T.A. Burrows opens new Old Town Peoria music series

Tuesday series continues through April

The music series returns to Old Town Peoria when T.A. Burrows performs 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Gyder Theater inside the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, 10580 N. 83rd Drive.

For more than 40 years, award-winning entertainer and impressionist Mr. Burrows entertains with the voices of legendary singers from Frank Sinatra to Neil Diamond, Elvis Presley to Michael Jackson, and others. Now for the first time, Act Two Productions presents a new show entitled “In Concert.” This hour-long show features 19 of Mr. Burrows’ favorite songs, including “Fever,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “Birth of the Blues,” “Copacabana,” “Since I Fell for You” and more. Between tunes, he shares anecdotes reflecting his personal life and his 40-plus year career as an entertainer.

A New York City native, Mr. Burrows began his entertainment career while serving in the U.S. Air Force. He was a five-time winner in the Air Force Worldwide Talent Competition, and he completed three world tours with the Air Force’s elite entertainment showcase, “Tops In Blue.”

He has shared the bill with such stars as The Temptations, Patti LaBelle, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Pointer Sisters, Brian McKnight, Chicago and the legendary Bob Hope.

The Old Town Peoria music series features shows the second Tuesday of every month at 7:30 p.m. through April. Food trucks will be there for concertgoers to enjoy dinner with a show.

IF YOU GO

What: T.A. Burrows’ “In Concert”

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17

Where: Gyder Theater at Theater Works, 10580 N. 83rd Drive

Tickets: $20/adults, $15/students & youth