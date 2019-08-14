Things To Do: Aug. 14-21

8/14 WEDNESDAY

Library

BOOKS: Discussion group: Join Foothills Library, 19055 N. 57th Ave., Glendale, the second Wednesday of every month 10 a.m. to discuss emotionally uplifting and inspirational fiction. This month’s selection: “Orange is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison” by Piper Kerman. Call 623-930-3844.

Theatre

STAGE: Classic work in Peoria: “Sister Act” plays 5:30 p.m. at Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria, and runs through Aug. 24. Call 623-776-8400 or visit azbroadway.org .

Open Mic

PARTICIPATE: Come try your hand: Acoustically Speaking hosts Open Mic Night 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

Karaoke

STAGE: Audience participation: Every Wednesday 8-11 p.m. at Rumors Sports Bar, 16846 W. Bell Road, Suite 100, Surprise. Call 623-584-8250.

Trivia

BAR: Get your team together: Team Trivia starts 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

Movie

FLICKS: Movies every Wednesday: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Wednesday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Marinette Recreation Center, 9860 W. Union Hills Drive, Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn.

College

VETS: A veterans benefit orientation takes place 10 a.m. on the Estrella Mountain Community College campus, 3000 N. Dysart Road, Avondale.

8/15 THURSDAY

Live Music

WESTGATE: New Talent Thursdays: Jim “Jimfab” Helms performs 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

STAGE: West Valley tunes: Kyle Phelan performs 7 p.m. at The Wigwam Bar inside The Wigwam Resort, 300 Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park. Call 623-935-9040.

Live Comedy

LAUGHS: Guerra makes Glendale stop: Nick Guerra opens his weekend with 7 p.m. set at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale. He also has 7 & 9:30 p.m. shows Friday, Aug. 16 and Saturday, Aug. 17. Admission $19. Visit stircrazycomedyclub.com .

Event

VETERANS: Art lessons: Peoria Community Center, 8335 W. Jefferson St, Peoria, hosts “A Path to Healing” classes for Veterans 10 a.m.-noon. A free art program for veterans of all ages. Participants learn from professional artists. Classes will range from drawing to painting, and other mediums. No experience necessary. Supplies are provided. A light lunch will also be provided. Call 623-584-8311 to reserve a spot.

Library

BOOKS: Discussion group: Novels at Night Adult Book Club takes on any Zane Grey western this month 6 p.m. at the Peoria Main Library, 8463 W. Monroe St., Peoria. Adults 18+.

Open Mic

STAGE: Audience participation: Try your hand 9 p.m.-midnight every Thursday hosted by Chris Yak at Fuzzy’s Southwest Sports Grill, 18795 N. Reems Road, Suite 109, Surprise. Call 623-556-0664.

Karaoke

STAGE: Audience participation: Join the fun 9:30 p.m. every Thursday at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

Movie

SCREEN: Thursday night movies: “Poms” shows 7 p.m. at the Stardust Theatre, 14401 R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Recommended donation of $2 per person Hearing-assisted devices available for use. No food or drink in the theater. Call 623-544-6130.

8/16 FRIDAY

Live Music

WESTGATE: Latin band: Andres Martín Leal performs 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

TUNES: On stage: Faded Jeans performs 7 p.m. at TJ Speaks Tavern, 10765 W. Peoria Ave., Sun City. Visit tjspeakstavern.com .

STAGE: At the Wigwam: Deal James performs 7 p.m. at The Wigwam, 300 E. Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park.

Theatre

KIDS: The curtain rises: “Winne The Pooh KIDS” plays 7 p.m. at McMillin Theater inside Theater Works, 10580 N. 83rd Drive, Peoria. The production runs through Sept. 8. Visit theaterworks.org or call 623-815-7930.

Game Night

EVENT: Get a team together: A “Family Feud”-style game is available for fun 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

Event

ART: Sculpting lessons: WHAM Community Art Center, 16560 N. Dysart Road, Surprise, hosts “Sculpting Class-Terracotta Portrait” 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Email blum_frank@hotm​ail.com or call 623-505-3773.

Poetry

STAGE: Come try your hand: A Poetry Slam starts 6 p.m. at WHAM, 16560 N. Dysart Road, Surprise. This event features open mic night for poetry, free verse, and storytelling. All are welcome to participate as performers and/or listeners. Any established or original pieces may be read. This event is free and open to the public. No registration required. Call Margaret Lieu at 623-334-5271.

Coffee

MEET: Relax and converse: Coffee and Cosmic Conversation takes place 10-11:30 a.m. at The Place of Spiritual Wisdom, 12630 N. 103rd Ave., Suite 244, Sun City. Call 623-583-1330.

Bingo

SOCIAL: Fill out those cards: Friday night PORA Bingo is open to the public and provides funds for many local charities at 6 p.m. at the R.H. Johnson Social Hall, 19803 N. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Doors open at 3. Cost for 15 games is $10.

8/17 SATURDAY

Library

TEENS: Songwriting workshop: A Songs in Progress Workshop is open for teens and adults to meet one-on-one with Arizona Songwriters Association members for feedback on songs 1-4 p.m. at the Glendale Main Library, 5959 W. Brown St. Cost is free. Call 623-930-3573.

KIDS: Participate in an event: Hatters After-Hours Karaoke Murder Mystery Ball for kids ages 12-18 goes 6-9:30 p.m. at the Goodyear Library, 14455 W. Van Buren Suite C-101. Call 602-652-3000.

Live Music

WESTGATE: Latin rock: Enparoxismo performs 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

STAGE: Classic rock covers: Audio Freak performs 5 p.m. at Scorpion Bay Marina, 10970 Peninsula Blvd., Morristown. Visit scorpionbayaz.com .

TUNES: Singing and dancing: The Jaty Edwards Band performs 9 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

TUNES: Saturday night on stage: Still Cruising performs 7 p.m. at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City. Call 623-977-0662.

TUNES: On stage: Street Player performs 7 p.m. at TJ Speaks Tavern, 10765 W. Peoria Ave., Sun City. Visit tjspeakstavern.com .

Market

FARMERS MARKET: Fresh goodies available: The Peoria Farmers Market, hosted by Momma’s Organic Market, is open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 9744 W. Northern Ave. Email mommasorganicmarket@gmail.com .

GARDEN CLINIC: Ask a Master Gardener Clinic goes 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Sunrise Mountain Library, 21109 N. 98th Ave. All ages welcome. Free admission. Call 623-773-8650.

Event

FAMILY: Pool movie: “Dumbo” will be the Dive-In Movie 7:30 p.m. at the Surprise Aquatic Center, 15831 N. Bullard Ave., Surprise. Relax in the water or poolside. Concessions available for purchase. Parents must remain within arms reach of all non-swimmers. $5 residents/$8 non-residents. Call 623-222-2000.

Movie

DOUBLE FEATURE: Beat the heat indoors: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Mountain View Recreation Center, 9749 N. 107th Ave., Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn. Call 623-876-3042.

Meditation

HEALTH: Meet to meditate weekly: A Weekly Insight Meditation Group meets every Saturday 2 p.m. at Unity Church of Surprise, 14495 W. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Call 623-521-2242.

8/18 SUNDAY

Expo

PLAN YOUR PARTY: Vendors and experts on hand: A Quinceañera/Bridal Expo takes place 1-6 p.m. at the Glendale Civic Center 5750 W. Glenn Drive, Glendale. Tickets $10 at the door. Visit quinceaneramagazineonline.com/quinceanera-expo .

Library

CRAFTS: Needlecrafters unite: Knitting and Crocheting Hangout goes 2-4 p.m. at the Sunrise Mountain Library, 21109 N. 98th Ave., Peoria. Beginning to advanced needlecrafters are welcome. Must be 16 years or older. Call 623-773-8650.

Live Music

TUNES: Singing: Spirited Lads perform 3 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

Karaoke

STAGE: Audience participation: Take the mic 8:30 p.m. every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise. Call 623-556-1000.

YOUR TURN: Take the mic: Cowboy Ken hosts at 6 p.m. Sundays and Tuesdays at TJ Speaks Tavern, 10765 W. Peoria Ave., Sun City. Visit tjspeakstavern.com .

8/19 MONDAY

Library

TEENS: Painting event: Night Sky Painting for teens goes 6-7:30 p.m. at the Glendale Main Library, 5959 W. Brown St., Glendale. Design and paint an ideal night sky with other teens. Canvas, paints and brushes provided. Ages 12-18.

Trivia

BAR: Get your team together: Team Trivia starts 6:30 p.m. every Monday at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise. Call 623-556-1000.

Paint

SOCIAL: Fun night out: An evening invites guests to paint wooden boards shaped like Arizona 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Saddle Mountain Brewing Company, 15651 W. Roosevelt St., Goodyear.

8/20 TUESDAY

Library

BOOKS: Discussion group: Presenter Judy Coon leads a 58th Avenue Book Group discussion on “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles 10:15 a.m. at Velma Teague Library, 7010 N. 58th Ave. Email jcoon@glendaleaz.com or call 623-930-3446.

WORKSHOP: Hands-on: Join a Robot Soldering Workshop 11 a.m. at the Sun City Library, 16828 N. 99th Ave. Join in for a hands-on make-and-take soldering project to make an original robot figure that lights up when you touch its heart. This robot is a demonstration of how transistors work to boot the signals from a sensor. No experience necessary. Presented by Eric Ose. Call 602-652-3000.

Trivia

GAME: Get a team together to compete: DJ Trivia goes 7-8:30 p.m. at Lakeside Bar & Grill, 9980 W. Happy Valley Road, Peoria. Call 623-566-1470.

Live Music

TUNES: Singing: Blaine Long performs 5 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

Karaoke

STAGE: Try your hand: Join the fun with Sandie starts 6 p.m. every Monday and Tuesday at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

YOUR TURN: Take control of the mic: Cowboy Ken is the host at 6:30 p.m. at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City. Call 623-977-0662.

8/21 WEDNESDAY

Coffee

EVENT: Come and gather: Coffee with a Cop goes 6-8 p.m. at Desert Rose Steakhouse, 6729 N. 57th Drive, Glendale. Join neighbors and police officers for coffee and conversation. No agenda or speeches. Just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the officers.

Theatre

Open Mic

Karaoke

Trivia

Movie

