Teddy Bear Day to take over downtown Glendale Saturday

Teddy bears are positioned on a Glendale fire truck during Teddy Bear Day in 2016 downtown Glendale. [Submitted photo]
Historic Downtown Glendale and Catlin Court, 5701 W. Palmaire Ave., hosts an event for National Teddy Bear Day 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.

Kaylee Castro, 9, at Bears & More. [Valerie Burner/Special to the Independent]
The event features a day of make-and-take arts and crafts and exclusive deals. Begin at the Historic Downtown Glendale Portable Information Booth, at 5836 W. Palmaire Ave., to pick up the event activity list. Stop by Bears & More, to donate funds for teddy bears ($10 each), with 100 percent of the proceeds to benefit local trauma teddy programs, first responders and emergency rooms.

Downtown boutique stores, specialty shops and eateries will feature bear-themed activities and offers. In addition, Glendale Fire Department and Glendale Police Department vehicles will be on display.

Teddy Bear Day is sponsored by Bears & More and the Historic Downtown Glendale Merchants Association in partnership with the Historic Downtown business community.

 

Cerreta Candy Company’s chocolate bears are a regular part of the annual Teddy Bear Day in Historic Downtown Glendale. [Submitted photo]



