Things To Do: Aug. 28-Sept. 4

8/28 WEDNESDAY

Open Mic

PARTICIPATE: Come try your hand: Acoustically Speaking hosts Open Mic Night 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

Library

JAM: Bring your best: Acoustic Jam goes 6-8 p.m. at the Glendale Main Library, 5959 W. Brown St., Glendale. Bring an acoustic instrument and play round-robin style. Audience welcome. Call 623-930-3573.

Karaoke

STAGE: Audience participation: Every Wednesday 8-11 p.m. at Rumors Sports Bar, 16846 W. Bell Road, Suite 100, Surprise. Call 623-584-8250.

Trivia

BAR: Get your team together: Team Trivia starts 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

Movie

FLICKS: Movies every Wednesday: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Wednesday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Marinette Recreation Center, 9860 W. Union Hills Drive, Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn.

8/29 THURSDAY

Live Music

WESTGATE: New Talent Thursdays: Ricky Harris performs 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

STAGE: West Valley tunes: Deal James performs 7 p.m. at The Wigwam Bar inside The Wigwam Resort, 300 Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park. Call 623-935-9040.

Live Comedy

LAUGHS: Mazan makes Glendale stop: Steve Mazan opens his weekend with 7 p.m. set at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale. He also has 7 & 9:30 p.m. shows Friday, Aug. 30 and Saturday, Aug. 31. Admission $19. Visit stircrazycomedyclub.com .

Karaoke

STAGE: Audience participation: Join the fun 9:30 p.m. every Thursday at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

Open Mic

STAGE: Audience participation: Try your hand 9 p.m.-midnight every Thursday hosted by Chris Yak at Fuzzy’s Southwest Sports Grill, 18795 N. Reems Road, Suite 109, Surprise. Call 623-556-0664.

Movie

SCREEN: Thursday night movies: “A Dog’s Journey” shows 7 p.m. at the Stardust Theatre, 14401 R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Recommended donation of $2 per person Hearing-assisted devices available for use. No food or drink in the theater. Call 623-544-6130.

Health

WORKSHOP: Learn to reduce pain: Alternatives to Managing Pain Workshop sponsored by Americorps and Northwest Valley Connect takes place 1 p.m. at PORA, 13815 W. Camino del Sol, Sun City West. Exercise therapist Chris Cavaletto will present benefits of movement to reduce pain. Free. RSVP at 623-282-9300 or elizabeth.christianson@nau.edu .

8/30 FRIDAY

Theatre

STAGE: Interactive: The Murder and a Meal Dinner Theatre series continues in the Encore Room at Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria, with “Murder on the Movie Set” at 6:30 p.m. Shows continue at 1 & 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. Call 623-776-8400 or visit azbroadway.org .

Game Night

EVENT: Get a team together: A “Family Feud”-style game is available for fun 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

Live Music

WESTGATE: Buddy Holly tribute: Come Back Buddy performs 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

STAGE: Loud tunes at Starlite: Angry Jon performs 9 p.m. at Starlite Lounge, 4346 W. Olive Ave., Glendale. Call 623-934-1913.

TUNES: On stage: Reboot performs 7 p.m. at TJ Speaks Tavern, 10765 W. Peoria Ave., Sun City. Visit tjspeakstavern.com .

STAGE: At the Wigwam: Mike Goodrick performs 7 p.m. at The Wigwam, 300 E. Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park.

Coffee

MEET: Relax and converse: Coffee and Cosmic Conversation takes place 10-11:30 a.m. at The Place of Spiritual Wisdom, 12630 N. 103rd Ave., Suite 244, Sun City. Call 623-583-1330.

Bingo

SOCIAL: Fill out those cards: Friday night PORA Bingo is open to the public and provides funds for many local charities at 6 p.m. at the R.H. Johnson Social Hall, 19803 N. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Doors open at 3. Cost for 15 games is $10.

Family

MOVIE: Gather under the stars: Movie Night presents “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” 7 p.m. at Goodyear Ballpark, 1933 S. Ballpark Way.

8/31 SATURDAY

Market

FARMERS MARKET: Fresh goodies available: The Peoria Farmers Market, hosted by Momma’s Organic Market, is open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 9744 W. Northern Ave. Email mommasorganicmarket@gmail.com .

Live Music

STAGE: Alternative rock covers: Fuzzy Logic performs 5 p.m. at Scorpion Bay Marina, 10970 Peninsula Blvd., Morristown. Visit scorpionbayaz.com .

EVENT: Gather in Glendale: Alex Wood presents Woodfest 2019 starting 1 p.m. at Starlite Lounge, 4346 W. Olive Ave., Glendale. Call 623-934-1913.

WESTGATE: Top 40 covers: New Philosophy performs 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

TUNES: Saturday night on stage: Street Player performs 7 p.m. at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City. Call 623-977-0662.

TUNES: On stage: Amber & The Next Band performs 7 p.m. at TJ Speaks Tavern, 10765 W. Peoria Ave., Sun City. Visit tjspeakstavern.com .

Movie

DOUBLE FEATURE: Beat the heat indoors: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Mountain View Recreation Center, 9749 N. 107th Ave., Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn. Call 623-876-3042.

Meditation

HEALTH: Meet to meditate weekly: A Weekly Insight Meditation Group meets every Saturday 2 p.m. at Unity Church of Surprise, 14495 W. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Call 623-521-2242.

9/1 SUNDAY

Theatre

KIDS: The curtain rises: “Winne The Pooh KIDS” opens 7 p.m. at McMillin Theater inside Theater Works, 10580 N. 83rd Drive, Peoria. The production runs through Sept. 8. Visit theaterworks.org or call 623-815-7930.

Cruise

DINNER: Lake Pleasant: A Sunset Dinner Cruise starts 6 p.m. at Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant, 8708 W. Harbor Blvd., Peoria. Call 623-203-5173.

Live Comedy

LAUGHS: Mike & Brian Show: Comedians Mike James and Brian Kohatsu host at 7 p.m. set at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale. Visit stircrazycomedyclub.com .

Pets

ADOPTIONS: Go get a furry friend: Dog and cat adoptions hosted by All About Animals Rescue and Kneading Kitty’s Rescue every Sunday 1-5 p.m. at Petco, 9480 W. Northern Ave., Glendale.

Live Music

TUNES: On stage: Spirited Lads perform 3 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

Karaoke

YOUR TURN: Take the mic: Cowboy Ken hosts at 6 p.m. Sundays and Tuesdays at TJ Speaks Tavern, 10765 W. Peoria Ave., Sun City. Visit tjspeakstavern.com .

Comedy

OPEN MIC: Try your hand: Open mic comedy night starts 8 p.m. every other Sunday at Roman’s Oasis., 16825 W. Yuma Road, Goodyear. Sign-ups at 7 p.m. 21 and older. Call 623-932-0922.

9/2 MONDAY

Baseball

YOUTH: Final games: The 4th Annual Labor Day Classic West Underclass Tournament will host championship games in age groups 2022s, 2023s, 16U and 15U at Peoria Sports Complex, 16101 N. 83rd Ave.

Event

ART: New works displayed: WHAM Community Art Center, 16560 N. Dysart Rd., hosts “Member Art Exchange” 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The Member Art Exchange is on a two-month rotation which occurs the first Monday of every other month. Email judith.visker@wham-art.org .

CLINIC: Learn the ins & outs: Maricopa County Master Gardeners will answer questions regarding plant selection, fertilization, irrigation guidelines and best pruning practices 10 a.m. at City of Surprise Gateway Training Center, 13659 W. Cactus Rd. Free admission. Call 360-621-2818.

Trivia

BAR: Get your team together: Team Trivia starts 6:30 p.m. every Monday at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise. Call 623-556-1000.

GAME: Get a team together: Team Trivia every Monday 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Ground Control, 4860 N. Litchfield Road, Litchfield Park. Email info@groundxcontrol.com or call 623-535-9066.

Library

LEARN: Join the group: The Italian Conversation Group is open to anyone interested in practicing their knowledge of the Italian language, at 9:30 a.m. at the Sun City Library, 16828 N. 99th Ave. This program is not intended as a language instruction class. Knowledge of Italian is required. Call 602-652-3000.

Bikes

EVENT: Morning rides: The Sun City West Cyclists Club rides 7:30 a.m. after meeting at Echo Mesa Golf Course, 20349 N. Echo Mesa Dr., Sun City West. The hour rides are all within SCW, and end with a coffee chat. No RSVP required. Helmets mandatory, and a front and rear light is highly suggested. The club gathers at Echo Mesa every weekday morning. Times for these morning rides vary with the season, so check the events calendar for the current time. Visit bicycle.scwclubs.com .

9/3 TUESDAY

Trivia

GAME: Get a team together to compete: DJ Trivia goes 7-8:30 p.m. at Lakeside Bar & Grill, 9980 W. Happy Valley Road, Peoria. Call 623-566-1470.

Live Music

TUNES: On stage: Jay Allan performs 5 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

Karaoke

STAGE: Try your hand: Join the fun with Sandie starts 6 p.m. every Monday and Tuesday at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

YOUR TURN: Take control of the mic: Lester is the host at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Sundays at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City. Call 623-977-0662.

Wine

CHEERS: Stop in for a pour: Wine tastings every Tuesday 6-9 p.m. at Ground Control, 4860 N. Litchfield Road, Litchfield Park. $8 for a flight of four wines. Email info@groundxcontrol.com or call 623-535-9066.

College

EVENT: Help the cause: Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services) will host a blood drive 8 a.m.-5 p.m. in the Plaza Gallery on the Estrella Mountain Community College campus, 3000 N. Dysart Road, Avondale.

Bingo

GAME NIGHT: Get a team together: Bingo Night starts 6:45 p.m. every Tuesday night at American Legion Post No. 61, 35 N. Dysart Road, Avondale. Bingo nights have 17 games including Quickie, Early Bid, Double Action and a $1,000 progressive game, and support area youth and veterans. Call 623-932-4960.

9/4 WEDNESDAY

Event

LUNCHEON: Fashion show: The Broadway Ball Luncheon and Fashion Show starts 10:30 a.m. Theatre at Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria. Cost $50. Call 623-776-8400.

Open Mic

PARTICIPATE: Come try your hand: Acoustically Speaking hosts Open Mic Night 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

Comedy

OPEN MIC: Try your hand: Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale, offers a night of Open Mic 7 p.m. $5 admission. There are 8 “sign-up” spots. Sign ups for these will be posted online at noon the day of the show at stircrazycomedyclub.com/open-mic-sign-up. These spots are 5 minutes each.

Live Music

DINNER: Music to eat by: Kokomo performs 6 p.m. at Desert Rose Pizza & Gastro Pub, 6729 N. 57th Drive, Glendale. Call 623-937-3004.

ON STAGE: Tunes and brews: Seth Loveless plays Pint Night 6 p.m. at Saddle Mountain Brewing Company, 15651 W. Roosevelt St., Goodyear.

Library

MUSIC: Outlaw country, rock: The Magnificent Seven: 4 Guys, 3 Guitars perform 6:30 p.m. at Foothills Library, 19055 N. 57th Ave., Glendale. Call 623-930-3600.

BOOKS: Discussion group: The Mystery Book Club reads and discusses great mysteries 1:30 p.m. at the Sun City Library, 16828 N. 99th Ave. This month’s selection is “Double Wide” by Leo W. Banks. All are welcome even those who haven’t read the book and would just like to listen in on the discussion. Call 602-652-3000.

Karaoke

STAGE: Audience participation: Every Wednesday 8-11 p.m. at Rumors Sports Bar, 16846 W. Bell Road, Suite 100, Surprise. Call 623-584-8250.

Trivia

BAR: Get your team together: Team Trivia starts 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

GAME: Get a team together: Geeks Who Drink Trivia Night starts 7 p.m. every Wednesday at 8-Bit Aleworks, 1050 N. Fairway Drive, Building F Suite 101, Avondale. Visit 8-bitaleworks.com .

Movie

FLICKS: Movies every Wednesday: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Wednesday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Marinette Recreation Center, 9860 W. Union Hills Drive, Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn.