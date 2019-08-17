Theater West of Sun City West ready to kick off new season

2019-20 opens with ‘At Halftime’ production

Theater West Club of Sun City West will present “At Halftime” 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the Stardust Theater, 14401 R.H. Johnson Blvd.

“At Halftime” is the tale of a team in the Over 60 Women’s Sun City West Basketball League, and they’ve experienced a terrible first half, the theater states in a news release. They are being trounced by the Little Sisters of Mercy, a silent order of nuns who play in long skirts. The coach is beside himself because his team of slow moving, slow reaching ladies are losing 59-6. His efforts to motivate the team have been futile, until halftime. Then, he thinks of way to neutralize the competition.

“At Halftime” is written by Art Shulman and directed by Maryann Stratton. Club members and guests are invited to join.

Admission is free. Light refreshments will be served following the program to celebrate the kick off of the 2019-2020 Theater West season.

Sun City West residents are encouraged to become members of the Theater West Club for an annual membership fee of $5. No experience necessary.

Email Bernie Meagher at Bernie_Meagher@yahoo.com .

IF YOU GO

What: “At Halftime,” by Theater West Club of SCW

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17

Where: Stardust Theater, 14401 R.H. Johnson Blvd.

Cost: Free

More Information: Email Bernie Meagher at Bernie_Meagher@yahoo.com