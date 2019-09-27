TheaterWorks opens ‘The Crucible’ in Peoria next month

Arthur Miller classic begins 11-show run

“The Crucible” opens an 11-show run 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at TheaterWorks, 10580 N. 83rd Drive.

“Arthur Miller’s masterpiece centers around a farmer, his wife and a young servant girl, all three of which are dangerously intertwined in a story of deceit, jealousy and hostility. How far can a young girl’s word go in the court of law?,” TheatreWorks’ news release states.

Winner of the 1953 Tony Award for Best Play, this drama about the Puritan purge of witchcraft in old Salem is a gripping historical play.

“In the insular, Puritan community of 1692 Salem, Massachusetts, a group of young girls are found dancing in the woods, and immediately fall ill,” the theatre states. “When no earthly cause can be determined, the citizens of Salem suspect that some more sinister force may be at hand. As long-held grudges turn to violent disputes, humiliating secrets are exposed and disseminated, and the line between truth and pretense becomes increasingly blurry, the citizens’ dogged determination to root out evil becomes more dangerous than the evil itself. When the burden of proof is invisible and the crime too terrible to name, everyone becomes a suspect and no one is safe.”

“The Crucible” first opened on Broadway in 1953. Over the years it has been adapted as a Pulitzer Prize-winning opera, as well as several television adaptations.

IF YOU GO

What: “The Crucible”

When: Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Shows run through Sunday, Oct. 27

Where: TheaterWorks, 10580 N. 83rd Drive

Tickets: $18-38

More Information: Call 623-815-7930