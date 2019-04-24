Things To Do: April 24-May 1

4/24 WEDNESDAY

JAM SESSION: An acoustic jam session goes 6-8 p.m. at the Glendale Main Library, 5959 W. Brown St., Glendale. Bring an acoustic instrument and play round-robin style. Audience welcome. Call 623-930-3573.

OPEN MIC: Acoustically Speaking hosts Open Mic Night 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

KARAOKE: Join the fun 9 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise. Call 623-556-1000.

MOVIE: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Wednesday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Marinette Recreation Center, 9860 W. Union Hills Drive, Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn.

MUSIC: SCW Talent Spotlight continues with Tim Polizzi’s Beatles tribute 11 a.m. at the Kuentz Recreation Center, 14401 R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Call 623-544-6580.

FARMERS MARKET: Sun City West Farmers Market runs 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Wednesday at 14465 W. R.H. Johnson Blvd. Call 623-363-0082.

COLLEGE VISIT: The U of A transfer specialist will visit the Estrella Mountain Community College campus, 3000 N. Dysart Road, Avondale, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. to inform students about transfer opportunities to their college. Email tabithav@email.arizona.edu .

4/25 THURSDAY

MUSIC: Kerwin Pasia plays 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

COMEDY: Thai Rivera opens his weekend set 7 p.m. at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale. He also performs 7 & 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 26 and 7 & 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27. Email info@stircrazycomedyclub.com or call 623-565-8667.

JAZZ: Performances by the GCC jazz combos, directed by Dave Schmidt, starts 7:30 p.m. inside MU2-151 at Glendale Community College, 6000 W. Olive Ave. Free and open to the public. Call 623-845-3000.

CONCERT: The Tetra String Quartet presents “Night of the Living Composers” 6:30 p.m. in the Glendale Main Library auditorium, 5959 W. Brown St. The program will include Stacy Garrop’s String Quartet No. 4 Illuminations, Sahba Aminikia’s One Day in Tehran, and Zaghlala by Egyptian composer Islam Chipsy.

MUSIC: Western Fusion plays 7 p.m. at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise. Call 623-556-1000.

LIVE MUSIC: Ron Rose Country performs 5:30 p.m. at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

OPEN MIC: Try your hand 9 p.m.-midnight every Thursday hosted by Chris Yak at Fuzzy’s Southwest Sports Grill, 18795 N. Reems Road, Suite 109, Surprise. Call 623-556-0664.

MEETING: Women of Wisdom in the Northwest Valley will meet 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at The Place of Spiritual Wisdom, 12630 N. 103rd Ave., Suite 244, Sun City. Women of Wisdom is for mature women aged 50 years or older. Cost is $3. Call 518-637-2675.

MOVIE: “Won’t You be My Neighbor” shows 7 p.m. at the Stardust Theatre, 14401 R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Recommended donation of $2 per person Hearing-assisted devices available for use. No food or drink in the theater. Call 623-544-6130.

COLLEGE VISIT: The ASU transfer specialist will visit the Estrella Mountain Community College campus, 3000 N. Dysart Road, Avondale, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. to inform students about transfer opportunities to their college. Email asubellaespinoza@asu.edu .

4/26 FRIDAY

MUSIC: Come Back Buddy plays 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

GAME SHOW NIGHT: A “Family Feud”-style game is available for fun 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

LIVE MUSIC: The CheekTones perform 8:30 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

LIVE MUSIC: Branded Country performs 5:30 p.m. at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

TALENT SHOW: Surprise Talent Show goes 6-8 p.m. at Valley Vista High School, 15550 N. Parkview Place, Surprise. Residents who sing, act, play an instrument or perform what you think is a talent (must be safe) are invited to show their skills. Categories are Singing, Performance, Instrumental, Dance and Theater/Comedy. No cost to audition or perform. Tickets $3 in advance or $5 at the door. Call 623-222-2000.

EVENT: The Sun City Grand Music Club presents David Durham and several members of the SCG Acoustic Instrument Group to perform “Springtime Hootenanny” 7 p.m. at Sonoran Plaza, 19793 N. Remington Drive, Surprise.

COFFEE: Coffee and Cosmic Conversation takes place 10-11:30 a.m. at The Place of Spiritual Wisdom, 12630 N. 103rd Ave., Suite 244, Sun City.

BINGO: Friday night PORA Bingo is open to the public and provides funds for many local charities at 6:15 p.m. at the R.H. Johnson Social Hall, 19803 N. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Doors open at 3. Cost for 15 games is $10.

MEAD: Free mead tasting starts 5 p.m. at Ground Control, 4860 N. Litchfield Road, Suite 103, Litchfield Park. Call 623-535-9066.

4/27 SATURDAY

MUSIC: Latino Rebel Band plays 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

LIVE MUSIC: The John Leo Group performs 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 62, 9847 W. Desert Cove Ave., Peoria. Call 623-972-2772.

LIVE MUSIC: Wine tastings presents live music from Connor Danks 5 p.m. at Winery 101, 9299 W. Olive Ave., Suite 101, Peoria. Call 623-242-0340.

JAZZ BAND: The Sun City Stomperz play their Dixieland music at 6:30 p.m. at Sunset Bistro, 19260 N. Westbrook Parkway, Peoria. Call 623-566-1132.

FARMERS MARKET: The Peoria Farmers Market, hosted by Momma’s Organic Market, is open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 9744 W. Northern Ave. Email mommasorganicmarket@gmail.com for more information.

LIVE MUSIC: The Spirited Lads perform 7 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

LIVE MUSIC: Bret Kaiser at Elvis performs 5:30 p.m. at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

MOVIE: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Mountain View Recreation Center, 9749 N. 107th Ave., Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn. Call 623-876-3042.

DANCING: The Hillcrest Dance & Social Club presents dancing 6:15-9:30 p.m. every Saturday at the R.H. Johnson Social Hall, 19803 R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Cost is $4 for members, $6 for non-members. Call 623-302-0249.

MEDITATION: A Weekly Insight Meditation Group meets every Saturday 2 p.m. at Unity Church of Surprise, 14495 W. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Call 623-521-2242.

FESTIVAL: The 6th Annual Goodyear Lakeside Music Fest features Smash Mouth and goes 4-9 p.m. at Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater, 10300 S. Estrella Parkway, Goodyear. The free event will include food trucks, a VIP tent, a kids zone, beer and wine tent and more. Opening bands include Walt Richardson, Rebel Heart, New Chums, and the Mike Eldred Trio. Call 623-584-2626.

DANCE: A Mother-Daughter Boots & Glitter Dance starts 6 p.m. at Palm Valley Community Center, 14145 W. Palm Valley Blvd., Goodyear. $45 per couple for Tolleson and Goodyear residents, and $55 per couple for non-residents.

4/28 SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC: TRIAD + Ethan Foxx performs 4 p.m. at Kimmyz On Greenway Rock & Roll Bar & Grill, 5930 W. Greenway Road, Suite 27, Glendale. Email kimmyzbarandgrill@gmail.com or call 602-938-9330.

CONCERT: Jazz at Twilight featuring “We3” with Nicole Pesce (piano), Renee Patrick (vocals), Susan Lansford (violin) 6 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of St John the Baptist, 4102 W. Union Hills Drive, Glendale. Free Admission.

LIVE MUSIC: Copper Sunrise perform 3 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

LIVE BAND: The Hamptons perform 6:30 p.m. at the Sun Bowl Amphitheater, 10220 N. 107th Ave., Sun City. Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests. Call 623-561-4600.

SUDS: The tasting room hours at 8-Bit Aleworks, 1050 N. Fairway Drive, Building F Suite 101, in Avondale, are noon-8 p.m. Visit 8-bitaleworks.com .

4/29 MONDAY

EVENT: A reception for those who participated in the Veterans Heritage Project goes noon-3:30 p.m. featuring a VHP reception and book signing in SU-104 at Glendale Community College, 6000 W. Olive Ave. Call 623-845-3000.

JAZZ: Performances by the GCC jazz big bands, directed by Dave Schmidt, starts 7:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center at Glendale Community College, 6000 W. Olive Ave. Free and open to the public. Call 623-845-3000.

KARAOKE: Sandie hosts every Monday and Tuesday 6 p.m. at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

TRIVIA: Team Trivia starts 6:30 p.m. at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise. Call 623-556-1000.

LIVE MUSIC: The John Leo Group performs 4 p.m. at Sunflower Resort (for residents only), at 16501 N. El Mirage Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-0100.

ARMY VISIT: The US Army will visit the Estrella Mountain Community College campus, 3000 N. Dysart Road, Avondale, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., to share information with students.

4/30 TUESDAY

KIDS: Storytime is a 30-minute interactive program designed for 3 -6 year olds 10:45-11:15 a.m. at the Glendale Main Library, 5959 W. Brown St. The program includes stories, songs and some finger plays, as well as either a short, book related movie or a theme-related activity. Younger children are welcome to attend if accompanied by an adult. Email mjenson-benjamin@glendaleaz.com or call 623-930-3580.

TRIVIA: DJ Trivia goes 7-8:30 p.m. at Lakeside Bar & Grill, 9980 W. Happy Valley Road, Peoria. Call 623-566-1470.

5/1 WEDNESDAY

CONCERT: The GCC Percussion Ensemble, Other Music Gamelan @GCC, GCC African Drum Ensemble and Philippine Kulitang Music present “Drums Along the Pacific for the New Millennium” 7:30 p.m. at Glendale Community College, 6000 W. Olive Ave., Glendale. Call 623-845-3000.

CARS: Hot Rod Night goes 5-9 p.m. at WaterDance Plaza inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd, Glendale. Classic cars and hot rods on display the first Wednesday of the month through June. Live music and more. All cars welcome. 80’s & older park in WaterDance Plaza. 90’s & newer park on Westgate Boulevard near Fountain Park. Parking opens 4 p.m. Visit westgateaz.com/hotrod or call 623-385-7502.

COMEDY: Open Mic night starts 7 p.m. at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale. Limited spots available. Email info@stircrazycomedyclub.com or call 623-565-8667.

KARAOKE: Every Wednesday 8-11 p.m. at Rumors Sports Bar, 16846 W. Bell Road, Suite 100, Peoria. Call 623-584-8250.

ART EXHIBIT: Arizona Broadway Theatre, in cooperation with West Valley Art Museum, will host in its lobby at 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria, a collection of fine print from artists across the country. The works are available for display 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays through June 28.

OPEN MIC: Acoustically Speaking hosts Open Mic Night 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

TRIVIA: Team Trivia takes place 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

MUSIC: SCW Talent Spotlight continues with the Spicy Ukers 11 a.m. at the Kuentz Recreation Center, 14401 R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Call 623-544-6580.

COLLEGE: The U-of-A Transfer Specialist will be visiting the Estrella Mountain Community College campus, 3000 N. Dysart Road, Avondale, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. to inform students about transfer opportunities to their college. Email tabithav@email.arizona.edu or visit arizona.edu/future-students .