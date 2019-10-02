Things to Do in the Valley – Oct. 2-8

Below are entertainment options around the Valley for the week of Oct. 2-8.

Event details are subject to change.

Visit newsroom.visitarizona.com/events.

Oct. 2 – MESA: LipSync Idol Season 2 – Mesa Arts Center. Join us for an evening of everything Disney inspired including music, live entertainment, and live raffle. We have LipSyncing artists, live singing sensations, celebrity entertainers, and so much more! $20-100. 7 p.m. 480-644-6500 or https://www.mesaartscenter.com/index.php/shows/other-presenters/lipsync-idol-season-2-a-disney-inspired-event

Oct. 2-Nov. 3 – GLENDALE: Pumpkin Days and Corn Maze – Tolmachoff Farms. Something for the whole family: Great big pumpkin patch, 6 acre family corn maze with a new theme every year (search for pieces of your map as you walk through), mini corn maze (perfect for the little ones), haunted corn maze (Do you have the courage to enter?). Other activities: petting zoo, train ride, hay pyramid, corn box, adult/child pedal cart track, jumping pillow and much more. http://www.tolmachoff-farms.com/

Oct. 3 – PHOENIX: Meek Mill & Future – The Legendary Nights Tour 2019 – Ak-Chin Pavilion. https://www.livenation.com

Oct. 3-20 – PHOENIX: The Royale – Herberger Theatre Center. A power-packed boxing drama. But, not your usual sports play. First, it is not really about life in the ring. Second, not a single punch will be thrown, at least not with fists. Set in 1910, deep in the midst of Jim Crow, it explores one man’s struggle while reflecting a much broader one. Also, a play about a brother and his sister – his sister, who as he climbs for glory and respect, remains his greatest adversary and strongest motivation. https://arizonatheatre.org/

Oct. 4 – MESA: Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly: The Rock ‘n’ Roll Dream Tour – Mesa Arts Center. The Rock ‘N’ Roll Dreams Tour will feature remastered audio from Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly alongside a live band and back-up singers in one mesmerizing show. This cutting-edge production features hologram performances by the two rock icons. Don’t miss an unforgettable evening of Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly’s greatest hits onstage. $43-68. 8 p.m. 480-644-650 or https://www.mesaartscenter.com/index.php/shows/performing-live/21754

Oct. 4-6 – CHANDLER: A Taste of Greece – Greek Festival of Chandler – St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church. A weekend celebration with traditional Greek foods, pastries, live Greek music, costumed folk dancing, Greek imports and other vendors, Kids Fun Zone, and more. Bringing a slice of Greece to Chandler, with a blend of historical ancient times of Greek culture with today’s modern age. Friday 5-10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.–10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.–7 p.m. http://atasteofgreeceaz.com/

Oct. 4-6 – PHOENIX: St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church Food Festival – Entertainment including a Kids Zone, church tours, Arabic our St. George dancers and singing. Free. Friday 5-9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. http://www.stgeorgefoodfestival.org/

Oct. 4-27 – PHOENIX: 135th Annual Arizona State Fair – Arizona State Fairgrounds. Arizonans have been meeting and making memories at the Arizona State Fair for more than 100 years. Now with over a million guests each year, we welcome you to indulge all your senses at Arizona’s original playground. Find yourself in the middle of the midway enjoying everything from crazy air food, rides and games, to an exciting event in the Grandstand. To end the night, a live concert at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum! Wednesday-Friday noon-9 p.m. | Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. | Closed: Monday-Tuesday. $10. 602-252-6771 or https://azstatefair.com/

Oct. 4-28 – QUEEN CREEK: 25th Annual Schnepf Farms Pumpkin & Chili Party – Hillbilly Bob’s pig races, entertainment, carousel, petting barn, 10-acre celebrity corn maze, bon fires, hayride, dog show, roller coaster, inflatables, miniature golf, rock wall and more. Fireworks on Thur. Fri and Sat nights. Discount tickets at Fry’s. Thursday and Sunday 10 a.m.–9 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.–10 p.m. 480-987-3100 or https://schnepffarms.com/event/pumpkin-and-chili-party/2019-10-03/?v=7516fd43adaa

Oct. 5 – MESA: Songs of Life – First United Methodist Church. The Sonoran Desert Chorale sings of dreams, love and loss, finding home, and lifting the spirit. Come listen, laugh, and linger in the melodies as your heart is touched. 7:30 p.m. $15-20. 480-305-4538 or https://sonorandesertchorale.org/

Oct. 5 – MESA: DT Mesa Fest (Downtown Mesa Festival of the Arts) – A free event featuring unique artistic creations, music, food and fun for the whole family. Features the work of established and emerging artists. Music provided by Peggy and Tim. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. https://dtmesafest.com/index.html

Oct. 5 – MESA: Samin Nosrat – Mesa Arts Center. Samin Nosrat learned to cook at Chez Panisse, in Italy alongside Benedetta Vitali and Dario Cecchini, and at Eccolo in Berkeley. Her first book is the New York Times bestselling, Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking. A documentary series based on the book is on Netflix. She is also a food columnist for the New York Times Magazine. 480-644-6500. 8 p.m. $40-$100. Pre-show Meet and Greet available! https://www.mesaartscenter.com/index.php/shows/performing-live/samin-nosrat

Oct. 5 – PHOENIX: Furry Friends Fine Arts Festival – Shemer Art Center. An animal-themed arts festival “purrfect” for the entire family! Highlights include pet readings and pet adoptions by the Arizona Humane Society! A variety of artists will showcase animal-themed paintings, drawings, photography, ceramics and more. Live music, business vendors, entertainment and food & beverages from Black Cat Coffee and others. $5/person, $10/family, furry friends are free. 8 a.m.–2 p.m. 602-262-4727

Oct. 5 – PHOENIX: Jackie Evancho – Celebrity Theatre. A worldwide sensation when she was only ten years old, Jackie Evancho has moved past the exuberant promise of a child prodigy vocalist, becoming a mature young adult with a clear direction as to where she, as a creative artist, is taking her career as a singer. A career that began with a little girl’s fascination with the film soundtrack of The Phantom of the Opera and has become an evolving and enduring musical phenomenon. 8 p.m. https://celebritytheatre.com/

Oct. 5 – PHOENIX: Downtown Phoenix Oktoberfest – CityScape. Lace up your lederhosen and hit the Bavarian dance floor featuring live polka music! Then, test your skills in the wurst Oktoberfest competitions including stein hold, brat eat, pretzel eating and beer maid costume contest. $10 online, $15 at the gate, 21+ over event. 4-10 p.m. https://www.dtphxoktoberfest.com/

Oct. 5 – TEMPE: New Belgium’s Annual Tour de Fat – Tempe Beach Park. Back for 2019, offering a day packed full of free festivities celebrating beer, bikes, and bemusement. Entering its 20th season, the Tour de Fat has raised nearly $6 million dollars for local bike non-profits since it all began. Join us for a three-city tour of bike parades, touring ensembles of comedians, cirque performers, general mayhemists, top-notch live musicians and, of course, world-class New Belgium beer. 11 a.m.–6 p.m. 970-221-0524 or https://www.newbelgium.com/events/tour-de-fat/tour-de-fat-2019-tempe/ H

Oct. 6 – MESA: Chick Corea: Trilogy with Christina McBride & Brian Blade – Mesa Arts Center. Chick Corea brings together bass powerhouse Christian McBride and drum master Brian Blade in a trio that earned two Grammy® Awards for their 2014 landmark 3-CD set Trilogy. “Both are master musicians and together we have an easy rapport,” Chick says of McBride and Blade. “There is a lot of give and take in our music. It’s always a lot of fun.” $35-63. 7:30 p.m. 480-644-6500. https://www.mesaartscenter.com/index.php/shows/performing-live/chick-corea-trilogy-with-christian-mcbride-and-brian-slad

Oct. 6 – SCOTTSDALE: Songs of Life – La Casa De Cristo Lutheran Church. The Sonoran Desert Chorale sings of dreams, love and loss, finding home, and lifting the spirit. Come listen, laugh, and linger in the melodies as your heart is touched. 3 p.m. $15-20. 480-305-4538 or https://sonorandesertchorale.org/