings and concerts as they earn the reputation of becoming the greatest rock n roll band with classics from “Satisfaction” to “Brown Sugar.” Call 602-652-3000.

7/8 MONDAY

Library

STARGAZING: Astronomy fun: Backyard stargazing for everyone goes 7-9 p.m. at Glendale Main Library, 5959 W. Brown St. Free for the entire family. Join Tony La Conte inside for a short lecture and discussion. Then, after dark, weather permitting, telescopes will be placed in front of the library for viewing the night sky. Call 623-930-3573.

MOVIE: Classic family flick: Family Movie Series presents “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” at noon at Goodyear Library, 14455 W. Van Buren St., Goodyear. The movie is rated PG-13. Call 602-652-3000.

Trivia

BAR: Get your team together: Team Trivia starts 6:30 p.m. every Monday at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise. Call 623-556-1000.

Karaoke

STAGE: Try your hand: Join the fun with Sandie starts 6 p.m. every Monday and Tuesday at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

7/9 TUESDAY

Live Music

STAGE: Singer/songwriter: Ricky Harris performs 5 p.m. at Renaissance Hotel & Spa, 9495 W. Coyote Blvd., Glendale.

STAGE: Chart-topper in town: Shawn Mendes performs 7:30 p.m. at Gila River Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Ave., Glendale. Visit gilariverarena.com .

STAGE: Singer-songwriter: Blaine Long perform 5 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

Trivia

GAME: Get a team together to compete: DJ Trivia goes 7-8:30 p.m. at Lakeside Bar & Grill, 9980 W. Happy Valley Road, Peoria. Call 623-566-1470.

Karaoke

YOUR TURN: Take control of the mic: Cowboy Ken is the host at 6:30 p.m. at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City. Call 623-977-0662.

7/10 WEDNESDAY

Live Comedy

LAUGHS: Wednesday night fun: “Laugh It Up” Comedy Show starts 7 p.m. at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale. Admission $15. Visit stircrazycomedyclub.com .

Open Mic

PARTICIPATE: Come try your hand: Acoustically Speaking hosts Open Mic Night 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

Karaoke

Trivia

Movie

Trivia

Live Music

ON STAGE: Tunes and brews: Ricky Harris performs 6 p.m. at Saddle Mountain Brewing Company, 15651 W. Roosevelt St., Goodyear.