Things To Do: Aug. 21-28

8/21 WEDNESDAY

Coffee

EVENT: Come and gather: Coffee with a Cop goes 6-8 p.m. at Desert Rose Steakhouse, 6729 N. 57th Drive, Glendale. Join neighbors and police officers for coffee and conversation. No agenda or speeches. Just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the officers.Theatre

STAGE: Classic work in Peoria: “Sister Act” plays 5:30 p.m. at Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria, and runs through Aug. 24. Call 623-776-8400 or visit azbroadway.org .

Open Mic

PARTICIPATE: Come try your hand: Acoustically Speaking hosts Open Mic Night 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

Karaoke

Trivia

Movie

8/22 THURSDAY

Live Music

WESTGATE: New Talent Thursdays: Highway 85 Band performs 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

STAGE: West Valley tunes: Jacob Morris performs 7 p.m. at The Wigwam Bar inside The Wigwam Resort, 300 Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park. Call 623-935-9040.

Live Comedy

LAUGHS: Kashian makes Glendale stop: Jackie Kashian opens her weekend with 7 p.m. set at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale. She also has 7 & 9:30 p.m. shows Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24. Admission $19. Visit stircrazycomedyclub.com .

Karaoke

Open Mic

STAGE: Audience participation: Try your hand 9 p.m.-midnight every Thursday hosted by Chris Yak at Fuzzy’s Southwest Sports Grill, 18795 N. Reems Road, Suite 109, Surprise. Call 623-556-0664.

Library

BOOKS: Discussion group: The Fiction Book Club meets 1:30 p.m. at the Sun City Library, 16828 N. 99th Ave. This month’s discussion is “The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane” by Lisa See. All are welcome even those who haven’t read the book and would just like to listen in on the discussion. Call 602-652-3000.

8/23 FRIDAY

Family

HOOPS: See the legends: The Harlem Globetrotters perform 7 p.m. at Gila River Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Ave. Visit harlemglobetrotters.com .

Live Music

WESTGATE: Classic rock/country/R&B: CTS performs 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

TUNES: On stage: Uncle Click performs 7 p.m. at TJ Speaks Tavern, 10765 W. Peoria Ave., Sun City. Visit tjspeakstavern.com .

STAGE: At the Wigwam: Saydi Driggers performs 7 p.m. at The Wigwam, 300 E. Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park.

Theatre

KIDS: The curtain rises: “Winne The Pooh KIDS” plays 7 p.m. at McMillin Theater inside Theater Works, 10580 N. 83rd Drive, Peoria. The production runs through Sept. 8. Visit theaterworks.org or call 623-815-7930.

Game Night

EVENT: Get a team together: A “Family Feud”-style game is available for fun 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

Coffee

MEET: Relax and converse: Coffee and Cosmic Conversation takes place 10-11:30 a.m. at The Place of Spiritual Wisdom, 12630 N. 103rd Ave., Suite 244, Sun City. Call 623-583-1330.

Bingo

SOCIAL: Fill out those cards: Friday night PORA Bingo is open to the public and provides funds for many local charities at 6 p.m. at the R.H. Johnson Social Hall, 19803 N. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Doors open at 3. Cost for 15 games is $10.

8/24 SATURDAY

Live Music

WESTGATE: Pop/dance: Soul Groove performs 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

DINNER: Some dinner with your tunes: Sentimental Journey performs 6 p.m. at Desert Rose Pizza & Gastro Pub, 6729 N. 57th Drive, Glendale. Call 623-937-3004.

OLD SCHOOL: Big band jazz in Peoria: The Sun City Stomperz Dixieland Jazz Band perform 6:30 p.m. at The Sunset Bistro at the Lakes, 19260 N. Westbrook Parkway, Peoria. Visit suncitystomperz.com or call 623-566-1132.

TUNES: Singing and dancing: Thaddeus Rose Band performs 9 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

BLUES: Combo coming: The John Leo Group performs 7 p.m. at The Eagles Lodge, 12425 W. Bell Road, Suite 100, Surprise.

TUNES: Saturday night on stage: Torres and Hendrix performs 7 p.m. at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City. Call 623-977-0662.

TUNES: On stage: Throwing Fitz performs 7 p.m. at TJ Speaks Tavern, 10765 W. Peoria Ave., Sun City. Visit tjspeakstavern.com .

Market

FARMERS MARKET: Fresh goodies available: The Peoria Farmers Market, hosted by Momma’s Organic Market, is open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 9744 W. Northern Ave. Email mommasorganicmarket@gmail.com .

Library

WRITING: Discussion group: The Writers’ Critique Group will meet with presenter Fred Sobota 10 a.m. at the Sun City Library, 16828 N. 99th Ave. The group meets the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, 10 a.m.-noon. Anything from poetry to prose is encouraged. They read and critique it all. Call Steve Tompkins at 602-652-3000.

Movie

DOUBLE FEATURE: Beat the heat indoors: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Mountain View Recreation Center, 9749 N. 107th Ave., Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn. Call 623-876-3042.

Meditation

HEALTH: Meet to meditate weekly: A Weekly Insight Meditation Group meets every Saturday 2 p.m. at Unity Church of Surprise, 14495 W. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Call 623-521-2242.

Family

MOVIE: In the pool: Flick ‘N Float presents “Incredibles 2” 6:30 p.m. at Litchfield Park Recreation Center, 100 S. Old Litchfield Road.

8/25 SUNDAY

Live Comedy

LAUGHS: Sunday night showcase: Manic Hispanic Sunday Funnies starts 7 p.m. at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale. Email info@stircrazycomedyclub.com or call 623-565-8667.

Live Music

TUNES: Singing: Jay Allan performs 3:30 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

Karaoke

YOUR TURN: Take the mic: Cowboy Ken hosts at 6 p.m. Sundays and Tuesdays at TJ Speaks Tavern, 10765 W. Peoria Ave., Sun City. Visit tjspeakstavern.com .

Sports

BASEBALL: Rookie league summer play: Arizona League play pits the Reds against the Diamondbacks 6 p.m. at Goodyear Ballpark, 1933 S. Ballpark Way, Goodyear.

8/26 MONDAY

Rock

LEGENDS: World’s greatest rock and roll band: The Rolling Stones perform 8 p.m. at State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale.

Trivia

Library

LEARN: Join the group: The Italian Conversation Group is open to anyone interested in practicing their knowledge of the Italian language, at 9:30 a.m. at the Sun City Library, 16828 N. 99th Ave. This program is not intended as a language instruction class. Knowledge of Italian is required. Call 602-652-3000.

8/27 TUESDAY

Trivia

GAME: Get a team together to compete: DJ Trivia goes 7-8:30 p.m. at Lakeside Bar & Grill, 9980 W. Happy Valley Road, Peoria. Call 623-566-1470.

Live Music

TUNES: Singing: Jaty Edwards performs 5 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

STAGE: Summer tunes: John Gamber performs 3 p.m. at the Stardust Theatre, 14401 R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Tickets $5.

Karaoke

YOUR TURN: Take control of the mic: Cowboy Ken is the host at 6:30 p.m. at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City. Call 623-977-0662.

Lecture

TALK: Difference makers: The “Hot Coffee” Art Lecture Series provides an opportunity to learn and discuss topics on a variety of aspects of arts and culture. Lectures include artists, arts professionals, historians, and educators that help shape arts in the Valley. Adam Turner, a Goodyear resident and business owner, has been part of a professional snow sculpting team. He describes his experiences. Program starts 7 p.m. at Goodyear Total Wine & More, 1416 N. Litchfield Road, Goodyear.

8/28 WEDNESDAY

Library

JAM: Bring your best: Acoustic Jam goes 6-8 p.m. at the Glendale Main Library, 5959 W. Brown St., Glendale. Bring an acoustic instrument and play round-robin style. Audience welcome. Call 623-930-3573

Open Mic

PARTICIPATE: Come try your hand: Acoustically Speaking hosts Open Mic Night 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

Karaoke

Trivia

Movie

