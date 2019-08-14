Things To Do: Aug. 14-21

Nick Guerra brings the laughs to Stir Crazy Comedy Club in Glendale on Aug. 15. [Special to Independent Newsmedia]
Things To Do, Your Life

8/14 WEDNESDAY

Library

BOOKS: Discussion group: Join Foothills Library, 19055 N. 57th Ave., Glendale, the second Wednesday of every month 10 a.m. to discuss emotionally uplifting and inspirational fiction. This month’s selection: “Orange is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison” by Piper Kerman. Call 623-930-3844.

Theatre

STAGE: Classic work in Peoria: “Sister Act” plays 5:30 p.m. at Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria, and runs through Aug. 24. Call 623-776-8400 or visit azbroadway.org .

Open Mic

PARTICIPATE: Come try your hand: Acoustically Speaking hosts Open Mic Night 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

Karaoke

STAGE: Audience participation: Every Wednesday 8-11 p.m. at Rumors Sports Bar, 16846 W. Bell Road, Suite 100, Surprise. Call 623-584-8250.

Trivia

BAR: Get your team together: Team Trivia starts 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

Movie

FLICKS: Movies every Wednesday: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Wednesday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Marinette Recreation Center, 9860 W. Union Hills Drive, Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn.

College

VETS: A veterans benefit orientation takes place 10 a.m. on the Estrella Mountain Community College campus, 3000 N. Dysart Road, Avondale.

8/15 THURSDAY

Live Music

WESTGATE: New Talent Thursdays: Jim “Jimfab” Helms performs 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

STAGE: West Valley tunes: Kyle Phelan performs 7 p.m. at The Wigwam Bar inside The Wigwam Resort, 300 Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park. Call 623-935-9040.

Live Comedy

LAUGHS: Guerra makes Glendale stop: Nick Guerra opens his weekend with 7 p.m. set at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale. He also has 7 & 9:30 p.m. shows Friday, Aug. 16 and Saturday, Aug. 17. Admission $19. Visit stircrazycomedyclub.com .

Event

VETERANS: Art lessons: Peoria Community Center, 8335 W. Jefferson St, Peoria, hosts “A Path to Healing” classes for Veterans 10 a.m.-noon. A free art program for veterans of all ages. Participants learn from professional artists. Classes will range from drawing to painting, and other mediums. No experience necessary. Supplies are provided. A light lunch will also be provided. Call 623-584-8311 to reserve a spot.

Library

BOOKS: Discussion group: Novels at Night Adult Book Club takes on any Zane Grey western this month 6 p.m. at the Peoria Main Library, 8463 W. Monroe St., Peoria. Adults 18+.

Open Mic

STAGE: Audience participation: Try your hand 9 p.m.-midnight every Thursday hosted by Chris Yak at Fuzzy’s Southwest Sports Grill, 18795 N. Reems Road, Suite 109, Surprise. Call 623-556-0664.

Karaoke

STAGE: Audience participation: Join the fun 9:30 p.m. every Thursday at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

Movie

SCREEN: Thursday night movies: “Poms” shows 7 p.m. at the Stardust Theatre, 14401 R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Recommended donation of $2 per person Hearing-assisted devices available for use. No food or drink in the theater. Call 623-544-6130.

8/16 FRIDAY

Live Music

WESTGATE: Latin band: Andres Martín Leal performs 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

TUNES: On stage: Faded Jeans performs 7 p.m. at TJ Speaks Tavern, 10765 W. Peoria Ave., Sun City. Visit tjspeakstavern.com .

STAGE: At the Wigwam: Deal James performs 7 p.m. at The Wigwam, 300 E. Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park.

Theatre

KIDS: The curtain rises: “Winne The Pooh KIDS” plays 7 p.m. at McMillin Theater inside Theater Works, 10580 N. 83rd Drive, Peoria. The production runs through Sept. 8. Visit theaterworks.org or call 623-815-7930.

Game Night

EVENT: Get a team together: A “Family Feud”-style game is available for fun 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

Event

ART: Sculpting lessons: WHAM Community Art Center, 16560 N. Dysart Road, Surprise, hosts “Sculpting Class-Terracotta Portrait” 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Email blum_frank@hotm​ail.com or call 623-505-3773.

Poetry

STAGE: Come try your hand: A Poetry Slam starts 6 p.m. at WHAM, 16560 N. Dysart Road, Surprise. This event features open mic night for poetry, free verse, and storytelling. All are welcome to participate as performers and/or listeners. Any established or original pieces may be read. This event is free and open to the public. No registration required. Call Margaret Lieu at 623-334-5271.

Coffee

MEET: Relax and converse: Coffee and Cosmic Conversation takes place 10-11:30 a.m. at The Place of Spiritual Wisdom, 12630 N. 103rd Ave., Suite 244, Sun City. Call 623-583-1330.

Bingo

SOCIAL: Fill out those cards: Friday night PORA Bingo is open to the public and provides funds for many local charities at 6 p.m. at the R.H. Johnson Social Hall, 19803 N. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Doors open at 3. Cost for 15 games is $10.

8/17 SATURDAY

Library

TEENS: Songwriting workshop: A Songs in Progress Workshop is open for teens and adults to meet one-on-one with Arizona Songwriters Association members for feedback on songs 1-4 p.m. at the Glendale Main Library, 5959 W. Brown St. Cost is free. Call 623-930-3573.

KIDS: Participate in an event: Hatters After-Hours Karaoke Murder Mystery Ball for kids ages 12-18 goes 6-9:30 p.m. at the Goodyear Library, 14455 W. Van Buren Suite C-101. Call 602-652-3000.

Live Music

WESTGATE: Latin rock: Enparoxismo performs 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

STAGE: Classic rock covers: Audio Freak performs 5 p.m. at Scorpion Bay Marina, 10970 Peninsula Blvd., Morristown. Visit scorpionbayaz.com .

TUNES: Singing and dancing: The Jaty Edwards Band performs 9 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

TUNES: Saturday night on stage: Still Cruising performs 7 p.m. at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City. Call 623-977-0662.

TUNES: On stage: Street Player performs 7 p.m. at TJ Speaks Tavern, 10765 W. Peoria Ave., Sun City. Visit tjspeakstavern.com .

Market

FARMERS MARKET: Fresh goodies available: The Peoria Farmers Market, hosted by Momma’s Organic Market, is open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 9744 W. Northern Ave. Email mommasorganicmarket@gmail.com .

GARDEN CLINIC: Ask a Master Gardener Clinic goes 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Sunrise Mountain Library, 21109 N. 98th Ave. All ages welcome. Free admission. Call 623-773-8650.

Event

FAMILY: Pool movie: “Dumbo” will be the Dive-In Movie 7:30 p.m. at the Surprise Aquatic Center, 15831 N. Bullard Ave., Surprise. Relax in the water or poolside. Concessions available for purchase. Parents must remain within arms reach of all non-swimmers. $5 residents/$8 non-residents. Call 623-222-2000.

Movie

DOUBLE FEATURE: Beat the heat indoors: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Mountain View Recreation Center, 9749 N. 107th Ave., Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn. Call 623-876-3042.

Meditation

HEALTH: Meet to meditate weekly: A Weekly Insight Meditation Group meets every Saturday 2 p.m. at Unity Church of Surprise, 14495 W. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Call 623-521-2242.

8/18 SUNDAY

Expo

PLAN YOUR PARTY: Vendors and experts on hand: A Quinceañera/Bridal Expo takes place 1-6 p.m. at the Glendale Civic Center 5750 W. Glenn Drive, Glendale. Tickets $10 at the door. Visit quinceaneramagazineonline.com/quinceanera-expo .

Library

CRAFTS: Needlecrafters unite: Knitting and Crocheting Hangout goes 2-4 p.m. at the Sunrise Mountain Library, 21109 N. 98th Ave., Peoria. Beginning to advanced needlecrafters are welcome. Must be 16 years or older. Call 623-773-8650.

Live Music

TUNES: Singing: Spirited Lads perform 3 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

Karaoke

STAGE: Audience participation: Take the mic 8:30 p.m. every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise. Call 623-556-1000.

YOUR TURN: Take the mic: Cowboy Ken hosts at 6 p.m. Sundays and Tuesdays at TJ Speaks Tavern, 10765 W. Peoria Ave., Sun City. Visit tjspeakstavern.com .

8/19 MONDAY

Library

TEENS: Painting event: Night Sky Painting for teens goes 6-7:30 p.m. at the Glendale Main Library, 5959 W. Brown St., Glendale. Design and paint an ideal night sky with other teens. Canvas, paints and brushes provided. Ages 12-18.

Trivia

BAR: Get your team together: Team Trivia starts 6:30 p.m. every Monday at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise. Call 623-556-1000.

Paint

SOCIAL: Fun night out: An evening invites guests to paint wooden boards shaped like Arizona 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Saddle Mountain Brewing Company, 15651 W. Roosevelt St., Goodyear.

8/20 TUESDAY

Library

BOOKS: Discussion group: Presenter Judy Coon leads a 58th Avenue Book Group discussion on “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles 10:15 a.m. at Velma Teague Library, 7010 N. 58th Ave. Email jcoon@glendaleaz.com or call 623-930-3446.

WORKSHOP: Hands-on: Join a Robot Soldering Workshop 11 a.m. at the Sun City Library, 16828 N. 99th Ave. Join in for a hands-on make-and-take soldering project to make an original robot figure that lights up when you touch its heart. This robot is a demonstration of how transistors work to boot the signals from a sensor. No experience necessary. Presented by Eric Ose. Call 602-652-3000.

Trivia

GAME: Get a team together to compete: DJ Trivia goes 7-8:30 p.m. at Lakeside Bar & Grill, 9980 W. Happy Valley Road, Peoria. Call 623-566-1470.

Live Music

TUNES: Singing: Blaine Long performs 5 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

Karaoke

STAGE: Try your hand: Join the fun with Sandie starts 6 p.m. every Monday and Tuesday at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

YOUR TURN: Take control of the mic: Cowboy Ken is the host at 6:30 p.m. at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City. Call 623-977-0662.

8/21 WEDNESDAY

Coffee

EVENT: Come and gather: Coffee with a Cop goes 6-8 p.m. at Desert Rose Steakhouse, 6729 N. 57th Drive, Glendale. Join neighbors and police officers for coffee and conversation. No agenda or speeches. Just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the officers.

Theatre

STAGE: Classic work in Peoria: “Sister Act” plays 5:30 p.m. at Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria, and runs through Aug. 24. Call 623-776-8400 or visit azbroadway.org .

Open Mic

PARTICIPATE: Come try your hand: Acoustically Speaking hosts Open Mic Night 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

Karaoke

STAGE: Audience participation: Every Wednesday 8-11 p.m. at Rumors Sports Bar, 16846 W. Bell Road, Suite 100, Surprise. Call 623-584-8250.

Trivia

BAR: Get your team together: Team Trivia starts 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

Movie

FLICKS: Movies every Wednesday: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Wednesday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Marinette Recreation Center, 9860 W. Union Hills Drive, Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.