Things To Do: Aug. 7-14

8/7 WEDNESDAY

Theatre

STAGE: Classic work in Peoria: “Sister Act” plays 5:30 p.m. at Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria, and runs through Aug. 24. Call 623-776-8400 or visit azbroadway.org .

LUNCH: Eat and watch: Lunchtime Theater present excerpts from Arizona Broadway Theatre’s production of “Sister Act” from noon to 1 p.m. at Arts HQ, 16126 N. Civic Center Drive, Surprise. Cost $11.95. For reservations call 623-584-2626. Visit westvalleyarts.org.

Westgate

FAMILY: Weekly fun: Westgate Wednesday goes 6-7:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd, Glendale. Wednesdays feature family-friendly fun and activities with music, games, prizes, photo ops with admired characters, etc. Visit westgateaz.com/summer .

Comedy

OPEN MIC: Try your hand: Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale, offers a night of Open Mic 7 p.m. $5 admission. There are 8 “sign-up” spots. Sign ups for these will be posted online at noon the day of the show at stircrazycomedyclub.com/open-mic-sign-up. These spots are 5 minutes each.

Karaoke

STAGE: Audience participation: Every Wednesday 8-11 p.m. at Rumors Sports Bar, 16846 W. Bell Road, Suite 100, Surprise. Call 623-584-8250.

Trivia

BAR: Get your team together: Team Trivia starts 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

GAME: Get a team together: Geeks Who Drink Trivia Night starts 7 p.m. every Wednesday at 8-Bit Aleworks, 1050 N. Fairway Drive, Building F Suite 101, Avondale. Visit 8-bitaleworks.com .

Library

BOOKS: Discussion group: The Mystery Book Club reads and discusses great mysteries 1:30 p.m. at the Sun City Library, 16828 N. 99th Ave. This month’s selection is “Dead Woman Walking” by Sharon Bolton. All are welcome even those who haven’t read the book and would just like to listen in on the discussion. Call 602-652-3000.

Movie

FLICKS: Movies every Wednesday: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Wednesday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Marinette Recreation Center, 9860 W. Union Hills Drive, Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn.

Open House

BALLET: All are welcome: Southwest Ballet Theatre will host an open house 5:30-7 p.m. at 540 N. Bullard Ave., Suite 15, in Goodyear. Email admin@swballet.org or call 623-385-6681.

8/8 THURSDAY

Live Music

WESTGATE: New Talent Thursdays: Kerwin Pasia performs 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

TUNES: Softer sounds: Acoustic Voodoo performs 7 p.m. at Kimmyz On Greenway Rock & Roll Bar & Grill, 5930 W. Greenway Road, Suite 27, Glendale. Email kimmyzbarandgrill@gmail.com or call 602-938-9330.

STAGE: West Valley tunes: Jacob Morris performs 7 p.m. at The Wigwam Bar inside The Wigwam Resort, 300 Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park. Call 623-935-9040.

Live Comedy

LAUGHS: Hoff makes Glendale stop: Nick Hoff opens his weekend with 7 p.m. set at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale. He also has 7 & 9:30 p.m. shows Friday, Aug. 9 and Saturday, Aug. 10. Admission $19. Visit stircrazycomedyclub.com .

Open Mic

STAGE: Audience participation: Try your hand 9 p.m.-midnight every Thursday hosted by Chris Yak at Fuzzy’s Southwest Sports Grill, 18795 N. Reems Road, Suite 109, Surprise. Call 623-556-0664.

Karaoke

STAGE: Audience participation: Join the fun 9:30 p.m. every Thursday at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

Movie

SCREEN: Thursday night movies: “Jurassic Park” shows 7 p.m. at the Stardust Theatre, 14401 R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Recommended donation of $2 per person Hearing-assisted devices available for use. No food or drink in the theater. Call 623-544-6130.

8/9 FRIDAY

Game Night

EVENT: Get a team together: A “Family Feud”-style game is available for fun 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

Live Music

Event: Music, cars at Starlite: A car show starts 7 p.m. at Starlite Lounge, 4346 W. Olive Ave., Glendale, followed by live music from Trash Can Romeos (9 p.m.) and Whiskey Kiss (11 p.m.). Call 623-934-1913.

WESTGATE: Rock/blues/country: Four on the Floor performs 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

STAGE: Playing in the band: Copper Sunrise performs 6 p.m. at Dillon’s inside World Wildlife Zoo, 16501 W. Northern Ave., Litchfield Park. Visit coppersunrise.wordpress.com .

MUSIC/MEAD: The band Phosphenes Duo performs 7 p.m. during an evening featuring a free sample tasting of Superstition Meads (5-7 p.m.) at Ground Control, 4860 N. Litchfield Road, Suite 103, Litchfield Park. Call 623-535-9066.

STAGE: At the Wigwam: Sydney Sprague performs 7 p.m. at The Wigwam, 300 E. Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park.

Coffee

MEET: Relax and converse: Coffee and Cosmic Conversation takes place 10-11:30 a.m. at The Place of Spiritual Wisdom, 12630 N. 103rd Ave., Suite 244, Sun City. Call 623-583-1330.

Bingo

SOCIAL: Fill out those cards: Friday night PORA Bingo is open to the public and provides funds for many local charities at 6:15 p.m. at the R.H. Johnson Social Hall, 19803 N. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Doors open at 3. Cost for 15 games is $10.

8/10 SATURDAY

Live Music

CHEERS: Sipping while singing: Wine tastings presents live music from The Dirty Keyz 5 p.m. at Winery 101, 9299 W. Olive Ave., Suite 101, Peoria. Call 623-242-0340.

OLD SCHOOL: Big band jazz in Peoria: The Sun City Stomperz Dixieland Jazz Band perform 6:30 p.m. at The Sunset Bistro at the Lakes, 19260 N. Westbrook Parkway, Peoria. Visit suncitystomperz.com or call 623-566-1132.

WESTGATE: Funk/soul/R&B: Ratio performs 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

TUNES: Singing and dancing: Faded Jeans perform 9 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

DINNER: Tunes with your food: Lenny Lizzard performs 6 p.m. at Desert Rose Pizza & Gastro Pub, 6729 N. 57th Drive, Glendale. Call 623-937-3004.

TUNES: Saturday night on stage: Cadillac Assembly Band performs 7 p.m. at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City. Call 623-977-0662.

Market

FARMERS MARKET: Fresh goodies available: The Peoria Farmers Market, hosted by Momma’s Organic Market, is open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 9744 W. Northern Ave. Email mommasorganicmarket@gmail.com .

Dance

FINAL ROUND: Crown a winner: Hip Hop International’s 18th World Hip Hop DANCE Championship Finals 5-8 p.m. at Gila River Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Ave., Glendale.

SUN CITY GRAND: Ballroom dancing: A ballroom dance goes 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Sonoran Plaza Ballroom, 19753 N. Remington Drive, Surprise. Doors and cash bar open at 6 p.m. Open to the public.

Library

WRITING: Discussion group: The Writers’ Critique Group will meet with presenter Fred Sobota 10 a.m. at the Sun City Library, 16828 N. 99th Ave. The group meets the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, 10 a.m.-noon. Anything from poetry to prose is encouraged. They read and critique it all. Call Steve Tompkins at 602-652-3000.

Movie

DOUBLE FEATURE: Beat the heat indoors: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Mountain View Recreation Center, 9749 N. 107th Ave., Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn. Call 623-876-3042.

Event

BOOK SALE: Lots of shopping: The Friends of the R H Johnson Library’s summer book sale goes 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Social Hall, 19803 R.H. Johnson Blvd. Call 623-544-6130.

Meditation

HEALTH: Meet to meditate weekly: A Weekly Insight Meditation Group meets every Saturday 2 p.m. at Unity Church of Surprise, 14495 W. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Call 623-521-2242.

Sports

BASEBALL: Rookie league summer play: Arizona League play pits the Indians Red against the Diamondbacks 6 p.m. at Goodyear Ballpark, 1933 S. Ballpark Way, Goodyear.

8/11 SUNDAY

Cruise

DINNER: Lake Pleasant: A Sunset BBQ Dinner Cruise starts 6 p.m. at Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant, 8708 W. Harbor Blvd., Peoria. Call 623-203-5173.

Live Comedy

LAUGHS: Showcase: The Big Heads Comedy Show hosted by EJ Non-Stop starts 7 p.m. at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale. Admission $10. Visit stircrazycomedyclub.com .

Live Music

TUNES: Singing: Copper Sunrise performs 3 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

Karaoke

STAGE: Audience participation: Take the mic 8:30 p.m. every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise. Call 623-556-1000.

8/12 MONDAY

Library

TEENS: Discussion group: Manga and Comics (M.A.C.) Book Group for teens meets 5 p.m. at the Peoria Main Library, 8463 W Monroe St., Peoria.

EVENT: Come and party: The Sun City Library, 16828 N. 99th Ave., will celebrate its 10-year anniversary 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Join the library for food, fun and festivities all day long.

EVENT: Unique music: Join Sylvain Paslier for a performance of peaceful melodies from a new-age instrument, the handpan 2 p.m. at the Sun City Library, 16828 N. 99th Ave. Handpans are new musical instruments inspired by the Hang, an instrument invented and built by the Swiss company PANArt Hangbau in 2000. Each note that is struck activates several overtones, giving handpans a mesmerizing and rich sound. Registration required. Call 602-652-3000.

Event

VETERANS: Art lessons: WHAM Community Art Center, 16560 N. Dysart Road, Surprise, hosts “A Path to Healing” classes for Veterans 10 a.m.-noon. A free art program for veterans of all ages. Participants learn from professional artists. Classes will range from drawing to painting, and other mediums. No experience necessary. Supplies are provided. A light lunch will also be provided. Call 623-584-8311 to reserve a spot.

Trivia

BAR: Get your team together: Team Trivia starts 6:30 p.m. every Monday at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise. Call 623-556-1000.

8/13 TUESDAY

Library

TEENS: Games are ready: Challenge friends and strangers at drop-in game night. 6-7:30 p.m. at Glendale Main Library, 5959 W. Brown St., Glendale. Play one of the library’s card/board games, or bring your own to share. Ages 12-18.

Live Music

TUNES: Singing: Jay Allan performs 5 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

STAGE: Summer tunes: Sentimental Journey performs 3 p.m. at the Stardust Theatre, 14401 R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Tickets $5.

Karaoke

STAGE: Try your hand: Join the fun with Sandie starts 6 p.m. every Monday and Tuesday at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

Karaoke

YOUR TURN: Take control of the mic: Cowboy Ken is the host at 6:30 p.m. at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City. Call 623-977-0662.

8/14 WEDNESDAY

Theatre

STAGE: Classic work in Peoria: “Sister Act” plays 5:30 p.m. at Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria, and runs through Aug. 24. Call 623-776-8400 or visit azbroadway.org .

Open Mic

PARTICIPATE: Come try your hand: Acoustically Speaking hosts Open Mic Night 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

Library

BOOKS: Discussion group: Join Foothills Library, 19055 N. 57th Ave., Glendale, the second Wednesday of every month 10 a.m. to discuss emotionally uplifting and inspirational fiction. This month’s selection: “Orange is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison” by Piper Kerman. Call 623-930-3844.

Karaoke

STAGE: Audience participation: Every Wednesday 8-11 p.m. at Rumors Sports Bar, 16846 W. Bell Road, Suite 100, Surprise. Call 623-584-8250.

Trivia

BAR: Get your team together: Team Trivia starts 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

Movie

FLICKS: Movies every Wednesday: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Wednesday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Marinette Recreation Center, 9860 W. Union Hills Drive, Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn.

College

VETS: A veterans benefit orientation takes place 10 a.m. on the Estrella Mountain Community College campus, 3000 N. Dysart Road, Avondale.