Things to Do in the Valley – Sept. 25-Oct. 1

Below are entertainment options around the Valley for the week of Sept. 25-Oct. 1.

Event details are subject to change.

Visit newsroom.visitarizona.com/events.

Sept. 25 – TEMPE: Four Peaks Beer Academy – Four Peaks Wilson. Experts each month deep-dive into a particular beer-related topic. Whether you’re an aspiring Cicerone or just want to know a bit more about the world’s greatest beverage, each class to be filled with valuable info—and tasty beer samples. Includes light appetizers, beer and ingredient samples, and a custom pen and notepad. $25/class. Wednesdays, 6-8 p.m. 844-439-4722 or https://brewcruizer.com/event/four-peaks-beer-academy.html

Sept. 25-28 – SCOTTSDALE: Arabian Breeder Finals – WestWorld of Scottsdale. An unprecedented halter/breeding showcase opportunity that offers prize money and abundant marketing opportunities for breeders and purebred Arabian horse enthusiasts, produced by the Arabian Horse Association of Arizona. http://www.scottsdaleshow.com/

Sept. 26 – PHOENIX: Peter Frampton Finale – The Farewell Tour – Comerica Theatre. https://www.livenation.com/

Sept. 26-29 – PHOENIX: Director’s Choice – Orpheum Theatre. Satisfy your craving for the new and unexpected at Director’s Choice. Ballet Arizona kicks off the season with an evening of contemporary works that push the boundaries of ballet and feature some of the most masterful choreographers of all time. https://balletaz.org/performance/directors-choice-2019/

Sept. 27 – PHOENIX: Tom Segura: Take It Down Tour – Comerica Theatre. https://www.livenation.com/

Sept. 27-28 – WICKENBURG: Vulture City ParaCon – Ghost Town of Vulture City. Mingle with the celebrity guest speakers, hear their stories one on one. Self-guided tours, vendors, gold panning and more! Join our celebrity guest speakers as they lead you on a real 6-hour ghost hunt of the legendary Vulture City featured on Ghost Adventures. Whether you are just curious and always wanted to do a ghost hunt or you are a seasoned paranormal investigator, Ghost Hunt at Vulture City is a great fit for you! Come on out and join the hunt! https://www.vulturecityparacon.com/

Sept. 27-29 – MESA: 2019 Mexican Baseball Fiesta – Sloan Park. The Mexican Winter Baseball League’s version of “Spring Training” comes to the valley with our new home at the state-of-the-art Spring Training home of the Cubs. With teams such as Obregon, Mexicali, Hermosillo, Los Mochis, and Mesa Solar Sox. 520-954-8803 or http://www.mexicanbaseballfiesta.com/mesa-sloan-park/

Sept. 27-29 – PHOENIX: Shining Brow – Herberger Theater. World Premiere of Composer Daron Hagen’s “Taliesin West Version” of Shining Brow. The early life of visionary American architect Frank Lloyd Wright was anything but conventional. In fact, it was tumultuous. An affair with a client’s wife, complicated relationships, murders and a devastating fire at Taliesin drove Wright’s passion and determination to rebuild his life in this compelling and surprising tale. $25-130. 2 and 7:30 p.m. https://tickets.azopera.org/single/PSDetail.aspx?psn=9931

Sept. 28 – PEORIA: ¡Somos Peoria! – Downtown Peoria. Enjoy the rich Hispanic heritage, history and culture of Mexico and Latin America. Bring the family for music, fun, food and more to celebrate. Along with music, attendees can also experience arts and craft vendors; a delicious variety of foods, beer and margaritas; a rock wall and the kids zone, featuring a water zone, inflatables, carnival rides and more. $5-10. 2-10:30 p.m. https://www.peoriaaz.gov/government/departments/neighborhood-and-human-services/festivals-and-special-events/somos-peoria

Sept. 28 – PHONEIX: Camila & Sin Bandera – Comerica Theatre. https://www.livenation.com/

Sept. 28 – PHOENIX: 3rd Annual Phoenix Famtastical Festival – CityScape. This one-day outdoor festival features activities focused on families with young children includes multiple adventure stages/zones with group specific or themed adventures for the entire family. This event is a can’t miss event for you and the family. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Free for children ages 12 years and younger. $5 for adults and children ages 13+. https://famtasticalfestival.com/

Sept. 29 – MESA: Salt River Brass: A Date with Oscar – Mesa Arts Center. Picture 36 brass and percussion virtuosi crafting the upbeat brilliance of a military band, the full-throated sonorities of a symphony orchestra and the warm intimate sounds of a chamber group. This is the Salt River Brass, with the versatility to program everything from light classics and marches to show tunes, folk melodies and jazz standards. 3 p.m. 480-644-6500 or https://mesaartscenter.com/

Sept. 29 – MESA: Flogging Molly & Social Distortion – Summer Tour – Mesa Amphitheatre. With special guests: The Devil Makes Three and Le Butcherettes. $49.50. 6 p.m. 480-644-2560 or https://mesaamp.com

Sept. 30 – PHOENIX: RAW – Talking Stick Resort Arena. Double Main Event with Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs The O.C. (AJ Styles, Gallows and Anderson. Also RAW Women’s Triple Threat Championship Match with Champion Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Alexa Bliss. https://ticketmaster.com

Sept. 30-Nov. 3 – MESA: Vertuccio Farms Annual Fall Festival & Corn Maze – Vertuccio Farms. Come enjoy Vertuccio Farms Fall Festival and Corn Maze, celebrating over 20 years of family-friendly fun! Activities includes: 7-acre Corn Maze, Mini-golf, Mule-pulled Wagon rides, Giant Jump Pad, Giant Tube Roll, Mini Zip Line, Extreme Air Pillow, Giant Tube Slide, Mini Hay Maze, Spider-Web Climb, Duck Races, Barrel Train Ride, Animal Area, Pumpkin Bowling & Pumpkin patch. $10+. 9 a.m. 480-882-1482 or https://vertucciofarms.com/fall-festival/

Oct. 1 – PHOENIX: Get the Led Out – A Celebration of “The Mighty Zep” – Celebrity Theatre. From the bombastic and epic to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO) have captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musician’s intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live, like you’ve never heard before. $35-55. 7:30 p.m. 602-26701600 ext. 1 or https://celebritytheatre.com/

Oct. 1 – PHOENIX: Game of Thrones Live Concert – Comerica Theatre. Experience – Music by Ramin Djawadi. https://www.livenation.com

Oct. 2 – MESA: LipSync Idol Season 2 – Mesa Arts Center. Join us for an evening of everything Disney inspired including music, live entertainment, and live raffle. We have LipSyncing artists, live singing sensations, celebrity entertainers, and so much more! $20-100. 7 p.m. 480-644-6500 or https://www.mesaartscenter.com/index.php/shows/other-presenters/lipsync-idol-season-2-a-disney-inspired-event

Oct. 2-Nov. 3 – GLENDALE: Pumpkin Days and Corn Maze – Tolmachoff Farms. Something for the whole family: Great big pumpkin patch, 6 acre family corn maze with a new theme every year (search for pieces of your map as you walk through), mini corn maze (perfect for the little ones), haunted corn maze (Do you have the courage to enter?). Other activities: petting zoo, train ride, hay pyramid, corn box, adult/child pedal cart track, jumping pillow and much more. http://www.tolmachoff-farms.com/